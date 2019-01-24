Bonds News
CEE MARKETS-Warsaw stocks touch 11-month high ahead of ECB meeting

Sandor Peto, Alicja Ptak

    * Warsaw leads moderate stocks gains ahead of ECB meeting
    * Growth, weaker dollar drive CEE stocks higher -analysts

    BUDAPEST/WARSAW, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Warsaw's blue-chip stock
index hit an 11-month high on Thursday, leading a
cautious rise in Central European equities ahead of a European
Central Bank (ECB) meeting.
    The index gave up some ground later, and at 0949 GMT it was
up 0.2 percent. Prague's index also gained 0.2 percent,
reaching a five-week high. 
    Currencies were mostly slightly weaker, with the forint
shedding 0.2 percent against the euro, drifting off 7-1/2-month
highs reached on Monday.
    The euro zone is central Europe's main trade partner, and
the region's investors will closely watch whether the ECB
acknowledges a slowdown in economic growth in the bloc or raises
prospects of a delay in the start of rate tightening that has
been projected for the autumn.
    "Developed economies like Germany and France are slowing,
but Poland's and Hungary's prospects are quite good... and that
can explain a good performance of their equities," said Zoltan
Torok, analyst of Equilor brokerage in Budapest.
    Marzin Gatarz, head of research at Pekao Investment Banking
in Warsaw, said the relative weakness of the dollar this year,
rather than fundamentals, was driving the gains in stocks.
    Last year a dollar rally led to capital withdrawals from
emerging markets in Central Europe and elsewhere. 
    Warsaw's stock index has been the region's top performer
this year, firming about 6 percent since the end of 2018. 
    It gained slightly on Thursday even though the shares of
heavyweight oil group PKN Orlen shed 2.6 percent after
reporting lower-than-expected net profit for the last quarter of
2018.
    Budapest's stock index, which reached a one-year high
last week, is up 4.4 percent so far this year. It was steady on
Thursday, shrugging off a one-week strike which started at the
Hungarian unit of car maker Audi.  
    The zloty eased a touch to 4.2945 versus the euro
as investors continued to digest Wednesday's mixed comments from
Polish rate setters.
     
            CEE       SNAPSHOT   AT                         
            MARKETS             1049 CET            
                      CURRENCI                              
                      ES                            
                      Latest    Previous  Daily     Change
                      bid       close     change    in 2019
 Czech      <EURCZK=   25.7060   25.6900    -0.06%    +0.00%
 crown      >                                       
 Hungary    <EURHUF=  318.8200  318.1500    -0.21%    +0.71%
 forint     >                                       
 Polish     <EURPLN=    4.2945    4.2915    -0.07%    -0.11%
 zloty      >                                       
 Romanian   <EURRON=    4.7650    4.7710    +0.13%    -2.33%
 leu        >                                       
 Croatian   <EURHRK=    7.4340    7.4365    +0.03%    -0.32%
 kuna       >                                       
 Serbian    <EURRSD=  118.4000  118.4600    +0.05%    -0.08%
 dinar      >                                       
 Note:      calculated from               1800 CET          
 daily                                              
 change                                             
                                                            
                      Latest    Previous  Daily     Change
                                close     change    in 2019
 Prague                1023.62  1021.650    +0.19%    +3.76%
                                       0            
 Budapest             40848.07  40818.69    +0.07%    +4.37%
 Warsaw                2411.73   2407.09    +0.19%    +5.93%
 Ljubljana  <.SBITOP    837.14    842.67    -0.66%    +4.09%
            >                                       
 Zagreb                1751.92   1755.51    -0.20%    +0.18%
 Belgrade   <.BELEX1    702.01    699.05    +0.42%    -7.84%
            5>                                      
 Sofia                  564.62    562.86    +0.31%    -5.02%
                      BONDS                                 
                      Yield     Yield     Spread    Daily
                      (bid)     change    vs Bund   change
                                                    in
 Czech                                              spread
 Republic                                           
   2-year   <CZ2YT=R    1.8810    0.1310   +246bps    +13bps
            R>                                      
   5-year   <CZ5YT=R    1.7350    0.0140   +207bps     +2bps
            R>                                      
   10-year  <CZ10YT=    1.8610    0.0040   +165bps     +2bps
            RR>                                     
 Poland                                                     
   2-year   <PL2YT=R    1.3890   -0.0080   +197bps     -1bps
            R>                                      
   5-year   <PL5YT=R    2.2280    0.0120   +256bps     +2bps
            R>                                      
   10-year  <PL10YT=    2.8390    0.0030   +263bps     +2bps
            RR>                                     
            FORWARD   RATE      AGREEMEN                    
                                T                   
                      3x6       6x9       9x12      3M
                                                    interban
                                                    k
 Czech Rep                2.10      2.17      2.20      2.01
            <PRIBOR=                                
            >                                       
 Hungary                  0.30      0.55      0.81      0.14
                                                    
 Poland                   1.73      1.73      1.72      1.72
                                                    
 Note: FRA  are for ask prices                              
 quotes                                             
 *************************************************          
 *************                                      
 
 (Reporting by Sandor Peto; editing by John Stonestreet)
