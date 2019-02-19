CEE MARKETS-Zloty drifts sideways after strong wage data

* Stocks, currencies ease mildly on global trade concerns * Zloty bucks easing after strong wage, jobs figures By Sandor Peto and Alicja Ptak BUDAPEST/WARSAW, Feb 19 (Reuters) - The zloty bucked a mild easing of Central European currencies and stocks on Tuesday, taking support from stronger than expected growth in Poland's corporate wages and employment. Stocks in emerging markets fell as investors held their breath ahead of U.S.-China trade talks due this week, while in Europe a fear of U.S. tariffs on European car sales also weighed on sentiment. With U.S. markets not reopening yet after a long weekend, trade was thin and price changes muted in Central Europe, traders said. The region's equity indexes eased somewhat, led by the illiquid Belgrade bourse, whose index shed half a percent. Regional currencies also eased mildly, except for the zloty which was steady at 4.33 versus the euro. Polish corporate employment rose by 2.9 percent in annual terms in January and corporate wages jumped by 7.5 percent. Both figures were higher than expected, but were unlikely to change perceptions that the Polish central bank could keep interest rates at record lows possibly for years. ING analysts said in a note that this week's Polish economic data releases - which also include retail sales due on Thursday -- could support the zloty. The U.S.-China trade talks, which influence sentiment towards emerging markets, will remain the biggest threat to the zloty, they said. "If the negotiations between them fail, we expect a temporary increase of EURPLN above 4.35," they added. Polish and Hungarian government bond yields dropped slightly, tracking Bunds, after European Central Bank (ECB) chief economist Peter Praet said on Monday that the bank would reassess the outlook for bank lending. Germany's ZEW survey, showing that the economic growth outlook remained subdued, also suggested the ECB interest rates could remain low, which also means less pressure on central banks in the European Union's eastern wing to tighten policy. "A slow drift in yields and swaps lower remains the trend," one Budapest-based fixed income trader said. "The key will be how U.S. markets open." Hungary's 5-year bond yield dropped 5 basis points from Monday's fixing to 2.21 percent. CEE SNAPSHOT AT MARKETS 1040 CET CURRENCI ES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2019 Czech <EURCZK= 25.7400 25.7370 -0.01% -0.13% crown > Hungary <EURHUF= 318.2500 318.0500 -0.06% +0.89% forint > Polish <EURPLN= 4.3301 4.3302 +0.00% -0.94% zloty > Romanian <EURRON= 4.7480 4.7460 -0.04% -1.98% leu > Croatian <EURHRK= 7.4110 7.4155 +0.06% -0.01% kuna > Serbian <EURRSD= 117.9300 118.0000 +0.06% +0.31% dinar > Note: calculated from 1800 CET daily change Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2019 Prague 1062.97 1063.900 -0.09% +7.75% 0 Budapest 40526.96 40653.39 -0.31% +3.55% Warsaw 2326.62 2325.67 +0.04% +2.20% Bucharest 7742.38 7764.01 -0.28% +4.86% Ljubljana <.SBITOP 842.56 845.90 -0.39% +4.76% > Zagreb 1774.47 1773.77 +0.04% +1.47% Belgrade <.BELEX1 681.51 684.97 -0.51% -10.53% 5> Sofia 577.87 578.33 -0.08% -2.79% BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic 2-year <CZ2YT=R 1.8840 0.0800 +246bps +9bps R> 5-year <CZ5YT=R 1.8040 0.0450 +221bps +6bps R> 10-year <CZ10YT= 1.9020 0.0130 +181bps +3bps RR> Poland 2-year <PL2YT=R 1.5680 0.0120 +215bps +2bps R> 5-year <PL5YT=R 2.1680 -0.0080 +257bps +1bps R> 10-year <PL10YT= 2.6970 -0.0080 +260bps +1bps RR> FORWARD RATE AGREEMEN T 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interban k Czech Rep 2.08 2.11 2.13 2.01 <PRIBOR= > Hungary 0.38 0.58 0.79 0.15 Poland 1.73 1.73 1.73 1.72 Note: FRA are for ask prices quotes ************************************************* ************* (Reporting by Sandor Peto, editing by Ed Osmond)