CEE MARKETS-Zloty gains after minister says currency too weak

PRAGUE, June 18 (Reuters) - Poland's zloty firmed on Thursday after the country's finance minister said the exchange rate looked too weak, countering indications of concern from the central bank this week about the currency's strength. Other central European currencies and stocks mostly struggled to find a direction, with global markets drifting on growing fears of a second wave of the coronavirus pandemic as U.S. cases rose. The Czech crown eased a touch going into the quiet period before the central bank's rate setting meeting next week. Recent policymaker comments have doused expectations the Czech bank may cut the main interest rate again after reducing it by 200 basis points to 0.25% since March. The Polish central bank, which cut rates to near zero in May, held off this week but signalled it preferred a weaker zloty during the coronavirus crisis to support economic recovery, analysts said. The zloty was up 0.2% at 4.454 to the euro by 0955 GMT. After the central bank's comments prompted speculation it could intervene against the zloty, Finance Minister Tadeusz Koscinski said on Thursday the currency was currently too weak. "It may be that (Polish central bank) interventions may not have to happen against the zloty and it will happen naturally via the market," analysts at bank CSOB said in a note. "If the central bank continues to buy large sums of state bonds and the number of (coronavirus) infections doesn't improve, it is tough to imagine zloty appreciation." The crown was steady and Hungary's forint eased 0.15%. Commerzbank said Czech central banker comments leading up to next week's rate meeting showed a rejection of the bank turning to unconventional tools if there was no deterioration in the coronavirus crisis. In Romania, where interest rates are higher compared to its central European peers, the leu was flat. The central bank there said it would continue to ensure market liquidity while keeping the exchange rate relatively stable and gradually lowering interest rates without discouraging domestic savings. CEE SNAPSHO AT MARKETS T 1155 CET CURRENC IES Latest Previou Daily Change s bid close change in 2020 EURCZK Czech <EURCZK 26.5990 26.6060 +0.03% -4.39% = crown => EURHUF Hungary <EURHUF 345.050 344.545 -0.15% -4.03% = forint => 0 0 EURPLN Polish <EURPLN 4.4535 4.4643 +0.24% -4.43% = zloty => EURRON Romanian <EURRON 4.8385 4.8388 +0.01% -1.04% = leu => EURHRK Croatian <EURHRK 7.5440 7.5440 +0.00% -1.31% = kuna => EURRSD Serbian <EURRSD 117.510 117.580 +0.06% +0.05% = dinar => 0 0 Note: calculated from 1800 daily CET change STOCKS Latest Previou Daily Change s close change in 2020 .PX Prague 936.81 933.410 +0.36% -16.03% 0 .BUX Budapest 37594.3 37767.7 -0.46% -18.42% 0 2 .WIG20 Warsaw <.WIG20 1798.43 1787.81 +0.59% -16.36% > .BETI Buchares 8714.20 8695.98 +0.21% -12.66% t .SBITO Ljubljan <.SBITO 854.23 859.88 -0.66% -7.74% P a P> .CRBEX Zagreb <.CRBEX 1639.22 1655.81 -1.00% -18.75% > .BELEX Belgrade <.BELEX 675.57 675.80 -0.03% -15.73% 15 15> .SOFIX Sofia <.SOFIX 459.02 459.46 -0.10% -19.21% > BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic CZ2YT= 2-year <CZ2YT= 0.1410 -0.0010 +079bp -1bps RR RR> s CZ5YT= 5-year <CZ5YT= 0.4430 0.0450 +108bp +4bps RR RR> s CZ10YT <CZ10YT 0.9550 0.0600 +138bp +6bps =RR 10-year =RR> s Poland PL2YT= 2-year <PL2YT= 0.2810 0.0040 +093bp +0bps RR RR> s PL5YT= 5-year <PL5YT= 0.8800 -0.0200 +151bp -3bps RR RR> s PL10YT <PL10YT 1.4490 -0.0090 +188bp -1bps =RR 10-year =RR> s FRA 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interba nk Czech <CZKFRA 0.31 0.35 0.39 0.34 Rep ><PRIBO R=> Hungary <HUFFRA 0.79 0.73 0.68 0.90 ><BUBOR => Poland <PLNFRA 0.24 0.27 0.29 0.27 ><WIBOR => Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices ******************************************** ****************** (Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague, Anita Komuves in Budapest and Alan Charlish in Warsaw; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)