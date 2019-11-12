CEE MARKETS-Zloty falls as Polish central bank forecasts growth slowdown

By Gergely Szakacs BUDAPEST, Nov 12 (Reuters) - The Polish zloty fell versus the euro in early trade on Tuesday after the National Bank of Poland published its latest economic forecasts, confirming an expected slowdown in the eastern European region next year. By 0931 GMT, the zloty had regained some ground to trade 0.1% lower at 4.2750 per euro. The Hungarian forint, the region's laggard in 2019, which has drifted to weaker levels over the past days, shed 0.1% to 334.23. The Polish central bank, which left interest rates unchanged last week, sees inflation remaining within its target range in the coming years. However, it said growth would slow to 3.6% next year from 4.3% expected in 2019. "On Tuesday morning, EURPLN opens around 4.273 after some depreciation of the zloty on low liquidity during the Monday national holiday," economists at Santander Bank Polska said. "We think that given the rapid rise of bond yields on core markets, EURPLN may be going up towards 4.30 in the short run." The National Bank of Hungary, the region's most dovish central bank, meets next Tuesday to discuss interest rates. Data published last week showed an increase in inflation to 2.9% in October. Core inflation rose to 4%. The central bank is unlikely to change interest rates as it usually delivers any changes to its monetary policy framework after updating its quarterly inflation report. The next such meeting is due in December. The bank also expects growth to slow next year, to 3.3% from 4.5% seen in 2019. "There is no stopping the weakening trend in the forint. Yesterday the Hungarian currency fell for the sixth consecutive day versus the euro," economists at Erste Investment said. The analysts said that weakening opened the door to further losses, towards record lows at 336 per euro. The Romanian leu was steady after October inflation data met market expectations, slowing to 3.4% from 3.5% in September. "We think that the deceleration in the y/y consumer prices is only temporary," analysts at Erste Group Research said in a note. "We maintain our 2019 and 2020 headline inflation forecasts at 4% and 3.4%, respectively, but see some upside risks for 2020, mainly due to the likely adoption of a new calendar for the liberalisation of natural gas and electricity prices." CEE SNAPSHO AT MARKETS T 1031 CET CURRENC IES Latest Previou Daily Change s bid close change in 2019 EURCZK Czech <EURCZK 25.5100 25.5100 +0.00% +0.77% = crown => EURHUF Hungary <EURHUF 334.230 333.950 -0.08% -3.93% = forint => 0 0 EURPLN Polish <EURPLN 4.2750 4.2706 -0.10% +0.34% = zloty => EURRON Romanian <EURRON 4.7635 4.7630 -0.01% -2.30% = leu => EURHRK Croatian <EURHRK 7.4450 7.4383 -0.09% -0.47% = kuna => EURRSD Serbian <EURRSD 117.350 117.455 +0.09% +0.81% = dinar => 0 0 Note: calculated from 1800 daily CET change Latest Previou Daily Change s close change in 2019 .PX Prague 1083.99 1085.25 -0.12% +9.88% 00 .BUX Budapest 43238.7 43038.6 +0.46% +10.48 8 7 % .WIG20 Warsaw <.WIG20 2249.70 2255.46 -0.26% -1.18% > .BETI Buchares 9711.46 9720.79 -0.10% +31.53 t % .SBITO Ljubljan <.SBITO 871.67 871.10 +0.07% +8.38% P a P> .CRBEX Zagreb <.CRBEX 1972.02 1972.14 -0.01% +12.76 > % .BELEX Belgrade <.BELEX 756.68 751.93 +0.63% -0.66% 15 15> .SOFIX Sofia <.SOFIX 556.94 557.77 -0.15% -6.31% > BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic CZ2YT= 2-year <CZ2YT= 1.3530 0.0120 +198bp +2bps RR RR> s CZ5YT= 5-year <CZ5YT= 1.2120 0.0080 +175bp +0bps RR RR> s CZ10YT <CZ10YT 1.5820 -0.0030 +181bp -2bps =RR 10-year =RR> s Poland PL2YT= 2-year <PL2YT= 1.4270 -0.0070 +205bp +0bps RR RR> s PL5YT= 5-year <PL5YT= 1.8720 0.0170 +241bp +1bps RR RR> s PL10YT <PL10YT 2.2000 0.0080 +243bp -1bps =RR 10-year =RR> s FORWARD RATE AGREEME NT 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interba nk Czech <CZKFRA 2.25 2.24 2.20 2.19 Rep ><PRIBO R=> Hungary <HUFFRA 0.27 0.31 0.36 0.19 ><BUBOR => Poland <PLNFRA 1.72 1.70 1.70 1.71 ><WIBOR => Note: are for ask FRA prices quotes (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs, additional reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw and Luiza Ilie in Bucharest; editing by Larry King)