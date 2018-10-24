FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 24, 2018 / 10:16 AM / Updated an hour ago

CEE MARKETS-Zloty eases after euro zone data signals slower growth

6 Min Read

    BUDAPEST, Oct 24 (Reuters) - The Polish zloty eased as much as 0.3
percent versus the euro on Wednesday after survey data indicating slowing growth
in the euro area, the central European region's main trading partner.

    At 0927 GMT, the zloty traded 0.23 percent weaker at 4.3014 per euro, having
hit its weakest level since last Friday.
    "The zloty lost some ground against the dollar, but that was a result of the
euro's weakening (against the dollar) after the PMI data," said Marcin Zawiślak,
FX senior dealer at Santander Bank Polska, referring to Purchasing Managers
Index figures.
    The trader said the extent of the fall was less significant versus the euro,
the region's reference currency.
    Euro zone business growth lost far more momentum than expected as it entered
the final quarter of 2018, dragged down by waning orders that dented confidence.
    Other regional currencies were little changed, with the forint hovering
around the 323 mark as trading resumed after a four-day weekend. Traders said
little activity was expected in the forint in the remaining sessions of the
shortened week.
    "There will not be major moves," a Budapest-based currency dealer said,
predicting a range of 322.50 to 323.60 versus the euro in coming days.
    Budapest stocks, however, shielded from Tuesday's selloff, fell 1.6 percent,
underperforming the region and extending their losses for the year to 7 percent.
    
           CEE MARKETS  SNAPSHOT     AT  1127 CET                  
                        CURRENCIES                                 
                        Latest      Previous       Daily    Change
                        bid         close          change   in 2018
 Czech                     25.8060        25.7740   -0.12%   -1.02%
 crown                                                      
 Hungary                  322.8200       322.6800   -0.04%   -3.69%
 forint                                                     
 Polish                     4.3014         4.2915   -0.23%   -2.91%
 zloty                                                      
 Romanian                   4.6583         4.6665   +0.18%   +0.46%
 leu                                                        
 Croatian                   7.4258         7.4280   +0.03%   +0.06%
 kuna                                                       
 Serbian                  118.6000       118.6900   +0.08%   -0.08%
 dinar                                                      
 Note:     calculated from                         1800            
 daily                                             CET      
 change                                                     
                                                                   
                        Latest      Previous       Daily    Change
                                    close          change   in 2018
 Prague                    1062.10      1060.2000   +0.18%   -1.49%
 Budapest                 36606.90       37185.93   -1.56%   -7.04%
 Warsaw                    2148.63        2147.81   +0.04%  -12.70%
 Buchares                  8595.78        8641.52   -0.53%   +10.86
 t                                                                %
 Ljubljan                   809.11         810.74   -0.20%   +0.34%
 a                                                          
 Zagreb                    1780.56        1785.90   -0.30%   -3.38%
 Belgrade                   735.91         736.06   -0.02%   -3.14%
 Sofia                      598.36         597.06   +0.22%  -11.67%
                        BONDS                                      
                        Yield       Yield          Spread   Daily
                        (bid)       change         vs Bund  change
                                                            in
 Czech                                                      spread
 Republic                                                   
   2-year                   1.5330        -0.0610   +219bp    -4bps
                                                         s  
   5-year                   1.8580         0.0050   +204bp    +3bps
                                                         s  
                            2.1640         0.0070   +177bp    +3bps
 10-year                                                 s  
 Poland                                                            
   2-year                   1.5360        -0.0200   +220bp    +0bps
                                                         s  
   5-year                   2.4300        -0.0440   +261bp    -2bps
                                                         s  
                            3.1910        -0.0090   +279bp    +1bps
 10-year                                                 s  
           FORWARD      RATE        AGREEMENT                      
                        3x6         6x9            9x12     3M
                                                            interba
                                                            nk
 Czech             <PR        2.06           2.24     2.39     1.77
 Rep       IBOR=>                                           
 Hungary           <BU        0.38           0.66     1.02     0.16
           BOR=>                                            
 Poland            <WI        1.78           1.80     1.86     1.72
           BOR=>                                            
 Note:     are for ask prices                                      
 FRA                                                        
 quotes                                                     
 *********************************************************         
 *****                                                      
 
    

 (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs in Budapest and Alicja Ptak in Warsaw
Editing by David Holmes)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
