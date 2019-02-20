Bonds News
CEE MARKETS-Zloty hits 16-month low vs forint on dovish rate outlook

    * Zloty eases vs euro despite industrial output data
    * Also weakens against forint on monetary policy divergence 
    * Bond yields fall ahead of Fed minutes, but for Romania

    BUDAPEST/WARSAW, Feb 20 (Reuters) - The zloty eased against
the euro on Wednesday and hit a 16-month low against the forint
as concerns about an economic slowdown in Europe offset data
showing strong growth in Polish industrial output.
    Polish output grew by 6.1 percent in annual terms in
January, contrasting with a gloomy PMI manufacturing activity
survey for the same month released earlier.

    The zloty eased to its weakest levels against the
euro since October at 4.3455 and was down 0.2 percent at 4.342
at 1408 GMT.
    In its cross with the Hungarian forint it touched
its weakest level since October 2017, bid at 72.9282. 
    While this week's Polish economic data did not change
expectations for its central bank interest rates to stay low, 
possibly for years, Hungary's central bank could start to
tighten its policy in the coming months.
    Among the key factors weighing on Central European
currencies is the region's dependence on euro zone growth, which
is now slowing, Bank of America-Merrill Lynch analysts said.
    "(Interest rate) hikes largely played out in both CZK rates
and FX, and they may well never happen in Poland," the analysts
said in a note, adding that Hungary was an exception, with its
central bank "turning hawkish despite the global dovish turn".
    "PLN/HUF started moving lower, and the forint may
continue stronger once the NBH moves in March," they said.
    Societe Generale analyst Marek Drimal said that it could
make sense to initiate a hedge trade in the region in case the
United States imposes tariffs on car imports from Europe.
    "In our view, Hungary and the Czech Republic would be the
hardest hit, with Hungary looking more vulnerable in FX on a
tactical basis," he said, adding that tariffs could also "delay,
pause or slow" monetary policy tightening in Hungary.
    Hungarian government bonds joined a decline in yields ahead
of the publication of minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's
latest meeting.
    The country's 10-year yield was fixed lower by 6 basis
points at 2.67 percent, while Poland's corresponding
yield dropped 2 basis points to 2.64 percent.
    The Czech five-year yield dropped to 1.718
percent from Tuesday's two-month high at 1.759 percent despite a
senior finance ministry official saying that a shortfall in tax
revenue could widen the budget deficit this year.
    Romanian bonds bucked the trend, with the five-year yield
bid higher by 6 basis points at 4.31 percent while the leu
 set a three-week low against the euro.
    
            CEE       SNAPSHOT   AT                         
            MARKETS             1508 CET            
                      CURRENCI                              
                      ES                            
                      Latest    Previous  Daily     Change
                      bid       close     change    in 2019
 Czech      <EURCZK=   25.6790   25.6900    +0.04%    +0.11%
 crown      >                                       
 Hungary    <EURHUF=  317.2000  317.6500    +0.14%    +1.22%
 forint     >                                       
 Polish     <EURPLN=    4.3427    4.3330    -0.22%    -1.22%
 zloty      >                                       
 Romanian   <EURRON=    4.7565    4.7480    -0.18%    -2.15%
 leu        >                                       
 Croatian   <EURHRK=    7.4180    7.4125    -0.07%    -0.11%
 kuna       >                                       
 Serbian    <EURRSD=  118.1900  118.0700    -0.10%    +0.09%
 dinar      >                                       
 Note:      calculated from               1800 CET          
 daily                                              
 change                                             
                                                            
                      Latest    Previous  Daily     Change
                                close     change    in 2019
 Prague                1067.18  1065.630    +0.15%    +8.17%
                                       0            
 Budapest             40662.80  40560.44    +0.25%    +3.89%
 Warsaw                2341.77   2322.41    +0.83%    +2.86%
 Bucharest             7710.96   7728.30    -0.22%    +4.43%
 Ljubljana  <.SBITOP    844.77    847.58    -0.33%    +5.04%
            >                                       
 Zagreb                1768.28   1767.47    +0.05%    +1.11%
 Belgrade   <.BELEX1    670.79    673.21    -0.36%   -11.93%
            5>                                      
 Sofia                  577.50    578.10    -0.10%    -2.85%
                      BONDS                                 
                      Yield     Yield     Spread    Daily
                      (bid)     change    vs Bund   change
                                                    in
 Czech                                              spread
 Republic                                           
   2-year   <CZ2YT=R    1.8170    0.0160   +238bps     +1bps
            R>                                      
   5-year   <CZ5YT=R    1.7860   -0.0720   +217bps     -7bps
            R>                                      
   10-year  <CZ10YT=    1.8530   -0.0260   +176bps     -2bps
            RR>                                     
 Poland                                                     
   2-year   <PL2YT=R    1.5610   -0.0920   +213bps    -10bps
            R>                                      
   5-year   <PL5YT=R    2.1370   -0.0150   +252bps     -2bps
            R>                                      
   10-year  <PL10YT=    2.6610   -0.0030   +257bps     +0bps
            RR>                                     
            FORWARD   RATE      AGREEMEN                    
                                T                   
                      3x6       6x9       9x12      3M
                                                    interban
                                                    k
 Czech Rep                2.08      2.11      2.13      2.02
            <PRIBOR=                                
            >                                       
 Hungary                  0.34      0.54      0.72      0.15
                                                    
 Poland                   1.72      1.71      1.71      1.72
                                                    
 Note: FRA  are for ask prices                              
 quotes                                             
 *************************************************          
 *************                                      
 
 (Additional reporting by Radu Marinas in Bucharest
Editing by Susan Fenton and David Goodman)
