CEE MARKETS-Zloty bucks forex rebound on mild inflation, leu slides

* Polish May inflation lower than expected, weighs on zloty * Polish 10-yr bond yield reverses rise after CPI figures * CEE currencies off multi-month lows as dollar loses steam * Bank stocks extend losses, weighing on indices (Adds slide of Romanian assets, new analyst comment) By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, May 30 (Reuters) - Mild inflation figures weighed on the zloty and the leu fall amid fresh political uncertainty in Romania on Wednesday, while other central European units rebounded. The region's first inflation release for May showed a pick-up in Poland's annual rate to 1.7 percent from 1.6 percent in April. The figure was below analysts' average 1.9 percent forecast and the Polish central bank's 2.5 percent target. "The MPC (central bank) is likely to sustain its dovish bias with low probability of monetary tightening to begin in 2019 as well," Erste analyst Katarzyna Rzentarzewska said in a note. Governor Adam Glapinski said after the bank's May 16 meeting interest rates could stay on hold until the end of 2019 and possibly longer, as Poland enjoys low inflation and can be seen as a safe haven amid global market turbulence.. Poland's 10-year bond yield initially tracked its closely watched U.S. peer higher. But it fell 6 basis points from the days' peak to 3.24 percent by late trade, below Tuesday's close, while Hungary's corresponding yield rose. The zloty eased 0.1 percent to 4.3224 against the euro by 1447 GMT, while the Czech crown firmed 0.2 percent and the Hungarian forint gained 0.1 percent. All three currencies were off the lows they hit in recent weeks as a rally for the dollar and U.S. Treasury yields fueled a decline in asset prices in emerging markets. The dollar's rise stalled around 4.16 versus the euro on Wednesday. The more illiquid leu, which is usually tightly managed by the central bank, bucked the rebound. It eased 0.3 percent to 4.6525 versus the euro, setting a three-week low, just days after touching multi-month highs. A rising budget deficit and a government plan to make mandatory pension funds optional have weighed on Romanian assets. On Wednesday the country's top court ruled that President Klaus Iohannis must dismiss the chief anti-corruption prosecutor who has contributed to a sharp rise in conviction rates in the past years. Bucharest's main stock index led a fall of equities in most of the region's capitals, shedding 2 percent, driven by a 3.7 percent decline in shares of lender BRD Groupe Societe Generale. Regional bank shares extended their losses as Italy's political turmoil have kept up pressure on European stocks, particularly banks which are heavily weighted in central European share indexes. Shares of Poland's biggest lender, PKO BP, fell 4 percent, leading a 1.3 percent decline in Warsaw's blue chip index, which set a new 16-month low. Warsaw-listed bank shares eased 2.3 percent. CEE SNAPSHOT AT MARKETS 1647 CET CURRENCI ES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2018 Czech <EURCZK= 25.8690 25.9100 +0.16% -1.26% crown > Hungary <EURHUF= 320.0600 320.3100 +0.08% -2.86% forint > Polish <EURPLN= 4.3224 4.3180 -0.10% -3.38% zloty > Romanian <EURRON= 4.6525 4.6400 -0.27% +0.58% leu > Croatian <EURHRK= 7.3910 7.3895 -0.02% +0.53% kuna > Serbian <EURRSD= 118.2000 118.1400 -0.05% +0.25% dinar > Note: calculated from 1800 CET daily change Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2018 Prague 1079.66 1073.400 +0.58% +0.14% 0 Budapest 34806.26 34883.94 -0.22% -11.61% Warsaw 2162.48 2191.95 -1.34% -12.14% Bucharest 8040.33 8201.96 -1.97% +3.70% Ljubljana <.SBITOP 890.93 902.40 -1.27% +10.49% > Zagreb 1854.02 1850.63 +0.18% +0.61% Belgrade <.BELEX1 739.77 740.88 -0.15% -2.64% 5> Sofia 634.25 637.11 -0.45% -6.38% BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic 2-year <CZ2YT=R 0.8200 -0.1940 +153bps -26bps R> 5-year <CZ5YT=R 1.4080 0.0010 +171bps -6bps R> 10-year <CZ10YT= 1.9880 0.0280 +165bps -3bps RR> Poland 2-year <PL2YT=R 1.5810 -0.0010 +230bps -6bps R> 5-year <PL5YT=R 2.4450 -0.0460 +275bps -11bps R> 10-year <PL10YT= 3.2480 -0.0490 +291bps -11bps RR> FORWARD RATE AGREEMEN T 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interban k Czech Rep 1.03 1.16 1.26 0.91 <PRIBOR= > Hungary 0.07 0.28 0.37 0.12 Poland 1.76 1.76 1.80 1.70 Note: FRA are for ask prices quotes ************************************************* ************* (Additional reporting by Luiza Ilie in Bucharest and Pawel Sobczak in Warsaw Editing by Andrew Roche and David Holmes )