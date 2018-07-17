CEE MARKETS-Zloty gains, Polish wages continue to surge

* Easing dollar keeps sentiment cautiously positive * Polish wages up 7.5 pct y/y, second-fastest rate since 2012 * Global mood, rather than local factors help CEE markets * Kuna sets 2-week high after Croatia plays World Cup final By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, July 17 (Reuters) - The zloty rose to a one-month high against the euro on Tuesday, while Poland reported robust wage growth figures for June. Poland's data showed faster-than-expected 7.5 percent annual growth in wages, its second-highest rate since early 2012 . A surge in wages across Central Europe has been a key factor in accelerating inflation in the past two years. A rise in crude oil prices this year added to inflationary pressure, but National Bank of Poland rate setters have not been worried. Annual inflation running at 1.9 percent in June is well within the bank's 1.5 to 3.5 percent target. Core inflation rose to 0.6 percent and a likely rise to above 1 percent by the end of the year probably won't lead the central bank to raise rates before the end of next year, BZ WBK analysts said in a note. The zloty rose a quarter of a percent to 4.2998 against the euro by 0904 GMT, above 4.3 to the euro for the first time since mid-June. It traded near the 75 line against its regional peer, the forint. The forint also gained against the euro, to 322.86, off Mondays' four-week highs at 321.7. Both Polish and Hungarian government bonds gained slightly. Regional equities were mixed. Regional currencies and bonds benefited from improved international sentiment rather than any local factors, one Budapest-based trader said. "The forint may approach 321 or even 320 now," the trader said. Elsewhere, the kuna, a less liquid currency tightly managed by the Croatian central bank, set a two-week high at 7.39 versus the euro. In Slovenia, the main stock index fell 0.8 percent, the biggest loss of the session in the region. Slovenia may face early elections again as the conservative New Slovenia (NSI) party pulled out of coalition talks late on Monday. CEE SNAPSHOT AT MARKETS 1104 CET CURRENCI ES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2018 Czech <EURCZK= 25.8640 25.8750 +0.04% -1.24% crown > Hungary <EURHUF= 322.8600 323.0000 +0.04% -3.70% forint > Polish <EURPLN= 4.2998 4.3105 +0.25% -2.87% zloty > Romanian <EURRON= 4.6585 4.6590 +0.01% +0.46% leu > Croatian <EURHRK= 7.3915 7.3980 +0.09% +0.52% kuna > Serbian <EURRSD= 117.8800 118.0500 +0.14% +0.53% dinar > Note: calculated from 1800 CET daily change Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2018 Prague 1087.11 1088.240 -0.10% +0.83% 0 Budapest 35091.82 35267.07 -0.50% -10.88% Warsaw 2141.50 2133.98 +0.35% -12.99% Bucharest 8019.57 7984.18 +0.44% +3.43% Ljubljana <.SBITOP 881.73 888.71 -0.79% +9.34% > Zagreb 1802.25 1802.96 -0.04% -2.20% Belgrade <.BELEX1 732.41 732.71 -0.04% -3.60% 5> Sofia 622.86 623.85 -0.16% -8.06% BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic 2-year <CZ2YT=R 1.2280 0.1200 +186bps +12bps R> 5-year <CZ5YT=R 1.5990 -0.0280 +186bps -3bps R> 10-year <CZ10YT= 2.1490 0.0070 +179bps +1bps RR> Poland 2-year <PL2YT=R 1.6200 -0.0040 +225bps -1bps R> 5-year <PL5YT=R 2.4790 -0.0470 +274bps -5bps R> 10-year <PL10YT= 3.1330 -0.0370 +277bps -3bps RR> FORWARD RATE AGREEMEN T 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interban k Czech Rep 1.44 1.65 1.77 1.19 <PRIBOR= > Hungary 0.53 0.74 0.99 0.26 Poland 1.74 1.77 1.80 1.70 Note: FRA are for ask prices quotes ************************************************* ************* (Additional reporting by Igor Ilic in Zagreb, editing by Larry King)