CEE MARKETS-Trade truce boosts stocks, currencies, despite fall in PMIs

* Polish PMI falls below 40 for the first time since 2014 * Zloty, forint and crown still firm as dollar gives up ground * Regional stock indices hit multi-month highs By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Central European stocks hit multi-month highs and currencies mostly gained on Monday, helped by a truce in the U.S.-China trade war and unaffected by a drop in manufacturing sentiment indices. Regional currencies strengthened. The relatively volatile forint gained almost half a percent against the euro to trade at 322.4 at 0952 GMT. The zloty hit a four-week high beyond 4.28 versus the euro and then retreated to 4.2817, still up by 0.2 percent. The Czech crown rose 0.1 percent to 25.948. In stock markets, Budapest's main index rose above the 40,000-point mark for the first time in 10 months, gaining more than 1 percent. Warsaw's blue-chip index which reached its highest level in 3 months. Romanian stocks, rose 0.6 percent to their highest in six and a half months. Regional assets mostly advanced even though November Purchasing Managers' Indices (PMIs) released in Budapest, Prague and Warsaw fell. Warsaw's index even fell below the 50-point mark, which separates economic contraction from growth, for the first time since September 2014. "The PMI reading seems to signal clearly that worsening of business climate abroad is passing through to domestic manufacturing; however, it should be noted that other business surveys were not as pessimistic," Santander Bank said in a note. A drop in Hungary's index to 53.5 from 57.1 in October confirmed wage increases and consumption may be slowing, while companies face capacity bottlenecks from a shortage of labour, analysts said. "Growth is likely to slow in the fourth quarter and the first quarter of next year," ING analyst Peter Virovacz said. "Many companies complain that they are unable to run at more than 60 to 70 percent of their capacities," he added. The data and a surprise decline in Poland's annual inflation to 1.2 percent in November underpin that the country's central bank will keep rates on hold on Wednesday and retain its forecast for keeping them unchanged, possibly for years, analysts said. Poland's 10-year government bond yield dropped 1 basis point to 3.03 percent. Hungarian yields, which traded at multi-month lows last week tracked a rise in U.S. Treasury yields, with 10-year debt trading at 3.14 percent. CEE SNAPSHOT AT MARKETS 1052 CET CURRENCI ES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2018 Czech <EURCZK= 25.9480 25.9750 +0.10% -1.56% crown > Hungary <EURHUF= 322.4000 323.8200 +0.44% -3.56% forint > Polish <EURPLN= 4.2817 4.2900 +0.19% -2.46% zloty > Romanian <EURRON= 4.6556 4.6510 -0.10% +0.52% leu > Croatian <EURHRK= 7.4030 7.4055 +0.03% +0.37% kuna > Serbian <EURRSD= 118.1000 118.2000 +0.08% +0.34% dinar > Note: calculated from 1800 CET daily change Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2018 Prague 1074.84 1068.650 +0.58% -0.31% 0 Budapest 40612.09 40109.37 +1.25% +3.14% Warsaw 2317.32 2291.08 +1.15% -5.85% Bucharest 8717.47 8665.36 +0.60% +12.43% Ljubljana <.SBITOP 821.73 823.89 -0.26% +1.90% > Zagreb 1734.83 1729.38 +0.32% -5.86% Belgrade <.BELEX1 743.44 747.61 -0.56% -2.15% 5> Sofia 598.02 592.12 +1.00% -11.72% BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic 2-year <CZ2YT=R 1.7500 0.1150 +234bps +11bps R> 5-year <CZ5YT=R 1.8020 -0.0010 +206bps -1bps R> 10-year <CZ10YT= 2.0790 0.0190 +175bps +0bps RR> Poland 2-year <PL2YT=R 1.5450 0.0020 +213bps -1bps R> 5-year <PL5YT=R 2.4690 -0.0050 +273bps -2bps R> 10-year <PL10YT= 3.0330 -0.0110 +271bps -3bps RR> FORWARD RATE AGREEMEN T 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interban k Czech Rep 2.19 2.31 2.33 2.02 <PRIBOR= > Hungary 0.31 0.53 0.80 0.13 Poland 1.74 1.77 1.80 1.72 Note: FRA are for ask prices quotes ************************************************* ************* (Reporting by Sandor Peto)