CEE MARKETS-Stocks rise on optimism over economic reopening, GDP data eyed

By Anita Komuves BUDAPEST, May 11 (Reuters) - Central European currencies were stable and stocks rose on Monday with Budapest outperforming the region as the gradual lifting of lockdown measures boosted investor sentiment globally. Regional currencies gained less than 0.1% versus the euro on Monday. The zloty, the crown and the forint have all suffered since the coronavirus pandemic brought economic activity to a virtual halt. Analysts expect preliminary first-quarter gross domestic product data, to be published this week in the region, to be closely eyed by investors in the region's markets for clues about the extent of economic damage caused by the coronavirus outbreak. The International Monetary Fund forecasts that economies in the region will contract by 3% to 7% this year due to the pandemic. ** For an interactive graphic on CEE economic developments: reut.rs/3exsJHO "Domestic readings, if they surprise negatively... may increase expectations for further fiscal and monetary assistance in Poland, and thus put pressure on the zloty," PKO Bank wrote in a note. "Everyone is expecting macro data to be so bad these days that if data end up being just slightly better than expected, that will have a positive effect on markets," an FX trader in Budapest said. "The fact that the central bank is closely managing interest rates in Hungary is also helping the forint," he added. Helped by policy tightening by Hungary's previously ultra-dovish central bank, the forint has outperformed its peers and regained a significant share of its losses since April 1, when it hit a record low near 370 to the euro. The forint was trading at 349.25 to the euro on Monday, up 0.03% on the day. The forint was also helped last week by the slow start of the Hungarian central bank's QE program, where the NBH bought 50 billion forints ($155.35 million) worth of government bonds, half the amount it had set as a maximum of weekly purchases. Central bank Governor Gyorgy Matolcsy said in an interview on Sunday that the NBH will use the bond-buying scheme only to the extent necessary. According to a Reuters poll, economists expect most central European currencies to rebound or remain stable over the next 12 months. The Hungarian forint is forecast to be stable while the Polish zloty is expected to gain 3.3% against the euro. Analysts projected that the Czech crown would gain around 5.0% against the euro. Estimates for the poll were collected before the Czech central bank delivered a bigger-than-expected 75-basis-point rate cut last Thursday. The crown fell after the cut last week, the third in a series of big reductions. The crown was trading at 27.220 versus the euro on Monday, up 0.06% on the day. Stocks rose on Monday. Prague's blue-chip index gained 1% while both Warsaw and Bucharest were up 0.7%. Budapest equities were up 2.13% and leading gains in the region as pharma company Richter outperformed the wider market. Richter's shares were up 2.46% by 0909 GMT as JP Morgan raised its target price and changed its recommendation to overweight from neutral. The company reported an above-forecast first-quarter profit on Friday. CEE SNAPSHOT AT MARKETS 0925 CET CURRENCIE S Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2020 Czech 27.2200 27.2360 +0.06% -6.57% crown Hungary 349.2500 349.3700 +0.03% -5.18% forint Polish 4.5460 4.5499 +0.09% -6.37% zloty Romanian 4.8270 4.8280 +0.02% -0.80% leu Croatian 7.5548 7.5558 +0.01% -1.45% kuna Serbian 117.4700 117.6100 +0.12% +0.09% dinar Note: calculated from 1800 CET daily change Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2020 Prague 890.03 881.3400 +0.99% -20.22% Budapest 35535.64 34796.13 +2.13% -22.89% Warsaw 1617.84 1606.50 +0.71% -24.75% Bucharest 8438.24 8381.20 +0.68% -15.43% Ljubljana 801.10 801.10 +0.00% -13.48% Zagreb 1542.74 1542.74 +0.00% -23.53% Belgrade <.BELEX15 661.60 661.60 +0.00% -17.47% > Sofia 448.82 448.82 +0.00% -21.00% Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic 2-year <CZ2YT=RR 0.2810 -0.0690 +104bps -9bps > 5-year <CZ5YT=RR 0.5250 -0.0810 +126bps -10bps > 10-year <CZ10YT=R 1.1320 0.0200 +165bps +1bps R> Poland 2-year <PL2YT=RR 0.5790 0.0130 +134bps -1bps > 5-year <PL5YT=RR 1.0910 0.0290 +183bps +1bps > 10-year <PL10YT=R 1.5330 -0.0030 +205bps -2bps R> FORWARD 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interban k Czech Rep < 0.26 0.27 0.29 0.87 PRIBOR=> Hungary < 1.13 1.08 1.05 1.08 BUBOR=> Poland < 0.29 0.33 0.36 0.68 WIBOR=> Note: FRA are for ask prices quotes *************************************************** *********** (Additional reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw, editing by Larry King)