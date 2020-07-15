Bonds News
CEE MARKETS-Vaccine hopes help stocks and currencies

Alan Charlish

    WARSAW, July 15 (Reuters) - Central European stocks rose and
some currencies firmed on Wednesday, as hopes for a potential
COVID-19 vaccine outweighed concerns over increased U.S.-China
tensions.
    The experimental vaccine from U.S. firm Moderna Inc
showed promise in an ongoing early-stage study, giving global
investor sentiment a boost.
    "News came from the United States that there were some good
tests with a vaccine... the reaction on the stock market in
Asia, in the futures, in the FX was quite clear and now the
investors are quite upbeat on that," said Peter Virovacz, senior
economist at ING in Hungary.  
    "This means there is some light at the end of the tunnel so
that is the main reason for the strengthening of the
currencies."
    At 0914 GMT the Hungarian forint was 0.44%
stronger against the euro at 353.90 and the Czech crown
 was 0.23% stronger at 26.63. 
    The Polish zloty was little changed at 4.4738
after having firmed slightly earlier in the session and the
Romanian leu was flat at 4.8440
    Stocks were higher across the board, tracking global peers
on hopes of a vaccine. Poland's WIG 20 index was the
biggest gainer, rising 0.95%. 
    The top performer was CD Projekt which rose over 6%
after chief executive Adam Kicinski told Parkiet daily he was
not concerned about rival Ubisoft launching "Assasin's
Creed Valhalla" two days before the planned release of the
company's flagship "Cyberpunk 2077" game.
    "I think this a rebound from the over-reacted sell-off
recently," said a Warsaw-based equity trader, adding that the
Parkiet article was behind CD Projekt's gains.
    The Czech Finance Ministry will hold a rare auction of
euro-denominated bonds for the domestic market, offering up to
300 million euros of new 7-year zero-coupon paper.        
    "Since otherwise comparable papers of regional peers are
traded with negative yields, it is entirely possible MinFin
could borrow in EUR at rates close to or below zero," Komercni
Banka trader Marek Lesko said in a client note.   
    Czech yields have dropped sharply since a spike at the start
of the coronavirus pandemic in March. The yield on 7-year
crown-denominated bonds was bid at 0.75% on Wednesday
morning, down more than 1 percentage point since hitting its
peak in March.
    Benchmark Polish ten-year yields were down 1
basis point at 1.357.
    "In the coming days on the domestic debt market we can
expect a continuation of the sideways trend and low volatility,"
PKO BP analysts wrote in a note.
    
 (Reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw, Jason Hovet in Prague,
Anita Komuves in Budapest; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)
