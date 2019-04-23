CEE MARKETS-Zloty eases slightly as Polish retail sales growth slows

* Polish retail sales slow in March on Easter effect * Zloty, forint ease slightly, euro remains under pressure * Bond yields track Bunds higher By Sandor Peto and Alan Charlish BUDAPEST/WARSAW, April 23 (Reuters) - Central Europe's main currencies eased slightly on Tuesday as retail sales growth in Poland slowed more than expected in March. The region's most liquid units, the zloty and the forint, each fell 0.1 percent by 0852 GMT. They did not follow a strengthening of the rouble driven by a rise in crude prices. The region's economies are oil importers, and are linked to the euro which remains under pressure after last week's weak euro zone purchasing managers' index figures. Poland's annual retail sales growth slowed more than expected to 3.1 percent in March. A more than 20 percent surge in spending on durable goods, however, indicated that consumer demand remained robust, analysts said. "Shops were closed on 4 out of 5 Sundays in the month and secondly ... Easter was later this year than last year, shifting increased purchases into April," said Monika Kurtek, Chief Economist if Bank Pocztowy, explaining the March slowdown. The zloty, trading at 4.2879 versus the euro, was still firmer than its 200- and 90-day moving averages at 4.297. The forint traded at 320.7, staying near the 320 line where it has been hovering since late last month when the Hungarian central bank gave up its earlier guidance of gradual monetary tightening. "I do not expect the bank to do anything at its meeting next week," Raiffeisen analyst Zoltan Torok said. While regional stocks mostly eased slightly, government bonds tracked a rise in Bund yields. Poland's 10-year yield rose 2 basis points to 2.893 from April 18, the last session before the Easter holidays. Moody's affirmed Poland's 'A2' rating and maintained a stable outlook on Friday, saying it did not expect a planned increase in public spending around Polish elections late this year to worsen the outlook. The agency could upgrade both Croatia and Slovenia in reviews due on Friday as the two European Union members' economic and fiscal performance is strong, Raiffeisen analyst Gintaras Shlizhyus said in a note. "In Croatia we remain on Hold due to tight Eurobond valuations though, strategically speaking, Croatia can become next EU-convergence play if its plan to file the ERM-2 application this year gets the EU support," he added. The kuna firmed 0.1 percent versus the euro to 7.424. CEE SNAPSHOT AT MARKETS 1052 CET CURRENCI ES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2019 Czech <EURCZK= 25.7240 25.7150 -0.03% -0.07% crown > Hungary <EURHUF= 320.7500 320.3900 -0.11% +0.10% forint > Polish <EURPLN= 4.2879 4.2838 -0.10% +0.04% zloty > Romanian <EURRON= 4.7575 4.7570 -0.01% -2.18% leu > Croatian <EURHRK= 7.4240 7.4305 +0.09% -0.19% kuna > Serbian <EURRSD= 117.8900 118.0100 +0.10% +0.35% dinar > Note: calculated from 1800 CET daily change Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2019 Prague 1098.17 1101.670 -0.32% +11.31% 0 Budapest 42726.74 42810.11 -0.19% +9.17% Warsaw 2368.42 2365.36 +0.13% +4.03% Bucharest 8383.03 8402.88 -0.24% +13.53% Ljubljana <.SBITOP 880.20 879.35 +0.10% +9.44% > Zagreb 1820.86 1818.63 +0.12% +4.12% Belgrade <.BELEX1 749.00 748.34 +0.09% -1.67% 5> Sofia 572.92 575.29 -0.41% -3.62% BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic 2-year <CZ2YT=R 1.7260 -0.1080 +231bps -12bps R> 5-year <CZ5YT=R 1.7180 0.0340 +210bps +2bps R> 10-year <CZ10YT= 1.8430 0.0020 +179bps -3bps RR> Poland 2-year <PL2YT=R 1.6200 -0.0850 +220bps -9bps R> 5-year <PL5YT=R 2.2300 0.0110 +261bps +0bps R> 10-year <PL10YT= 2.9110 0.0220 +286bps -1bps RR> FORWARD RATE AGREEMEN T 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interban k Czech Rep 2.19 2.21 2.20 2.02 <PRIBOR= > Hungary 0.32 0.45 0.64 0.16 Poland 1.75 1.76 1.77 1.72 Note: FRA are for ask prices quotes ************************************************* ************* (Reporting by Sandor Peto Editing by Andrew Heavens)