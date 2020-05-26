CEE MARKETS-Zloty at new 2-month peak, forint up ahead of central bank

PRAGUE, May 26 (Reuters) - Poland's zloty gained half a percent on Tuesday, leading central European currencies higher, while stocks also climbed more than 1.6% as the reopening of European economies continued to cheer investors. In Hungary, analysts widely expected the central bank to hold key interest rates steady at a meeting on Tuesday after a bond purchase programme helped bring down longer-dated yields. Hungary kicks off a week of central bank meetings on Tuesday, with Poland and Romania to follow. The forint was 0.3% firmer at 349.70 to the euro by 0828 GMT. The zloty was the main gainer, rising to its strongest level against the euro since March 20, up 0.5% on the day at 4.479. The National Bank of Hungary (NBH) tightened its previously ultra-dovish policy in April to stabilise the forint and started a quantitative easing programme in May to stimulate the economy. The forint has been in a range of 348-355 per euro in May and has stayed well off a record low of 369.54 hit on April 1. "On balance, the FX market concluded that the central bank would hike rates if the forint weakened too far," Commerzbank analysts said. "As Hungary is preparing to lift lockdown in stages and the same is occurring across most of the European Union, we anticipate no further (quantitative easing) expansion announcement at this stage. "The (central bank) will likely state that measures taken so far have been effective and that accommodation will be maintained at appropriate levels going forward." Elsewhere, Romania's leu nudged higher to 4.839 to the euro and the Czech crown added 0.4% to 27.125. Budapest stocks gained 2.2% and Prague and Warsaw were up around 1.6%. A wave of business reopenings has boosted sentiment around Europe. Czech restaurants opened their indoor dining rooms on Monday for the first time since mid-March, the latest easing of restrictions in central Europe this month. CEE SNAPSHO AT MARKETS T 1028 CET CURRENC IES Latest Previou Daily Change s bid close change in 2020 EURCZK Czech <EURCZK 27.1250 27.2225 +0.36% -6.24% = crown => EURHUF Hungary <EURHUF 349.700 350.835 +0.32% -5.31% = forint => 0 0 EURPLN Polish <EURPLN 4.4794 4.5036 +0.54% -4.98% = zloty => EURRON Romanian <EURRON 4.8390 4.8417 +0.06% -1.05% = leu => EURHRK Croatian <EURHRK 7.5835 7.5825 -0.01% -1.82% = kuna => EURRSD Serbian <EURRSD 117.540 117.610 +0.06% +0.03% = dinar => 0 0 Note: calculated from 1800 daily CET change STOCKS Latest Previou Daily Change s close change in 2020 .PX Prague 896.61 882.000 +1.66% -19.63% 0 .BUX Budapest 35976.5 35210.6 +2.18% -21.93% 0 0 .WIG20 Warsaw <.WIG20 1671.42 1644.74 +1.62% -22.26% > .BETI Buchares 8701.88 8688.36 +0.16% -12.78% t .SBITO Ljubljan <.SBITO 816.46 812.76 +0.46% -11.82% P a P> .CRBEX Zagreb <.CRBEX 1605.26 1576.47 +1.83% -20.43% > .BELEX Belgrade <.BELEX 667.85 668.97 -0.17% -16.69% 15 15> .SOFIX Sofia <.SOFIX 450.62 450.22 +0.09% -20.69% > BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic CZ2YT= 2-year <CZ2YT= 0.0960 -0.0430 +075bp -7bps RR RR> s CZ5YT= 5-year <CZ5YT= 0.3610 -0.0750 +100bp -12bps RR RR> s CZ10YT <CZ10YT 0.7820 0.0070 +123bp -4bps =RR 10-year =RR> s Poland PL2YT= 2-year <PL2YT= 0.5550 0.0030 +121bp -2bps RR RR> s PL5YT= 5-year <PL5YT= 0.9920 0.0220 +163bp -2bps RR RR> s PL10YT <PL10YT 1.4460 0.0250 +189bp -2bps =RR 10-year =RR> s FRA 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interba nk Czech <CZKFRA 0.25 0.26 0.30 0.34 Rep ><PRIBO R=> Hungary <HUFFRA 0.83 0.80 0.75 0.97 ><BUBOR => Poland <PLNFRA 0.43 0.38 0.39 0.68 ><WIBOR => Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices ******************************************** ****************** (Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague, Alan Charlish in Warsaw and Anita Komuves in Budapest; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)