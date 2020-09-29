CEE MARKETS-Zloty at April lows as pressure on CEE FX stays

PRAGUE, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Poland's zloty dropped to its lowest since early April for a second straight day on Tuesday, as pressure remained on central Europe's currencies amid a spike in new coronavirus cases, raising worries over the speed of economic recovery. Stock markets also fell along with global equities before the first U.S. presidential debate. The zloty had inched lower to 4.585 to the euro by 0846 GMT, earlier touching its lowest since April 3. Other currencies were also down, with the Czech crown around its weakest since the end of May. The fall comes amid a rising number of cases of COVID-19 around Europe throughout September that has soured sentiment. Central Europe weathered the first wave of the coronavirus pandemic relatively well compared with its western neighbours, but has lately seen a surge in cases, led by the Czech Republic. Hungary has also seen a large uptick while Poland and Slovakia have had record daily tallies in the past week. "One million deaths due to COVID-19 in the world and, above all, the growing number of cases in Europe generate risk aversion," Bank Millennium said in a daily note. Hungary's forint was testing its April lows after hitting levels around 366 last week. It briefly strengthened after the central bank unexpectedly raised the interest rate on its one-week deposit facility by 15 basis points to 0.75% last Thursday. Analysts said the effect could be short-lived and the forint is likely to stay above 360. It was down less than 0.1% at 365.95 per euro on Tuesday. "The euro-forint rate is aiming at the 370 level," Equilor said in a note. "The one-week deposit tender will have a much bigger role." Elsewhere, the Czech crown weakened to 27.20 per euro and Romania's leu was down at 4.873. Stock markets mostly slipped, although Prague bucked the trend after gains for top stocks CEZ and Erste Group Bank. CEE SNAPSHO AT MARKETS T 1046 CET CURRENC IES Latest Previou Daily Change s bid close change in 2020 EURCZK Czech <EURCZK 27.2000 27.1900 -0.04% -6.50% = crown => EURHUF Hungary <EURHUF 365.950 365.825 -0.03% -9.51% = forint => 0 0 EURPLN Polish <EURPLN 4.5850 4.5830 -0.04% -7.17% = zloty => EURRON Romanian <EURRON 4.8730 4.8722 -0.02% -1.74% = leu => EURHRK Croatian <EURHRK 7.5500 7.5525 +0.03% -1.39% = kuna => EURRSD Serbian <EURRSD 117.550 117.600 +0.04% +0.02% = dinar => 0 0 Note: calculated from 1800 daily CET change STOCKS Latest Previou Daily Change s close change in 2020 .PX Prague 869.29 863.930 +0.62% -22.08% 0 .BUX Budapest 32908.6 33150.2 -0.73% -28.59% 5 6 .WIG20 Warsaw <.WIG20 1728.08 1738.44 -0.60% -19.63% > .BETI Buchares 8994.83 9010.30 -0.17% -9.85% t .SBITO Ljubljan <.SBITO 857.67 855.85 +0.21% -7.37% P a P> .CRBEX Zagreb <.CRBEX 1619.94 1620.71 -0.05% -19.70% > .BELEX Belgrade <.BELEX 687.60 693.21 -0.81% -14.23% 15 15> .SOFIX Sofia <.SOFIX 426.99 426.43 +0.13% -24.84% > BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic CZ2YT= 2-year <CZ2YT= 0.0590 -0.0210 +077bp -1bps RR RR> s CZ5YT= 5-year <CZ5YT= 0.5850 0.0200 +131bp +3bps RR RR> s CZ10YT <CZ10YT 0.8650 -0.0120 +141bp +0bps =RR 10-year =RR> s Poland PL2YT= 2-year <PL2YT= 0.0450 -0.0400 +076bp -3bps RR RR> s PL5YT= 5-year <PL5YT= 0.5970 -0.0140 +133bp +0bps RR RR> s PL10YT <PL10YT 1.2970 -0.0100 +184bp +1bps =RR 10-year =RR> s FRA 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interba nk Czech <CZKFRA 0.31 0.31 0.36 0.34 Rep ><PRIBO R=> Hungary <HUFFRA 1.08 1.13 1.18 0.75 ><BUBOR => Poland <PLNFRA 0.18 0.17 0.18 0.22 ><WIBOR => Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices ******************************************** ****************** (Reporting by Larry King)