Bonds News
February 21, 2019 / 11:48 AM / Updated an hour ago

CEE MARKETS-Zloty bucks regional losses after Polish retail sales jump

Sandor Peto

7 Min Read

    * Talk of a Polish rate cut fades as retail sales rise
    * Zloty rebounds from 16-month lows against forint 
    * CEE government bond yields track slow rise in euro zone

    By Sandor Peto
    BUDAPEST, Feb 21 (Reuters) - The zloty gained after Poland
reported retail sales rose more than expected last month, while
most Central European currencies weakened as mixed euro zone
economic data put the euro on uncertain footing against the
dollar.
    The Polish currency had underperformed other regional
currencies this week and hit a 16-month low against the forint
 on Wednesday, reflecting an expected divergence in
monetary policies in Hungary and Poland.
    A rise in core inflation is widely expected to prompt some
monetary tightening in Hungary in March, while Polish inflation
-- running at an annual 0.9 percent in January -- has remained
below the Polish central bank's 1.5 to 3.5 percent target.
    The zloty slid on Wednesday after the head of the Polish
central bank said the bank might cut rather than raise interest
rates if business activity slows.
    Polish PMI factory activity figures showed a contraction in
January, but data for January, including Thursday's retail sales
figures, indicated faster growth than expected. Retail sales
grew 6.6 percent, above analysts' 6.1 percent forecast.
    The zloty strengthened to 4.3316 against the euro
by 1039 GMT. The forint shed 0.1 percent to 317.44.
    The forint was still stronger than its 30-day moving average
of 318.48, while the zloty remained below its 4.298 average
versus the euro. Against the forint, it was bid at 73.19, off
16-month lows at 72.9282. 
    Government bond yields rose in the region, tracking a
similar increase in euro zone yields. 
    Hungary's 10-year yield rose 3 basis points to 2.7 percent.
Poland's corresponding yield was up 2 basis points at 2.66
percent.
    Romania's 10-year yield was bid higher by 3 basis points at
4.93 percent. The leu eased 0.1 percent to 4.7582
versus the euro, retesting Wednesday's three-week lows.
    New taxes imposed this year on banks and energy companies
have weighed on Romanian assets. News about corruption has also
often been a drag on prices, and the European Commission on
Wednesday criticized a Romanian emergency decree that changes
judicial legislation. 
    On the same day, the ruling Social Democrats nominated 
party treasurer Mircea Draghici to lead the country's election
bureau, although he is under investigation over suspected
illegal use of party subsidies.
    
            CEE       SNAPSHOT   AT                         
            MARKETS             1139 CET            
                      CURRENCI                              
                      ES                            
                      Latest    Previous  Daily     Change
                      bid       close     change    in 2019
 Czech      <EURCZK=   25.6640   25.6570    -0.03%    +0.17%
 crown      >                                       
 Hungary    <EURHUF=  317.4400  317.1600    -0.09%    +1.15%
 forint     >                                       
 Polish     <EURPLN=    4.3316    4.3331    +0.03%    -0.97%
 zloty      >                                       
 Romanian   <EURRON=    4.7582    4.7530    -0.11%    -2.19%
 leu        >                                       
 Croatian   <EURHRK=    7.4190    7.4145    -0.06%    -0.12%
 kuna       >                                       
 Serbian    <EURRSD=  118.0900  118.2000    +0.09%    +0.18%
 dinar      >                                       
 Note:      calculated from               1800 CET          
 daily                                              
 change                                             
                                                            
                      Latest    Previous  Daily     Change
                                close     change    in 2019
 Prague                1063.15  1068.070    -0.46%    +7.76%
                                       0            
 Budapest             40440.63  40582.83    -0.35%    +3.33%
 Warsaw                2368.13   2369.70    -0.07%    +4.02%
 Bucharest             7746.09   7749.20    -0.04%    +4.91%
 Ljubljana  <.SBITOP    848.03    844.77    +0.39%    +5.44%
            >                                       
 Zagreb                1775.79   1769.15    +0.38%    +1.54%
 Belgrade   <.BELEX1    674.59    670.79    +0.57%   -11.44%
            5>                                      
 Sofia                  577.56    576.50    +0.18%    -2.84%
                      BONDS                                 
                      Yield     Yield     Spread    Daily
                      (bid)     change    vs Bund   change
                                                    in
 Czech                                              spread
 Republic                                           
   2-year   <CZ2YT=R    1.8140   -0.0040   +237bps     -1bps
            R>                                      
   5-year   <CZ5YT=R    1.7910    0.0230   +216bps     +0bps
            R>                                      
   10-year  <CZ10YT=    1.8830    0.0200   +177bps     +0bps
            RR>                                     
 Poland                                                     
   2-year   <PL2YT=R    1.5680    0.0180   +212bps     +1bps
            R>                                      
   5-year   <PL5YT=R    2.1550    0.0180   +252bps     +0bps
            R>                                      
   10-year  <PL10YT=    2.7450   -0.0020   +263bps     -2bps
            RR>                                     
            FORWARD   RATE      AGREEMEN                    
                                T                   
                      3x6       6x9       9x12      3M
                                                    interban
                                                    k
 Czech Rep                2.08      2.11      2.13      2.02
            <PRIBOR=                                
            >                                       
 Hungary                  0.38      0.61      0.81      0.15
                                                    
 Poland                   1.73      1.73      1.72      1.72
                                                    
 Note: FRA  are for ask prices                              
 quotes                                             
 *************************************************          
 *************                                      
 
 (Reporting by Sandor Peto, editing by Larry King)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below