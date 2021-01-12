Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Bonds News

CEE MARKETS-Zloty hovers ahead of central bank meeting, stocks hang near highs

By Reuters Staff

0 Min Read

    PRAGUE, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Hungary's forint led gains among
central European currencies on Tuesday, looking to end a retreat
over the past week, while the zloty slipped before a Polish
central bank meeting this week, drawing more attention than
usual.
    Stock markets also largely gained and were near their
highest levels since February.
    The forint had risen 0.2% to 360.66 to the euro by
1125 GMT and the zloty fell 0.1% to 4.528.
    The zloty is forecast to gain the most in the region in 2021
although central bank comments on possible rate cuts or foreign
exchange market intervention to weaken the currency are leaving
many cautious in the short-term.
    The central bank (NBP) will decide on policy on Wednesday
and rates are expected to stay on hold. Governor Adam Glapinski
has said that a rate cut could be possible in the first quarter
and that the bank started market interventions in mid-December.
    "The increase in appetite for emerging market assets is
neutralized by concerns about NBP currency interventions," Bank
Millennium said.
    Elsewhere, the Czech crown added 0.2% to 26.215
per euro and was off recent highs. Romania's leu was
steady.
    Czech bond yields ticked higher before a scheduled auction
on Wednesday.
    Prague and Warsaw stocks gained but hung off
of highs last seen in February which they hit on Monday.
Budapest was off a similar peak.
    "I do not think the Hungarian stock market can stay this
high or continue to climb further. It rose way too much in the
past two months and there needs to be a correction in the long
term," a stock trader in Budapest said. 
                   CEE      SNAPSHO   AT                      
                   MARKETS  T        1225              
                                     CET               
                                                              
                   CURRENC                                    
                   IES                                 
                            Latest   Previou  Daily    Change
                                     s                 
                            bid      close    change   in 2021
 EURCZK  Czech     <EURCZK  26.2150  26.2610   +0.18%   +0.05%
 =       crown     =>                                  
 EURHUF  Hungary   <EURHUF  360.660  361.325   +0.18%   +0.57%
 =       forint    =>             0        0           
 EURPLN  Polish    <EURPLN   4.5275   4.5221   -0.12%   +0.70%
 =       zloty     =>                                  
 EURRON  Romanian  <EURRON   4.8715   4.8710   -0.01%   -0.13%
 =       leu       =>                                  
 EURHRK  Croatian  <EURHRK   7.5810   7.5793   -0.02%   -0.44%
 =       kuna      =>                                  
 EURRSD  Serbian   <EURRSD  117.500  117.620   +0.10%   +0.06%
 =       dinar     =>             0        0           
         Note:     calculated from            1800            
         daily                                CET      
         change STOCKS                                     
                            Latest   Previou  Daily    Change
                                     s                 
                                     close    change   in 2021
 .PX     Prague             1081.04  1071.71   +0.87%   +5.25%
                                          00           
 .BUX    Budapest           44670.3  44715.7   -0.10%   +6.09%
                                  0        9           
 .WIG20  Warsaw    <.WIG20  2051.01  2066.97   -0.77%   +3.38%
                   >                                   
 .BETI   Buchares           10159.2  10073.4   +0.85%   +3.61%
         t                        3        1           
 .SBITO  Ljubljan  <.SBITO   950.66   944.32   +0.67%   +5.53%
 P       a         P>                                  
 .CRBEX  Zagreb    <.CRBEX  1808.17  1808.61   -0.02%   +3.96%
                   >                                   
 .BELEX  Belgrade  <.BELEX   746.50   744.00   +0.34%   -0.28%
 15                15>                                 
 .SOFIX  Sofia     <.SOFIX   457.11   453.92   +0.70%   +2.14%
                   > BONDS                                      
                            Yield    Yield    Spread   Daily
                            (bid)    change   vs Bund  change
                                                       in
         Czech                                         spread
         Republic                                      
 CZ2YT=    2-year  <CZ2YT=   0.2760  -0.0130   +097bp    -2bps
 RR                RR>                              s  
 CZ5YT=    5-year  <CZ5YT=   0.7980  -0.0200   +150bp    -4bps
 RR                RR>                              s  
 CZ10YT            <CZ10YT   1.2970   0.0020   +177bp    -2bps
 =RR     10-year   =RR>                             s  
         Poland                                               
 PL2YT=    2-year  <PL2YT=   0.0540  -0.0360   +075bp    -4bps
 RR                RR>                              s  
 PL5YT=    5-year  <PL5YT=   0.3860  -0.0470   +108bp    -7bps
 RR                RR>                              s  
 PL10YT            <PL10YT   1.2350  -0.0030   +171bp    -2bps
 =RR     10-year   =RR>                             s  
                                                              
                   FRA                                        
                            3x6      6x9      9x12     3M
                                                       interba
                                                       nk
         Czech     <CZKFRA     0.39     0.44     0.55     0.36
         Rep       ><PRIBO                             
                   R=>                                 
         Hungary   <HUFFRA     0.77     0.84     0.89     0.75
                   ><BUBOR                             
                   =>                                  
         Poland    <PLNFRA     0.15     0.16     0.17     0.21
                   ><WIBOR                             
                   =>                                  
         Note: FRA quotes are for                             
         ask prices                                    
         ********************************************         
         ******************                            
                                                              
    

 (Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague, Anita Komuves in Budapest
and Alan Charlish in Warsaw)
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up