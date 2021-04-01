Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
CEE MARKETS-Zloty brushes off virus worries to lead FX gains

By Reuters Staff

    April 1 (Reuters) - Central European currencies rose on
Thursday, with the Polish zloty leading gains, as
investors squared off positions ahead of the Easter weekend,
brushing off concerns over a new record number of coronavirus
cases in the country.
    The zloty had touched a 12-year low at the beginning of the
week amid concerns about surging numbers of COVID-19 cases in
the country, but has since rebounded and outperformed regional
peers.
    "This is ahead of holidays -- the zloty was underperforming
earlier, now it's outperforming... it seems like the main reason
is probably the market was long, squaring positions ahead of the
Easter holidays," a Warsaw-based currency trader said.
    Grzegorz Ogonek, an economist at Santander Bank Polska, said
the zloty had also been supported by a lower-than-expected 2020
general government deficit, which came in at 6.9% of GDP
according to statistics office data.
    At 0929 GMT, the zloty was 0.17% firmer against the euro at
4.624. The Czech crown was 0.12% firmer at 26.08 and
the Hungarian forint was little changed at 362.10.
    The forint has strengthened since last week, after the
central bank said it was ready to prevent a sustained rise in
inflation, traders said.
    "The euro-forint rate is near a very important level. It
arrived at the 50-day moving average, and if it breaks that, it
can continue moving first until the 360-level," brokerage
Equilor wrote.
    Polish 10-year yields were little changed at
1.572%. On Wednesday, the Polish central bank, which had earlier
announced that it would increase the frequency and flexibility
of its bond-buying operations, said it could hold more
operations in April.
    Czech 10-year yields fell almost 7 basis points
to 1.88%.
    
    
 (Reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw and Anita Komuves in
Budapest; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
