CEE MARKETS-Zloty at April lows as pressure on CEE FX stays

    PRAGUE, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Poland's zloty dropped to its
lowest since early April for a second straight day on Tuesday,
as pressure remained on central Europe's currencies amid a spike
in new coronavirus cases, raising worries over the speed of
economic recovery.
    Stock markets also fell along with global equities before
the first U.S. presidential debate.
    The zloty had inched lower to 4.585 to the euro by
0846 GMT, earlier touching its lowest since April 3. Other
currencies were also down, with the Czech crown around its
weakest since the end of May.
    The fall comes amid a rising number of cases of COVID-19
around Europe throughout September that has soured sentiment.
    Central Europe weathered the first wave of the coronavirus
pandemic relatively well compared with its western neighbours,
but has lately seen a surge in cases, led by the Czech Republic.
    Hungary has also seen a large uptick while Poland and
Slovakia have had record daily tallies in the past week.
    "One million deaths due to COVID-19 in the world and, above
all, the growing number of cases in Europe generate risk
aversion," Bank Millennium said in a daily note.
    Hungary's forint was testing its April lows after
hitting levels around 366 last week. It briefly strengthened
after the central bank unexpectedly raised the interest rate on
its one-week deposit facility by 15 basis points to 0.75% last
Thursday.
    Analysts said the effect could be short-lived and the forint
is likely to stay above 360. It was down less than 0.1% at
365.95 per euro on Tuesday.
    "The euro-forint rate is aiming at the 370 level," Equilor
said in a note. "The one-week deposit tender will have a much
bigger role."
    Elsewhere, the Czech crown weakened to 27.20 per
euro and Romania's leu was down at 4.873.
    Stock markets mostly slipped, although Prague bucked
the trend after gains for top stocks CEZ and Erste
Group Bank.
 
                   CEE      SNAPSHO   AT                      
                   MARKETS  T        1046              
                                     CET               
                                                              
                   CURRENC                                    
                   IES                                 
                            Latest   Previou  Daily    Change
                                     s                 
                            bid      close    change   in 2020
 EURCZK  Czech     <EURCZK  27.2000  27.1900   -0.04%   -6.50%
 =       crown     =>                                  
 EURHUF  Hungary   <EURHUF  365.950  365.825   -0.03%   -9.51%
 =       forint    =>             0        0           
 EURPLN  Polish    <EURPLN   4.5850   4.5830   -0.04%   -7.17%
 =       zloty     =>                                  
 EURRON  Romanian  <EURRON   4.8730   4.8722   -0.02%   -1.74%
 =       leu       =>                                  
 EURHRK  Croatian  <EURHRK   7.5500   7.5525   +0.03%   -1.39%
 =       kuna      =>                                  
 EURRSD  Serbian   <EURRSD  117.550  117.600   +0.04%   +0.02%
 =       dinar     =>             0        0           
         Note:     calculated from            1800            
         daily                                CET      
         change STOCKS                                     
                            Latest   Previou  Daily    Change
                                     s                 
                                     close    change   in 2020
 .PX     Prague              869.29  863.930   +0.62%  -22.08%
                                           0           
 .BUX    Budapest           32908.6  33150.2   -0.73%  -28.59%
                                  5        6           
 .WIG20  Warsaw    <.WIG20  1728.08  1738.44   -0.60%  -19.63%
                   >                                   
 .BETI   Buchares           8994.83  9010.30   -0.17%   -9.85%
         t                                             
 .SBITO  Ljubljan  <.SBITO   857.67   855.85   +0.21%   -7.37%
 P       a         P>                                  
 .CRBEX  Zagreb    <.CRBEX  1619.94  1620.71   -0.05%  -19.70%
                   >                                   
 .BELEX  Belgrade  <.BELEX   687.60   693.21   -0.81%  -14.23%
 15                15>                                 
 .SOFIX  Sofia     <.SOFIX   426.99   426.43   +0.13%  -24.84%
                   > BONDS                                      
                            Yield    Yield    Spread   Daily
                            (bid)    change   vs Bund  change
                                                       in
         Czech                                         spread
         Republic                                      
 CZ2YT=    2-year  <CZ2YT=   0.0590  -0.0210   +077bp    -1bps
 RR                RR>                              s  
 CZ5YT=    5-year  <CZ5YT=   0.5850   0.0200   +131bp    +3bps
 RR                RR>                              s  
 CZ10YT            <CZ10YT   0.8650  -0.0120   +141bp    +0bps
 =RR     10-year   =RR>                             s  
         Poland                                               
 PL2YT=    2-year  <PL2YT=   0.0450  -0.0400   +076bp    -3bps
 RR                RR>                              s  
 PL5YT=    5-year  <PL5YT=   0.5970  -0.0140   +133bp    +0bps
 RR                RR>                              s  
 PL10YT            <PL10YT   1.2970  -0.0100   +184bp    +1bps
 =RR     10-year   =RR>                             s  
                                                              
                   FRA                                        
                            3x6      6x9      9x12     3M
                                                       interba
                                                       nk
         Czech     <CZKFRA     0.31     0.31     0.36     0.34
         Rep       ><PRIBO                             
                   R=>                                 
         Hungary   <HUFFRA     1.08     1.13     1.18     0.75
                   ><BUBOR                             
                   =>                                  
         Poland    <PLNFRA     0.18     0.17     0.18     0.22
                   ><WIBOR                             
                   =>                                  
         Note: FRA quotes are for                             
         ask prices                                    
         ********************************************         
         ****************** (Reporting by Larry King)
