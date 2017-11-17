CEE MARKETS-Zloty eases, wage data may polarise central bankers

* Zloty eases in positioning ahead of key Polish wage figures * Wage growth pick-up could make central bank hawks louder * CEE FX volatility subdued; Fed, ECB clues awaited * Polish bank stocks index rises 1.1 pct By Sandor Peto and Bartosz Chmielewski BUDAPEST/BUDAPEST, Nov 17 (Reuters) - The zloty slipped on Friday before the release of wage data that could give Polish rate setters clues about inflationary pressure. Both the zloty and the forint eased 0.1 percent against the euro by 0900 GMT. The crown and the leu were little changed. Accelerating wage increases help to drive economic growth and inflation, which would be exacerbated in Poland by a labour shortage, with many of its workers moving to richer Western countries. Analysts expect Poland's annual wage growth rose to 6.45 percent in October from 6 percent in September. A lower figure would strengthen expectations the Polish central bank will not raise rates before next year or later. Faster wage growth would bolster NBP hawks. Conflicting comments from two members demonstrated a split in the Monetary Policy Council on Thursday. Jerzy Kropiwnicki played down inflation risks and said rates should remain unchanged for at least the next 12 months . Eugeniusz Gatnar said inflation could pick up faster than expected and the bank may need a rate hike as early as in the first quarter of next year. "If growth of corporate sector wages visibly accelerates, one cannot exclude further polarisation of NBP representatives views," Pekao SA analysts in a note, adding that trading volumes might rise around the publication of the figures as well. Volatility in local currency markets has mostly died down in recent weeks as investors wait for domestic data and clues about Federal Reserve and European Central Bank monetary policy. The crown has been gaining amid expectations for further rate increases by the Czech central bank. The forint has been easing as the Hungarian central bank loosens policy further. The latter is expected to keep its base rate on hold for years, but it may launch new unconventional tools at its Nov. 21 meeting to push long-term market interest rates lower. Expectations for a rise in rates have helped buoy the listed shares of banks in the region. The profits of Warsaw's top 10 listed banks rose 23 percent in annual terms in the third quarter of 2018, the Polish newspaper Rzeczpospolita said. The index of Polish listed bank shares rose by 1.1 percent on Friday, approaching a 2 1/2-year high. The kuna traded a bit off nine-month lows against the euro after Croatia launched a 2030-expiry euro bond on Thursday. CEE MARKETS SNAPSH AT 1000 CET OT CURRENCIES Latest Previo Daily Change us bid close change in 2017 Czech crown 25.570 25.564 -0.02% 5.62% 0 5 Hungary 312.25 312.03 -0.07% -1.10% forint 00 00 Polish zloty 4.2405 4.2377 -0.07% 3.85% Romanian leu 4.6380 4.6394 +0.03 -2.22% % Croatian 7.5630 7.5645 +0.02 -0.10% kuna % Serbian 118.33 118.42 +0.08 4.24% dinar 00 00 % Note: daily calculated previo close 1800 change from us at CET STOCKS Latest Previo Daily Change us close change in 2017 Prague 1054.7 1052.8 +0.18 +14.4 5 8 % 5% Budapest 39190. 38982. +0.54 +22.4 86 30 % 6% Warsaw 2436.1 2411.1 +1.04 +25.0 3 1 % 6% Bucharest 7740.4 7716.2 +0.31 +9.25 0 6 % % Ljubljana 792.21 790.95 +0.16 +10.4 % 0% Zagreb 1850.8 1852.7 -0.10% -7.22% 9 4 Belgrade 731.09 733.26 -0.30% +1.91 % Sofia 671.27 668.91 +0.35 +14.4 % 7% BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs change Bund in Czech spread Republic 2-year 0.39 0.025 +109b +1bps ps 5-year 0.869 -0.073 +121b -8bps ps 10-year 1.738 0.009 +135b +0bps ps Poland 2-year 1.593 -0.002 +229b -2bps ps 5-year 2.62 0.02 +296b +1bps ps 10-year 3.409 0.013 +302b +0bps ps FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interb ank Czech Rep <PR 1.01 1.17 1.29 0 IBOR=> Hungary <BU 0.08 0.1 0.15 0.03 BOR=> Poland <WI 1.771 1.795 1.885 1.73 BOR=> Note: FRA are for ask quotes prices ********************************************************* ***** (Reporting by Sandor Peto, editing by Larry King)