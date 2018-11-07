CEE MARKETS-Zloty hits 2-week high, Czech crown underperforms

* Dollar retreat on U.S. vote helps most CEE currencies * Polish central bank seen keeping rates, loose stance on hold * Warsaw leads regional stock rally * Crown misses out on firming, hits 5-month low against the forint By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, Nov 7 (Reuters) - The zloty reached a two-week high against the euro, benefiting from a retreat of the dollar on global markets, even though the Polish central bank is expected to retain its loose policy at its meeting on Wednesday. The dollar fell in its major crosses, including the euro which is closely watched in Central Europe's emerging markets, after significant gains in U.S. midterm elections by the Democrats. Stocks in the region and on Western exchanges rose as the likelihood of more fiscal stimulus to the U.S. economy fell, which could mean fewer Federal Reserve interest rate increases than expected. Warsaw's bluechip stock index jumped almost 2 percent by 1031 GMT to a five-week high, led by rises of about 3 percent in the shares of banks PKO and Pekao. The indices of Budapest and Prague gained 1.2 percent. The zloty strengthened by a quarter of a percent to 4.2942 versus the euro, while the forint gained 0.1 percent to trade at 321.55, approaching three-month highs. The Polish central bank (NBP) is expected to keep its benchmark rate on hold at 1.5 percent at the meeting. Polish inflation remains below the midpoint of the NBP's 1.5-3.5 percent target range, even though the economy is seen growing robustly despite some recent signs that the pace is easing. NBP Governor Adam Glapinski said after last month's policy meeting that interest rates should remain unchanged until at least 2019, and it would be a surprise if the bank shifted to a more hawkish stance on Wednesday, analysts said. Poland's 10-year government bond yield dropped 2 basis points to 3.1565 percent, staying below the corresponding U.S. yield which shed 3 basis points to 3.181 percent. "Potential repatriation moves by USD-based bond investors – representing a significant investor group in POLGBs – is the major risk to our mildly bullish call," Raiffeisen analyst Stephan Imre said in a note The Czech crown missed out on the regional currency strengthening, trading flat at 25.86 versus the euro. It even touched a 5-month low on its cross with the forint despite four straight interest rate increases by the Czech central bank (CNB), the last one delivered a week ago. Hungary's central bank, like Poland's, has kept interest rates at record lows. But the forint is oversold, while investors still hold a huge amount of positions in the crown which they bought before the CNB removed a cap on the currency last year, analysts said. "While the market positioning still makes the Czech crown vulnerable... it seems that the market was mostly short in case of the HUF and this is technically positive for the Hungarian currency," said Radomir Jac, Chief Economist of Generali Investment CEE in Prague. CEE SNAPSHOT AT MARKETS 1131 CET CURRENCI ES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2018 Czech <EURCZK= 25.8600 25.8580 -0.01% -1.23% crown > Hungary <EURHUF= 321.5500 321.8400 +0.09% -3.31% forint > Polish <EURPLN= 4.2942 4.3045 +0.24% -2.74% zloty > Romanian <EURRON= 4.6611 4.6635 +0.05% +0.40% leu > Croatian <EURHRK= 7.4325 7.4375 +0.07% -0.03% kuna > Serbian <EURRSD= 118.2400 118.3600 +0.10% +0.22% dinar > Note: calculated from 1800 CET daily change Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2018 Prague 1079.35 1066.150 +1.24% +0.11% 0 Budapest 38127.91 37666.00 +1.23% -3.17% Warsaw 2273.60 2230.34 +1.94% -7.62% Bucharest 8638.43 8618.62 +0.23% +11.41% Ljubljana <.SBITOP 803.39 797.18 +0.78% -0.37% > Zagreb 1780.63 1776.39 +0.24% -3.38% Belgrade <.BELEX1 747.34 741.91 +0.73% -1.64% 5> Sofia 594.12 594.29 -0.03% -12.30% BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic 2-year <CZ2YT=R 1.6630 0.0020 +230bps +0bps R> 5-year <CZ5YT=R 1.8670 0.0300 +203bps +3bps R> 10-year <CZ10YT= 2.1400 0.0030 +171bps +1bps RR> Poland 2-year <PL2YT=R 1.5340 -0.0070 +217bps -1bps R> 5-year <PL5YT=R 2.4290 -0.0010 +259bps +0bps R> 10-year <PL10YT= 3.1760 -0.0030 +275bps +0bps RR> FORWARD RATE AGREEMEN T 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interban k Czech Rep 2.05 2.20 2.35 1.97 <PRIBOR= > Hungary 0.32 0.58 0.93 0.16 Poland 1.77 1.81 1.89 1.72 Note: FRA are for ask prices quotes ************************************************* ************* (editing by David Stamp)