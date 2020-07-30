CEE MARKETS-Stocks slip as German GDP data unnerves markets

By Anita Komuves BUDAPEST, July 30 (Reuters) - Central European stocks fell on Thursday, tracking a retreat in European shares, as weaker-than-expected German GDP data revealed the scale of economic havoc wrought by the COVID-19 pandemic. The German economy contracted by 10.1% in the second quarter, its steepest plunge on record. Warsaw's stocks led losses in the region, falling 1.32% by 0819 GMT. Budapest's equities were down 0.93%, while Prague's blue chip index eased 0.19%. Markets in the CEE region are also closely eyeing Czech GDP data to be published on Friday. Market consensus is for a 14.7% year-on-year contraction in GDP in Q2. The crown could gain in the short term as long as there is no negative surprise in the GDP data, CSOB said in a client note. "Growth data have started to point to an upswing in economic activity and the upcoming 2Q GDP flash estimate on Friday is likely to mark the trough in the growth cycle," Morgan Stanley said in a note. The crown edged down 0.04% and was trading at 26.260 per euro. Elsewhere, the Hungarian forint firmed 0.16% to 345.400 versus the common currency. The Polish zloty gained 0.23%, trading at 4.4098 to the euro. The Romanian leu was mostly unchanged. CEE SNAPSHO AT MARKETS T 1019 CET CURRENC IES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2020 EURCZK= Czech <EURCZK= 26.2600 26.2500 -0.04% -3.15% crown > EURHUF= Hungary <EURHUF= 345.400 345.9500 +0.16 -4.13% forint > 0 % EURPLN= Polish <EURPLN= 4.4098 4.4199 +0.23 -3.48% zloty > % EURRON= Romanian <EURRON= 4.8335 4.8325 -0.02% -0.94% leu > EURHRK= Croatian <EURHRK= 7.4885 7.4930 +0.06 -0.58% kuna > % EURRSD= Serbian <EURRSD= 117.520 117.6200 +0.09 +0.04 dinar > 0 % % Note: calculated from 1800 daily CET change Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2020 .PX Prague 902.35 904.1000 -0.19% -19.12 % .BUX Budapest 34590.7 34917.01 -0.93% -24.94 6 % .WIG20 Warsaw 1800.49 1824.53 -1.32% -16.26 % .BETI Bucharest 8576.15 8576.36 -0.00% -14.04 % .SBITOP Ljubljana <.SBITOP 852.87 850.23 +0.31 -7.88% > % .CRBEX Zagreb 1580.53 1580.98 -0.03% -21.66 % .BELEX1 Belgrade <.BELEX1 671.89 670.26 +0.24 -16.19 5 5> % % .SOFIX Sofia 440.26 438.16 +0.48 -22.51 % % Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs change Bund in Czech spread Republic CZ2YT=R 2-year <CZ2YT=R 0.0990 0.0160 +079b +3bps R R> ps CZ5YT=R 5-year <CZ5YT=R 0.3870 -0.0670 +109b -5bps R R> ps CZ10YT= 10-year <CZ10YT= 0.8490 0.0450 +137b +6bps RR RR> ps Poland PL2YT=R 2-year <PL2YT=R 0.1110 -0.0220 +080b -1bps R R> ps PL5YT=R 5-year <PL5YT=R 0.6970 -0.0170 +140b +0bps R R> ps PL10YT= 10-year <PL10YT= 1.3280 -0.0150 +185b +0bps RR RR> ps FORWARD 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interb ank Czech Rep 0.31 0.32 0.37 0.34 <PRIBOR= > Hungary 0.60 0.59 0.57 0.60 Poland 0.20 0.20 0.21 0.24 Note: FRA are for ask quotes prices ********************************************** **************** (Additional reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw and Jason Hovet in Prague; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)