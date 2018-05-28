CEE MARKETS-Zloty, forint regain some ground on Italy, remain fragile

* Less pressure on euro due to Italy helps forint, zloty * Gains may become futile as dollar continues to firm * Polish CPI rise would not change cbank policy -analysts By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, May 28 (Reuters) - Central Europe's most liquid currencies and some of its government bonds firmed on Monday after efforts to form an Italian government with a eurosceptic economy minister collapsed over the weekend, which was seen as market-positive. The zloty gained 0.3 percent to 4.2967 per euro by 0840 GMT, breaking through the 4.3 line, while the forint gained 0.1 percent to 318.90. The Italian developments gave some support in early trade to the euro against the dollar, a cross that is being closely watched in the European Union's eastern markets after a sell-off this month driven by a rally in the dollar and U.S. debt yields. The region's main currencies continue to trade near multi-month lows and regional markets remain fragile, market participants said, with the euro retreating after initial gains behind the 1.7 line against the dollar. Regional stock markets were mixed. "It is possible that the relief will be fragile as after the Italians, storm clouds are gathering around the Spanish government as well," Erste analysts said in a note. Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy could face a no-confidence vote in Parliament. Poland's 10-year government bond yield dropped 2 basis points to 3.175, while Hungarian bond yields were flat. "With populist parties so strong in Italy, I do not know what a new election could help there," one Budapest-based fixed income trader said. Hungary's government bond market, a big regional outperformer in the past year, has taken the worst hit from this month's emerging market sell-off. Last week's retreat in Hungarian yields may continue, and the forint could drift further off 23-month lows versus the euro, if the dollar does not resume its rally, dealers and analysts said. Polish bonds continued to recover. May inflation figures for Poland on Wednesday could show a rise in the annual rate from 1.6 percent in April, but the figures are unlikely to change the bank's stance of keeping monetary conditions loose, analysts said. A retreat in global crude prices is helping keep inflation expectations moderate, they said. The Czech crown, often more heavily influenced by expectations for the timing and size of central bank (CNB) rate tightening than global factors, eased 0.1 percent against the euro. It gave up some ground after a rise on Friday when CNB Governor Jiri Rusnok said its weakness may bring forward the next interest rate hike. The leu, a currency more closely managed by the central bank than its main regional peers, eased slightly in international trade, with Romanian markets closed for holiday. CEE SNAPSHOT AT MARKETS 1040 CET CURRENCI ES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2018 Czech <EURCZK= 25.7350 25.7020 -0.13% -0.75% crown > Hungary <EURHUF= 318.9000 319.3000 +0.13% -2.50% forint > Polish <EURPLN= 4.2967 4.3096 +0.30% -2.80% zloty > Romanian <EURRON= 4.6350 4.6290 -0.13% +0.96% leu > Croatian <EURHRK= 7.3890 7.3903 +0.02% +0.56% kuna > Serbian <EURRSD= 118.0500 118.1500 +0.08% +0.38% dinar > Note: calculated from 1800 CET daily change Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2018 Prague 1091.40 1087.500 +0.36% +1.23% 0 Budapest 35656.28 35758.06 -0.28% -9.45% Warsaw 2224.31 2213.24 +0.50% -9.63% Bucharest 8263.10 8263.10 +0.00% +6.57% Ljubljana <.SBITOP 905.96 903.67 +0.25% +12.35% > Zagreb 1860.56 1860.12 +0.02% +0.96% Belgrade <.BELEX1 742.44 743.16 -0.10% -2.28% 5> Sofia 642.53 642.09 +0.07% -5.15% BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic 2-year <CZ2YT=R 0.9250 0.0560 +158bps +6bps R> 5-year <CZ5YT=R 1.4510 0.0440 +166bps +4bps R> 10-year <CZ10YT= 1.9670 -0.0100 +155bps -2bps RR> Poland 2-year <PL2YT=R 1.5740 -0.0270 +223bps -3bps R> 5-year <PL5YT=R 2.4310 -0.0200 +264bps -2bps R> 10-year <PL10YT= 3.2030 0.0040 +279bps +0bps RR> FORWARD RATE AGREEMEN T 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interban k Czech Rep 1.03 1.17 1.28 0.90 <PRIBOR= > Hungary 0.07 0.10 0.39 0.12 Poland 1.74 1.76 1.81 1.70 Note: FRA are for ask prices quotes ************************************************* ************* (Reporting by Sandor Peto Editing by Catherine Evans)