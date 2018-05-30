FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
May 30, 2018 / 10:01 AM / in 3 hours

CEE MARKETS-Zloty bucks fx rebound after mild May inflation data

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

    * Polish May inflation lower than expected, weighs on zloty
    * Polish 10-yr bond yield reverses rise after CPI figures
    * CEE currencies off multi-month lows as dollar loses steam
    * Bank stocks extend losses, weighing on indices

    By Sandor Peto
    BUDAPEST, May 30 (Reuters) - The zloty eased slightly on
Wednesday, bucking a rebound of Central European currencies
after lower-than-expected Polish inflation data reinforced the
case for loose monetary policy.
    The region's first inflation release for May showed a
pick-up in the annual rate to 1.7 percent from 1.6 percent in
April.
    But the figure was below analysts' 1.9 percent forecast and
the Polish central bank's 2.5 percent target.
    "It is difficult to expect any change in the (central
bank's) current views," said Monika Kurtek, chief economist at
Bank Pocztowy. 
    Governor Adam Glapinski said after the bank's May 16 meeting
interest rates could stay on hold until the end of 2019 and
possibly longer, as Poland enjoys low inflation and can be seen
as a safe haven amid global market turbulence..
    The zloty traded a shade weaker against the euro
after the figures, at 4.3193 at 0848 GMT, but off a 15-month low
hit in international trade early on Wednesday, before the Warsaw
market opened. 
    The Czech crown and the forint,
meanwhile, firmed 0.3 percent. 
    All three currencies were off the lows they hit in recent
weeks as a rally for the dollar and U.S. Treasury yields fuelled
a decline in asset prices in emerging markets.
    Poland's mild inflation may indicate a similar trend
elsewhere in the region, although Central European economies are
growing robustly and oil prices have been high.
    Polish economic output figures released on Wednesday showed
5.2 percent annual growth. Hungary said its investments surged
by 17.3 percent in annual terms in the first quarter.
    Regional assets got some relief as the dollar's firming lost
steam around 1.16 versus the euro. But the closely watched U.S.
10-year yield rose again by 7 basis points to 2.84 percent,
again approaching the key psychological line at 3 percent. 
    Poland's corresponding yield initially tracked the increase,
rising 5 basis points to 3.31 percent, but retreated later to
3.28 percent.
    Concerns over Italy's political turmoil have kept up
pressure on European stocks, particularly banks which are
heavily weighted in Central European share indices.
    The shares of Poland's biggest lender, PKO BP, fell
2.4 percent, leading a 0.8 percent in Warsaw's bluechip index
, which was still off a 16-month low set on Tuesday. The
index of Warsaw-listed shares eased 1.5 percent.
    Bucharest's main index fell 1.3 percent, driven by a
2.8 percent decline in the shares of lender BRD Groupe Societe
Generale.     
            CEE       SNAPSHOT   AT                         
            MARKETS             1121 CET            
                      CURRENCI                              
                      ES                            
                      Latest    Previous  Daily     Change
                      bid       close     change    in 2018
 Czech      <EURCZK=   25.8350   25.9100    +0.29%    -1.13%
 crown      >                                       
 Hungary    <EURHUF=  319.4000  320.3100    +0.28%    -2.66%
 forint     >                                       
 Polish     <EURPLN=    4.3193    4.3180    -0.03%    -3.31%
 zloty      >                                       
 Romanian   <EURRON=    4.6410    4.6400    -0.02%    +0.83%
 leu        >                                       
 Croatian   <EURHRK=    7.3885    7.3895    +0.01%    +0.57%
 kuna       >                                       
 Serbian    <EURRSD=  118.0500  118.1400    +0.08%    +0.38%
 dinar      >                                       
 Note:      calculated from               1800 CET          
 daily                                              
 change                                             
                                                            
                      Latest    Previous  Daily     Change
                                close     change    in 2018
 Prague                1073.05  1073.400    -0.03%    -0.47%
                                       0            
 Budapest             34880.77  34883.94    -0.01%   -11.42%
 Warsaw                2173.74   2191.95    -0.83%   -11.68%
 Bucharest             8095.43   8201.96    -1.30%    +4.41%
 Ljubljana  <.SBITOP    902.23    902.40    -0.02%   +11.89%
            >                                       
 Zagreb                1853.50   1850.63    +0.16%    +0.58%
 Belgrade   <.BELEX1    741.17    740.88    +0.04%    -2.45%
            5>                                      
 Sofia                  633.92    637.11    -0.50%    -6.43%
                      BONDS                                 
                      Yield     Yield     Spread    Daily
                      (bid)     change    vs Bund   change
                                                    in
 Czech                                              spread
 Republic                                           
   2-year   <CZ2YT=R    0.9220   -0.0930   +166bps    -13bps
            R>                                      
   5-year   <CZ5YT=R    1.4260    0.0180   +175bps     -2bps
            R>                                      
   10-year  <CZ10YT=    1.9600    0.0000   +165bps     -4bps
            RR>                                     
 Poland                                                     
   2-year   <PL2YT=R    1.5840    0.0020   +233bps     -3bps
            R>                                      
   5-year   <PL5YT=R    2.4800   -0.0110   +281bps     -5bps
            R>                                      
   10-year  <PL10YT=    3.2970    0.0000   +298bps     -4bps
            RR>                                     
            FORWARD   RATE      AGREEMEN                    
                                T                   
                      3x6       6x9       9x12      3M
                                                    interban
                                                    k
 Czech Rep                1.02      1.16      1.26      0.91
            <PRIBOR=                                
            >                                       
 Hungary                  0.07      0.10      0.37      0.12
                                                    
 Poland                   1.76      1.76      1.81      1.70
                                                    
 Note: FRA  are for ask prices                              
 quotes                                             
 *************************************************          
 *************                                      
 
 (Additional reporting by Pawel Sobczak in Warsaw; editing by
Andrew Roche)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.