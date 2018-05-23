CEE MARKETS-Turkish lira's plunge hits risk appetite, dollar rally weighs

* Lira's drop to all-time lows feeds risk aversion * Currencies approach multi-month lows as dollar rallies * Crown joins zloty and forint fall, reaches weakest 2018 level * Czech bond auction may draw less demand on increased supply By Sandor Peto and Jason Hovet BUDAPEST/PRAGUE, May 23 (Reuters) - Central Europe's main currencies approached multi-month lows on Wednesday as weak manufacturing data knocked the euro down further against the dollar, while the Turkish lira's persistent decline fuelled risk aversion in emerging markets. The region's assets have taken a beating this month as a dollar and U.S. bond yield rally prompted a sell-off in emerging markets, but they have outperformed other emerging markets including Turkey, where the lira is at record lows on concern about President Tayyip Erdogan's influence on monetary policy. Politics rarely have a direct influence on markets in the European Union's fast-growing and relatively stable economies which have been tightly integrated with the euro zone. Continued dollar buying sent the region's most liquid currencies, the forint and the zloty into retreat at the opening. Losses for the relatively stable crown widened after May Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) data showed a sharper-than-expected slowdown in growth in the euro zone, Central Europe's main export market and a major financier of its investments. By 0847 GMT, the crown traded at 25.724 against the euro, down 0.1 percent, rebounding from an intraday low of 25.8547, its weakest level this year, while the zloty fell half a percent, the forint a third of a percent, and the leu 0.1 percent. Thin trade contributed to the crown's initial weakness, one Prague-based dealer said. Dividend outflows are also weighing on the crown, while some investors have closed crown positions on the view that the Czech central bank (CNB) may well not raise interest rates earlier than November, Komercni Banka analysts said in a note. But ING economist Jakub Seidler said any crown weakening would be temporary. "The domestic economic development still requires tighter monetary conditions which are not being delivered by the crown at the moment," he said. Demand at Czech government bond auction might be weaker than usual, as more issuance was due in June as part of a rise in planned quarterly sales, Komercni said in a separate note. Raiffeisen analyst Gunter Deuber said in a note that the crown's appreciation potential made Czech bonds attractive. The yield on 5-year Czech bonds was bid higher by 7 basis points (bps), at 1.475 percent, while the corresponding Polish yield dropped 1 bps to 2.51 percent. Warsaw led a fall for equities in the region, in tandem with a decline in Western European markets, with its blue-chip index dropping 1.4 percent. CEE SNAPSHOT AT MARKETS 1047 CET CURRENCI ES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2018 Czech <EURCZK= 25.7240 25.6950 -0.11% -0.71% crown > Hungary <EURHUF= 318.9900 317.9500 -0.33% -2.53% forint > Polish <EURPLN= 4.3030 4.2814 -0.50% -2.94% zloty > Romanian <EURRON= 4.6310 4.6270 -0.09% +1.05% leu > Croatian <EURHRK= 7.3850 7.3832 -0.02% +0.61% kuna > Serbian <EURRSD= 118.0500 118.1300 +0.07% +0.38% dinar > Note: calculated from 1800 CET daily change Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2018 Prague 1104.00 1103.290 +0.06% +2.40% 0 Budapest 35943.80 36400.77 -1.26% -8.72% Warsaw 2216.93 2248.71 -1.41% -9.93% Bucharest 8377.22 8429.08 -0.62% +8.04% Ljubljana <.SBITOP 897.08 896.06 +0.11% +11.25% > Zagreb 1854.79 1859.77 -0.27% +0.65% Belgrade <.BELEX1 744.88 743.26 +0.22% -1.96% 5> Sofia 642.91 644.44 -0.24% -5.10% BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic 2-year <CZ2YT=R 1.0050 0.1200 +162bps +14bps R> 5-year <CZ5YT=R 1.4750 0.0700 +160bps +11bps R> 10-year <CZ10YT= 1.9890 0.0050 +148bps +6bps RR> Poland 2-year <PL2YT=R 1.6160 0.0090 +223bps +3bps R> 5-year <PL5YT=R 2.5100 -0.0110 +263bps +3bps R> 10-year <PL10YT= 3.2330 -0.0130 +273bps +4bps RR> FORWARD RATE AGREEMEN T 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interban k Czech Rep 1.03 1.19 1.33 0.90 <PRIBOR= > Hungary 0.07 0.40 0.52 0.11 Poland 1.74 1.76 1.83 1.70 Note: FRA are for ask prices quotes ************************************************* ************* (Writing by Sandor Peto Editing by Louise Ireland)