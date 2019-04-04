CEE MARKETS-Zloty edges off multi-month high versus forint

* No change in Polish central bank's rhetoric weakens zloty * Forint settles firmer at 320 vs euro, sell-off lost steam * CEE's most dovish two central banks see no change in policy By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, April 4 (Reuters) - The forint drifted further off 2-1/2 month lows against the zloty on Thursday after the Polish central bank (NBP) said again late in the previous session that it saw no need to change its record low interest rates for years. The forint had fallen to multi-month lows against both the euro and its main Central European peer, the zloty , after Hungary's central bank last week raised one of its interest rates for the first time since 2011 but dropped its hawkish bias. Poland and Hungary have Central Europe's lowest benchmark interest rates at 1.5 and 0.9 percent, respectively, both record low levels. While surging wages have helped push up inflation in the region this year, softer rhetoric from the U.S. Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank has reduced pressure on local peers to tighten monetary policy. NBP Governor Adam Glapinski's comments on Wednesday were no surprise as annual inflation, which rose to 1.7 percent in March, is still near the bottom of the bank's 1.5-3.5 percent target range. "Overall, the official rhetoric of the (Polish) MPC remains dovish," Santander analysts said in a note. "... And even though some concerns about the fiscal easing (pledged by the government) have begun to emerge, it is far too early to change the monetary policy bias." The zloty eased 0.1 percent against the euro to 4.2952 by 0831 GMT, moving nearer the 4.3 line, which is also its 200-day moving average. The forint was steady at around 320, seen as a key resistance level. Some investors sold the zloty against the forint after dissent from hawkish NBP policymakers over a government spending rise did not lead to any change in the bank's stance, one Budapest-based dealer said. The forint was bid around 74.5 versus the zloty, off levels near 75 reached on Tuesday. "Looking forward, inflation figures will be keenly watched in the market in Hungary ... but sideways trading is the likeliest scenario," the dealer said, noting that turnover in currencies had returned to lower levels after a surge last week. Poland's 10-year government bonds traded around 2.9 percent, a two-week high. The region's bond prices have given up part of the strong gains of March, when worries over economic growth pushed U.S., euro zone and Central European yields sharply down. A Reuters poll of analysts published on Tuesday projected a rise in regional yields over the next 12 months as worries over the world economy could ease, while governments in the region could increase spending. CEE SNAPSHOT AT MARKETS 1031 CET CURRENCI ES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2019 Czech <EURCZK= 25.7150 25.7120 -0.01% -0.03% crown > Hungary <EURHUF= 320.0000 320.0500 +0.02% +0.34% forint > Polish <EURPLN= 4.2952 4.2891 -0.14% -0.13% zloty > Romanian <EURRON= 4.7540 4.7555 +0.03% -2.10% leu > Croatian <EURHRK= 7.4345 7.4295 -0.07% -0.33% kuna > Serbian <EURRSD= 117.8100 117.9500 +0.12% +0.42% dinar > Note: calculated from 1800 CET daily change Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2019 Prague 1086.35 1086.690 -0.03% +10.11% 0 Budapest 42112.92 42193.97 -0.19% +7.60% Warsaw 2406.55 2407.63 -0.04% +5.71% Bucharest 8183.26 8156.05 +0.33% +10.83% Ljubljana <.SBITOP 870.15 870.41 -0.03% +8.19% > Zagreb 1797.15 1793.71 +0.19% +2.76% Belgrade <.BELEX1 730.39 732.31 -0.26% -4.11% 5> Sofia 582.30 581.90 +0.07% -2.05% BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic 2-year <CZ2YT=R 1.8110 -0.1080 +239bps -11bps R> 5-year <CZ5YT=R 1.7870 0.0550 +224bps +6bps R> 10-year <CZ10YT= 1.8560 -0.0050 +186bps -1bps RR> Poland 2-year <PL2YT=R 1.6960 -0.1120 +228bps -12bps R> 5-year <PL5YT=R 2.2540 0.0080 +270bps +1bps R> 10-year <PL10YT= 2.9050 0.0090 +291bps +1bps RR> FORWARD RATE AGREEMEN T 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interban k Czech Rep 2.14 2.18 2.17 2.02 <PRIBOR= > Hungary 0.33 0.47 0.60 0.18 Poland 1.73 1.73 1.74 1.72 Note: FRA are for ask prices quotes ************************************************* ************* (Additional reporting by Luiza Ilie in Bucharest; Editing by Catherine Evans)