FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CEE MARKETS-Zloty eases, wage data may polarise central bankers
Sections
Featured
Tesla unveils a truck and 'world's fastest production car'
Business
Tesla unveils a truck and 'world's fastest production car'
'There's no going back,' Zimbabwe's party tells Mugabe
World
'There's no going back,' Zimbabwe's party tells Mugabe
Injured defector's parasites and diet hint at hard life
North Korea
Injured defector's parasites and diet hint at hard life
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 17, 2017 / 10:23 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

CEE MARKETS-Zloty eases, wage data may polarise central bankers

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

    * Zloty eases in positioning ahead of key Polish wage
figures
    * Wage growth pick-up could make central bank hawks louder
    * CEE FX volatility subdued; Fed, ECB clues awaited
    * Polish bank stocks index rises 1.1 pct

    By Sandor Peto and Bartosz Chmielewski
    BUDAPEST/BUDAPEST, Nov 17 (Reuters) - The zloty slipped on
Friday before the release of wage data that could give Polish
rate setters clues about inflationary pressure.
    Both the zloty and the forint eased 0.1
percent against the euro by 0900 GMT. The crown and
the leu were little changed. 
    Accelerating wage increases help to drive economic growth
and inflation, which would be exacerbated in Poland by a labour
shortage, with many of its workers moving to richer Western
countries. 
    Analysts expect Poland's annual wage growth rose to 6.45
percent in October from 6 percent in September. A lower figure
would strengthen expectations the Polish central bank will not
raise rates before next year or later. Faster wage growth would
bolster NBP hawks. 
    Conflicting comments from two members demonstrated a split
in the Monetary Policy Council on Thursday.
    Jerzy Kropiwnicki played down inflation risks and said rates
should remain unchanged for at least the next 12 months
.
    Eugeniusz Gatnar said inflation could pick up faster than
expected and the bank may need a rate hike as early as in the
first quarter of next year.
    "If growth of corporate sector wages visibly accelerates,
one cannot exclude further polarisation of NBP representatives
views," Pekao SA analysts in a note, adding that trading volumes
might rise around the publication of the figures as well.
    Volatility in local currency markets has mostly died down in
recent weeks as investors wait for domestic data and clues about
Federal Reserve and  European Central Bank monetary policy.
    The crown has been gaining amid expectations for further
rate increases by the Czech central bank. The forint has been
easing as the Hungarian central bank loosens policy further.
    The latter is expected to keep its base rate on hold for
years, but it may launch new unconventional tools at its Nov. 21
meeting to push long-term market interest rates lower. 
    Expectations for a rise in rates have helped buoy the listed
shares of banks in the region. The profits of Warsaw's top 10 
listed banks rose 23 percent in annual terms in the third
quarter of 2018, the Polish newspaper  Rzeczpospolita said.
    The index of Polish listed bank shares rose by 1.1
percent on Friday, approaching a 2 1/2-year high. 
    The kuna traded a bit off nine-month lows against
the euro after Croatia launched a 2030-expiry euro bond on
Thursday.
    
               CEE MARKETS  SNAPSH   AT  1000 CET         
                            OT                      
                            CURRENCIES                    
                            Latest  Previo  Daily   Change
                                    us              
                            bid     close   change  in
                                                    2017
 Czech crown                25.570  25.564  -0.02%   5.62%
                                 0       5          
 Hungary                    312.25  312.03  -0.07%  -1.10%
 forint                         00      00          
 Polish zloty               4.2405  4.2377  -0.07%   3.85%
 Romanian leu               4.6380  4.6394   +0.03  -2.22%
                                                 %  
 Croatian                   7.5630  7.5645   +0.02  -0.10%
 kuna                                            %  
 Serbian                    118.33  118.42   +0.08   4.24%
 dinar                          00      00       %  
 Note: daily   calculated   previo  close   1800          
 change        from         us      at      CET     
                            STOCKS                        
                            Latest  Previo  Daily   Change
                                    us              
                                    close   change  in
                                                    2017
 Prague                     1054.7  1052.8   +0.18   +14.4
                                 5       8       %      5%
 Budapest                   39190.  38982.   +0.54   +22.4
                                86      30       %      6%
 Warsaw                     2436.1  2411.1   +1.04   +25.0
                                 3       1       %      6%
 Bucharest                  7740.4  7716.2   +0.31   +9.25
                                 0       6       %       %
 Ljubljana                  792.21  790.95   +0.16   +10.4
                                                 %      0%
 Zagreb                     1850.8  1852.7  -0.10%  -7.22%
                                 9       4          
 Belgrade                   731.09  733.26  -0.30%   +1.91
                                                         %
 Sofia                      671.27  668.91   +0.35   +14.4
                                                 %      7%
                            BONDS                         
                            Yield   Yield   Spread  Daily
                            (bid)   change  vs      change
                                            Bund    in
 Czech                                              spread
 Republic                                           
   2-year                     0.39   0.025   +109b   +1bps
                                                ps  
   5-year                    0.869  -0.073   +121b   -8bps
                                                ps  
   10-year                   1.738   0.009   +135b   +0bps
                                                ps  
 Poland                                                   
   2-year                    1.593  -0.002   +229b   -2bps
                                                ps  
   5-year                     2.62    0.02   +296b   +1bps
                                                ps  
   10-year                   3.409   0.013   +302b   +0bps
                                                ps  
               FORWARD      RATE    AGREEMENT             
                            3x6     6x9     9x12    3M
                                                    interb
                                                    ank
 Czech Rep             <PR    1.01    1.17    1.29       0
               IBOR=>                               
 Hungary               <BU    0.08     0.1    0.15    0.03
               BOR=>                                
 Poland                <WI   1.771   1.795   1.885    1.73
               BOR=>                                
 Note: FRA     are for ask                                
 quotes        prices                               
 *********************************************************
 *****
 
 (Reporting by Sandor Peto, editing by Larry King)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.