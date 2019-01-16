Bonds News
January 16, 2019 / 11:10 AM / in 2 hours

CEE MARKETS-Yields jump on Brexit, forint recovers on central bank comments

Sandor Peto

7 Min Read

    * Hungarian bond yields sharply reverse plunge 
    * Forint reverses early losses on central banker remarks
    * Crown eases after mild PPI, defying hawkish central banker
    * Leu weaker, central bank may have bought it - analysts

    By Sandor Peto
    BUDAPEST, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Central European government
bond yields rose on Wednesday due to a shake-up of positions
after British Prime Minister Theresa May's plan for an orderly
exit from the European Union collapsed in parliament on Tuesday.
    A disorderly British exit from the EU may hurt the region's
trade, with Poland most exposed.
    Technical factors and thin turnover are also making
Hungary's forint vulnerable to shifts in sentiment,
dealers said.
    The currency, which made several failed attempts in the past
three weeks to break through resistance around 321 versus the
euro, touched a one-month low of 324.25 in early trade.
    But it had rebounded to 322.5 by 1036 GMT, up 0.2 percent
from Tuesday, after Hungarian central bank (NBH) Deputy Governor
Marton Nagy said the bank could start to normalise policy if
core inflation rises above 3 percent.
    A sharp retreat in inflation in Central Europe in the past 
months, driven by a fall in crude prices, helped government bond
yields track a plunge in U.S. and German yields, led by Hungary.
    The country's 10-year yield fell further on Tuesday, dipping
below the corresponding Polish yield the first time since June
last year, after December figures showed a surprise fall in
annual headline inflation to 2.7 percent.
    But a sell-off after the Brexit vote fully erased the 10
basis point decline on Wednesday, when the bonds traded at 2.82
percent, up 14 basis points from Tuesday's fixing.
    A rise in core inflation to near the NBH's 3 percent target
shifted into the focus of attention, market participants said.

    "There is a gradual increasing tendency," KBC analysts said
in a note. "(Core inflation figures) suggest that the room to
maintain the current loose monetary policy is disappearing,"
they added.
    Poland's 10-year yield, which reached par with U.S.
Treasuries on Tuesday, rose 2 basis points to 2.757 percent,
compared with their U.S. peer's 2.735 percent.
    The zloty rebounded from an early fall to trade up
0.2 percent at 4.286 versus the euro.
    The crown was down 0.1 percent at 25.577, after
Czech industrial producer price growth slowed to 2.4 percent,
below analysts' 3.2 percent forecast, even though central banker
Vojtech Benda said rate increases could continue.
    The leu was also a touch weaker at 4.6838.
    Analysts said the Romanian central bank, which smoothes the
currency's volatility in a managed float regime, may have
intervened in the market on Tuesday when the leu tested 4.69,
its weakest since June last year.    
    
            CEE       SNAPSHOT   AT                         
            MARKETS             1136 CET            
                      CURRENCI                              
                      ES                            
                      Latest    Previous  Daily     Change
                      bid       close     change    in 2019
 Czech      <EURCZK=   25.5770   25.5420    -0.14%    +0.51%
 crown      >                                       
 Hungary    <EURHUF=  322.5000  323.2000    +0.22%    -0.44%
 forint     >                                       
 Polish     <EURPLN=    4.2860    4.2937    +0.18%    +0.08%
 zloty      >                                       
 Romanian   <EURRON=    4.6838    4.6807    -0.07%    -0.64%
 leu        >                                       
 Croatian   <EURHRK=    7.4270    7.4270    +0.00%    -0.23%
 kuna       >                                       
 Serbian    <EURRSD=  118.3000  118.3900    +0.08%    +0.00%
 dinar      >                                       
 Note:      calculated from               1800 CET          
 daily                                              
 change                                             
                                                            
                      Latest    Previous  Daily     Change
                                close     change    in 2019
 Prague                1008.18  1004.030    +0.41%    +2.19%
                                       0            
 Budapest             40585.27  40600.26    -0.04%    +3.70%
 Warsaw                2346.74   2344.56    +0.09%    +3.08%
 Bucharest             7060.92   7060.24    +0.01%    -4.37%
 Ljubljana  <.SBITOP    823.49    818.34    +0.63%    +2.39%
            >                                       
 Zagreb                1751.22   1747.60    +0.21%    +0.14%
 Belgrade   <.BELEX1    697.81    697.73    +0.01%    -8.39%
            5>                                      
 Sofia                  563.68    565.56    -0.33%    -5.18%
                      BONDS                                 
                      Yield     Yield     Spread    Daily
                      (bid)     change    vs Bund   change
                                                    in
 Czech                                              spread
 Republic                                           
   2-year   <CZ2YT=R    1.7300   -0.0330   +234bps     -4bps
            R>                                      
   5-year   <CZ5YT=R    1.7580    0.0580   +210bps     +4bps
            R>                                      
   10-year  <CZ10YT=    1.8040    0.0370   +158bps     +1bps
            RR>                                     
 Poland                                                     
   2-year   <PL2YT=R    1.3630    0.0080   +198bps     +1bps
            R>                                      
   5-year   <PL5YT=R    2.1940    0.0260   +254bps     +0bps
            R>                                      
   10-year  <PL10YT=    2.7840    0.0250   +256bps     +0bps
            RR>                                     
            FORWARD   RATE      AGREEMEN                    
                                T                   
                      3x6       6x9       9x12      3M
                                                    interban
                                                    k
 Czech Rep                2.15      2.19      2.20      2.01
            <PRIBOR=                                
            >                                       
 Hungary                  0.26      0.48      0.69      0.13
                                                    
 Poland                   1.72      1.72      1.73      1.72
                                                    
 Note: FRA  are for ask prices                              
 quotes                                             
 *************************************************          
 *************                                      
 
 (Additional reporting by Radu Marinas in Bucharest; Editing by
Mark Potter)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below