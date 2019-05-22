CEE MARKETS-Strong Polish industrial data lends zloty temporary relief

* Global trade tension lends moderately negative mood * Polish industrial output, PPI rise briefly help zloty * Forint off 9-month low but near it ahead of cbank meeting By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, May 22 (Reuters) - Central Europe's main currencies eased slightly on Wednesday as global trade tensions weighed on risk appetite, although a jump in Polish industrial output gave the zloty brief respite. Assets in the region were largely rangebound as emerging markets moved in line with the neighbouring euro zone, with the forint and the zloty easing slightly against the euro by 0856 GMT. The zloty briefly regained some ground after April data showed a robust 9.2 percent annual rise in Polish industrial output and an unexpected slight pick-up in producer prices. Data released in recent weeks indicates that robust economic growth continues, but central banks show no signs that they will increase interest rates to fight accelerating inflation. There is no need to change Polish interest rates in 2019, but a rise in 2020 cannot be ruled out, Polish rate-setter Rafal Sura said after Wednesday's figures. "For those members of the (Monetary Policy) Council who are worried by accelerating inflation... the very good data on industrial production will be an impulse to think about rate hikes," said Monika Kurtek, chief economist at Bank Pocztowy. "It is unlikely, however, that there will be a majority in the Council that would vote in favour of such a proposal," she added. Polish government bond yields, instead of rising after the strong figures, tracked a mild drop in Bunds. While Poland's inflation ran well within the central bank's 1.5-3.5% target range in April, Hungary's 3.9% figure was near the top of the National Bank of Hungary's 2-4% range. The forint weakened to 9-month lows against the euro in the past few sessions as the bank is not expected to tighten policy at its meeting on May 28, nor possibly at its June meeting, market participants have said. Resistance at 327.6 against the euro gave some relief to the currency, which may be temporary. "Given the fundamentals, with strong growth and rising inflation, with a neutral or mildly negative global backdrop, the forint is where it should be," one Budapest-based dealer said. "This is not a definite risk off mood, I would rather say investors handle emerging market assets cautiously. Why should they buy the forint now?... while they have no reason for a strong sell-off either," the dealer added. CEE SNAPSHOT AT MARKETS 1056 CET CURRENCI ES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2019 Czech <EURCZK= 25.7810 25.7860 +0.02% -0.29% crown > Hungary <EURHUF= 326.6500 326.5000 -0.05% -1.70% forint > Polish <EURPLN= 4.3094 4.3075 -0.04% -0.46% zloty > Romanian <EURRON= 4.7630 4.7650 +0.04% -2.29% leu > Croatian <EURHRK= 7.4240 7.4270 +0.04% -0.19% kuna > Serbian <EURRSD= 117.8600 117.9400 +0.07% +0.37% dinar > Note: calculated from 1800 CET daily change Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2019 Prague 1043.51 1048.330 -0.46% +5.77% 0 Budapest 39961.42 39575.98 +0.97% +2.10% Warsaw 2189.70 2190.93 -0.06% -3.82% Bucharest 8104.48 8152.63 -0.59% +9.76% Ljubljana <.SBITOP 859.50 859.62 -0.01% +6.87% > Zagreb 1858.38 1858.22 +0.01% +6.27% Belgrade <.BELEX1 730.73 733.09 -0.32% -4.06% 5> Sofia 571.31 568.83 +0.44% -3.89% BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic 2-year <CZ2YT=R 1.7280 0.0900 +234bps +8bps R> 5-year <CZ5YT=R 1.7090 0.0420 +220bps +5bps R> 10-year <CZ10YT= 1.8400 -0.0010 +191bps +1bps RR> Poland 2-year <PL2YT=R 1.6980 0.0130 +231bps +1bps R> 5-year <PL5YT=R 2.2550 -0.1400 +275bps -14bps R> 10-year <PL10YT= 2.8930 -0.0250 +297bps -1bps RR> FORWARD RATE AGREEMEN T 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interban k Czech Rep 2.22 2.20 2.16 2.20 <PRIBOR= > Hungary 0.40 0.58 0.76 0.00 Poland 1.74 1.75 1.76 1.72 Note: FRA are for ask prices quotes ************************************************* ************* (Additional reporting by Warsaw newsroom; Editing by Alexander Smith)