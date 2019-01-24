CEE MARKETS-Warsaw stocks touch 11-month high ahead of ECB meeting

* Warsaw leads moderate stocks gains ahead of ECB meeting * Growth, weaker dollar drive CEE stocks higher -analysts By Sandor Peto and Alicja Ptak BUDAPEST/WARSAW, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Warsaw's blue-chip stock index hit an 11-month high on Thursday, leading a cautious rise in Central European equities ahead of a European Central Bank (ECB) meeting. The index gave up some ground later, and at 0949 GMT it was up 0.2 percent. Prague's index also gained 0.2 percent, reaching a five-week high. Currencies were mostly slightly weaker, with the forint shedding 0.2 percent against the euro, drifting off 7-1/2-month highs reached on Monday. The euro zone is central Europe's main trade partner, and the region's investors will closely watch whether the ECB acknowledges a slowdown in economic growth in the bloc or raises prospects of a delay in the start of rate tightening that has been projected for the autumn. "Developed economies like Germany and France are slowing, but Poland's and Hungary's prospects are quite good... and that can explain a good performance of their equities," said Zoltan Torok, analyst of Equilor brokerage in Budapest. Marzin Gatarz, head of research at Pekao Investment Banking in Warsaw, said the relative weakness of the dollar this year, rather than fundamentals, was driving the gains in stocks. Last year a dollar rally led to capital withdrawals from emerging markets in Central Europe and elsewhere. Warsaw's stock index has been the region's top performer this year, firming about 6 percent since the end of 2018. It gained slightly on Thursday even though the shares of heavyweight oil group PKN Orlen shed 2.6 percent after reporting lower-than-expected net profit for the last quarter of 2018. Budapest's stock index, which reached a one-year high last week, is up 4.4 percent so far this year. It was steady on Thursday, shrugging off a one-week strike which started at the Hungarian unit of car maker Audi. The zloty eased a touch to 4.2945 versus the euro as investors continued to digest Wednesday's mixed comments from Polish rate setters. CEE SNAPSHOT AT MARKETS 1049 CET CURRENCI ES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2019 Czech <EURCZK= 25.7060 25.6900 -0.06% +0.00% crown > Hungary <EURHUF= 318.8200 318.1500 -0.21% +0.71% forint > Polish <EURPLN= 4.2945 4.2915 -0.07% -0.11% zloty > Romanian <EURRON= 4.7650 4.7710 +0.13% -2.33% leu > Croatian <EURHRK= 7.4340 7.4365 +0.03% -0.32% kuna > Serbian <EURRSD= 118.4000 118.4600 +0.05% -0.08% dinar > Note: calculated from 1800 CET daily change Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2019 Prague 1023.62 1021.650 +0.19% +3.76% 0 Budapest 40848.07 40818.69 +0.07% +4.37% Warsaw 2411.73 2407.09 +0.19% +5.93% Ljubljana <.SBITOP 837.14 842.67 -0.66% +4.09% > Zagreb 1751.92 1755.51 -0.20% +0.18% Belgrade <.BELEX1 702.01 699.05 +0.42% -7.84% 5> Sofia 564.62 562.86 +0.31% -5.02% BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic 2-year <CZ2YT=R 1.8810 0.1310 +246bps +13bps R> 5-year <CZ5YT=R 1.7350 0.0140 +207bps +2bps R> 10-year <CZ10YT= 1.8610 0.0040 +165bps +2bps RR> Poland 2-year <PL2YT=R 1.3890 -0.0080 +197bps -1bps R> 5-year <PL5YT=R 2.2280 0.0120 +256bps +2bps R> 10-year <PL10YT= 2.8390 0.0030 +263bps +2bps RR> FORWARD RATE AGREEMEN T 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interban k Czech Rep 2.10 2.17 2.20 2.01 <PRIBOR= > Hungary 0.30 0.55 0.81 0.14 Poland 1.73 1.73 1.72 1.72 Note: FRA are for ask prices quotes ************************************************* ************* (Reporting by Sandor Peto; editing by John Stonestreet)