CEE MARKETS-Zloty bucks fx rebound after mild May inflation data

* Polish May inflation lower than expected, weighs on zloty * Polish 10-yr bond yield reverses rise after CPI figures * CEE currencies off multi-month lows as dollar loses steam * Bank stocks extend losses, weighing on indices By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, May 30 (Reuters) - The zloty eased slightly on Wednesday, bucking a rebound of Central European currencies after lower-than-expected Polish inflation data reinforced the case for loose monetary policy. The region's first inflation release for May showed a pick-up in the annual rate to 1.7 percent from 1.6 percent in April. But the figure was below analysts' 1.9 percent forecast and the Polish central bank's 2.5 percent target. "It is difficult to expect any change in the (central bank's) current views," said Monika Kurtek, chief economist at Bank Pocztowy. Governor Adam Glapinski said after the bank's May 16 meeting interest rates could stay on hold until the end of 2019 and possibly longer, as Poland enjoys low inflation and can be seen as a safe haven amid global market turbulence.. The zloty traded a shade weaker against the euro after the figures, at 4.3193 at 0848 GMT, but off a 15-month low hit in international trade early on Wednesday, before the Warsaw market opened. The Czech crown and the forint, meanwhile, firmed 0.3 percent. All three currencies were off the lows they hit in recent weeks as a rally for the dollar and U.S. Treasury yields fuelled a decline in asset prices in emerging markets. Poland's mild inflation may indicate a similar trend elsewhere in the region, although Central European economies are growing robustly and oil prices have been high. Polish economic output figures released on Wednesday showed 5.2 percent annual growth. Hungary said its investments surged by 17.3 percent in annual terms in the first quarter. Regional assets got some relief as the dollar's firming lost steam around 1.16 versus the euro. But the closely watched U.S. 10-year yield rose again by 7 basis points to 2.84 percent, again approaching the key psychological line at 3 percent. Poland's corresponding yield initially tracked the increase, rising 5 basis points to 3.31 percent, but retreated later to 3.28 percent. Concerns over Italy's political turmoil have kept up pressure on European stocks, particularly banks which are heavily weighted in Central European share indices. The shares of Poland's biggest lender, PKO BP, fell 2.4 percent, leading a 0.8 percent in Warsaw's bluechip index , which was still off a 16-month low set on Tuesday. The index of Warsaw-listed shares eased 1.5 percent. Bucharest's main index fell 1.3 percent, driven by a 2.8 percent decline in the shares of lender BRD Groupe Societe Generale. CEE SNAPSHOT AT MARKETS 1121 CET CURRENCI ES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2018 Czech <EURCZK= 25.8350 25.9100 +0.29% -1.13% crown > Hungary <EURHUF= 319.4000 320.3100 +0.28% -2.66% forint > Polish <EURPLN= 4.3193 4.3180 -0.03% -3.31% zloty > Romanian <EURRON= 4.6410 4.6400 -0.02% +0.83% leu > Croatian <EURHRK= 7.3885 7.3895 +0.01% +0.57% kuna > Serbian <EURRSD= 118.0500 118.1400 +0.08% +0.38% dinar > Note: calculated from 1800 CET daily change Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2018 Prague 1073.05 1073.400 -0.03% -0.47% 0 Budapest 34880.77 34883.94 -0.01% -11.42% Warsaw 2173.74 2191.95 -0.83% -11.68% Bucharest 8095.43 8201.96 -1.30% +4.41% Ljubljana <.SBITOP 902.23 902.40 -0.02% +11.89% > Zagreb 1853.50 1850.63 +0.16% +0.58% Belgrade <.BELEX1 741.17 740.88 +0.04% -2.45% 5> Sofia 633.92 637.11 -0.50% -6.43% BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic 2-year <CZ2YT=R 0.9220 -0.0930 +166bps -13bps R> 5-year <CZ5YT=R 1.4260 0.0180 +175bps -2bps R> 10-year <CZ10YT= 1.9600 0.0000 +165bps -4bps RR> Poland 2-year <PL2YT=R 1.5840 0.0020 +233bps -3bps R> 5-year <PL5YT=R 2.4800 -0.0110 +281bps -5bps R> 10-year <PL10YT= 3.2970 0.0000 +298bps -4bps RR> FORWARD RATE AGREEMEN T 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interban k Czech Rep 1.02 1.16 1.26 0.91 <PRIBOR= > Hungary 0.07 0.10 0.37 0.12 Poland 1.76 1.76 1.81 1.70 Note: FRA are for ask prices quotes ************************************************* ************* (Additional reporting by Pawel Sobczak in Warsaw; editing by Andrew Roche)