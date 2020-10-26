CEE MARKETS-Stocks slip, FX drift as surge in COVID-19 cases stays in focus

PRAGUE, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Central European currencies fell into a holding pattern just off recent lows on Monday while stocks eased, as the surge in COVID-19 cases in Europe blurred economic outlooks. Czech consumer confidence fell the second most in October, according to a regular statistics office survey, although the crown took the data somewhat in stride, with markets keeping an eye out for preliminary third-quarter growth data due on Friday. The crown was down less than 0.1% at 27.265 per euro by 1021 GMT, fluctuating away from a near five-month low hit earlier in October. One dealer said investors were also waiting for clarity from the U.S. presidential election. "Local data is not good but the long (euro) position is already a crowded trade so that's why it has calmed down a bit," the dealer said. Record daily tallies of new coronavirus infections around Europe and also in the United States have fuelled investor concern. Stock markets fell with global peers on Monday, with Warsaw down 0.7% and Prague off 0.3%. The Czech infection rate over a two-week period is currently the highest in Europe on a per capita basis while central European neighbours have also seen rising infection levels. New restrictions will impact fourth-quarter economic activity. In Poland, the zloty led currency losses, ticking down 0.15% to 4.5825 to the euro. The Hungarian forint has approached lows last touched in early April at the height of the initial wave of the coronavirus pandemic. It traded up marginally at 365.30 on Monday morning. "We cannot see what could stop the euro versus forint exchange rate in the short term," Erste Bank said. "There has not been a significant tightening by the central bank, and the resistance level is around 370." Hungary's central bank kept the interest rate on its one-week deposit facility unchanged at 0.75% on Thursday, two days after it kept benchmark interest rates on hold at a regular policy meeting. CEE SNAPSHO AT MARKETS T 1121 CET CURRENC IES Latest Previou Daily Change s bid close change in 2020 EURCZK Czech <EURCZK 27.2650 27.2565 -0.03% -6.72% = crown => EURHUF Hungary <EURHUF 365.300 365.440 +0.04% -9.35% = forint => 0 0 EURPLN Polish <EURPLN 4.5825 4.5755 -0.15% -7.12% = zloty => EURRON Romanian <EURRON 4.8725 4.8742 +0.03% -1.73% = leu => EURHRK Croatian <EURHRK 7.5810 7.5775 -0.05% -1.79% = kuna => EURRSD Serbian <EURRSD 117.500 117.600 +0.09% +0.06% = dinar => 0 0 Note: calcula 1800 daily ted CET change from STOCKS Latest Previou Daily Change s close change in 2020 .PX Prague 860.50 863.100 -0.30% -22.87% 0 .BUX Budapest 33634.3 33655.1 -0.06% -27.01% 6 0 .WIG20 Warsaw <.WIG20 1634.14 1645.32 -0.68% -24.00% > .BETI Buchares 8698.57 8795.07 -1.10% -12.82% t .SBITO Ljubljan <.SBITO 819.10 823.67 -0.55% -11.53% P a P> .CRBEX Zagreb <.CRBEX 1598.30 1600.71 -0.15% -20.78% > .BELEX Belgrade <.BELEX 688.49 692.85 -0.63% -14.12% 15 15> .SOFIX Sofia <.SOFIX 427.15 427.07 +0.02% -24.82% > BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic CZ2YT= 2-year <CZ2YT= 0.0580 0.0870 +082bp +9bps RR RR> s CZ5YT= 5-year <CZ5YT= 0.5820 -0.0020 +136bp +0bps RR RR> s CZ10YT <CZ10YT 1.0110 0.0050 +159bp +1bps =RR 10-year =RR> s Poland PL2YT= 2-year <PL2YT= -0.0260 -0.0350 +074bp -3bps RR RR> s PL5YT= 5-year <PL5YT= 0.4780 -0.0230 +125bp -2bps RR RR> s PL10YT <PL10YT 1.2230 -0.0210 +180bp -2bps =RR 10-year =RR> s FRA 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interba nk Czech <CZKFRA 0.28 0.25 0.26 0.35 Rep ><PRIBO R=> Hungary <HUFFRA 0.94 0.97 1.00 0.77 ><BUBOR => Poland <PLNFRA 0.17 0.14 0.13 0.22 ><WIBOR => Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices *********************************** *************************** (Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague and Anita Komuves in Budapest)