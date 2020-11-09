Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Bonds News

CEE MARKETS-Zloty leads CEE FX as vaccine hopes spur markets

By Reuters Staff

 (Updates after Pfizer vaccine news)
    PRAGUE, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Poland's zloty led central
European currencies to multi-week highs and stocks jumped on
Monday, after drugmakers Pfizer and BioNTech flagged promising
progress for their COVID-19 vaccine candidate, adding to a U.S.
election bounce for the region.
    U.S. President-elect Joe Biden's victory has boosted
investors' risk appetite, with hopes of better global trade ties
supporting central Europe even as the COVID-19 pandemic spreads,
keeping some caution in markets.
    The mood was lifted on Monday when Pfizer and BioNTech said
their experimental vaccine was more than 90% effective in
preventing COVID-19 based on initial data from a large study.

    Currencies and stocks immediately advanced, with the Prague
bourse hitting a more than seven-week high and sitting on
course for its biggest one-day gain since early April.
    The zloty was up 1.1% to 4.463 to the euro at 1334
GMT, its strongest since Oct. 12. 
    It also got a boost from Poland's central bank meeting on
Friday, where rate setters held steady on policy. Before that
the bank had postponed its meeting, leading some to speculate it
might announce further measures to combat the effect of the
pandemic.
    Warsaw stocks rose 3.9% to their highest in a over
two months. Budapest reversed losses and rose 3.5%. The
Hungarian forint also recovered and climbed 0.5% to
357.08 per euro, a one-month high.
    Hungary gave a reminder of the fast spread of COVID-19 seen
since the summer ended, with Prime Minister Viktor Orban
announcing on Monday new lockdown measures, like closing
secondary schools and restaurants.
    The Czech Republic has had Europe's highest infection rate
but showed on Monday some signs of stabilisation as its daily
tally of new cases on Sunday was the lowest in four weeks.
    The crown jumped to its strongest since early
September, testing the technical 26.40 per euro level before
edging back to 26.47, up 0.5% on the day.
    It has gained 3.7% since Oct. 28.
    
                   CEE      SNAPSHO   AT                      
                   MARKETS  T        1434              
                                     CET               
                                                              
                   CURRENC                                    
                   IES                                 
                            Latest   Previou  Daily    Change
                                     s                 
                            bid      close    change   in 2020
 EURCZK  Czech     <EURCZK  26.4700  26.5905   +0.46%   -3.92%
 =       crown     =>                                  
 EURHUF  Hungary   <EURHUF  357.080  358.925   +0.52%   -7.26%
 =       forint    =>             0        0           
 EURPLN  Polish    <EURPLN   4.4630   4.5109   +1.07%   -4.63%
 =       zloty     =>                                  
 EURRON  Romanian  <EURRON   4.8645   4.8664   +0.04%   -1.57%
 =       leu       =>                                  
 EURHRK  Croatian  <EURHRK   7.5660   7.5595   -0.09%   -1.59%
 =       kuna      =>                                  
 EURRSD  Serbian   <EURRSD  117.470  117.570   +0.09%   +0.09%
 =       dinar     =>             0        0           
         Note:     calcula                    1800            
         daily     ted                        CET      
         change    from STOCKS                                     
                            Latest   Previou  Daily    Change
                                     s                 
                                     close    change   in 2020
 .PX     Prague              890.31  865.260   +2.90%  -20.20%
                                           0           
 .BUX    Budapest           36645.0  35390.4   +3.54%  -20.48%
                                  0        4           
 .WIG20  Warsaw    <.WIG20  1762.79  1697.49   +3.85%  -18.01%
                   >                                   
 .BETI   Buchares           9036.99  8808.33   +2.60%   -9.42%
         t                                             
 .SBITO  Ljubljan  <.SBITO   835.25   821.02   +1.73%   -9.79%
 P       a         P>                                  
 .CRBEX  Zagreb    <.CRBEX  1618.51  1587.33   +1.96%  -19.77%
                   >                                   
 .BELEX  Belgrade  <.BELEX   710.61   705.47   +0.73%  -11.36%
 15                15>                                 
 .SOFIX  Sofia     <.SOFIX   425.83   424.94   +0.21%  -25.05%
                   > BONDS                                      
                            Yield    Yield    Spread   Daily
                            (bid)    change   vs Bund  change
                                                       in
         Czech                                         spread
         Republic                                      
 CZ2YT=    2-year  <CZ2YT=   0.0250   0.0190   +077bp    -1bps
 RR                RR>                              s  
 CZ5YT=    5-year  <CZ5YT=   0.5930  -0.0030   +135bp    -5bps
 RR                RR>                              s  
 CZ10YT            <CZ10YT   1.0810   0.0400   +163bp    -2bps
 =RR     10-year   =RR>                             s  
         Poland                                               
 PL2YT=    2-year  <PL2YT=   0.0300   0.0190   +077bp    -1bps
 RR                RR>                              s  
 PL5YT=    5-year  <PL5YT=   0.3600   0.0430   +111bp    +0bps
 RR                RR>                              s  
 PL10YT            <PL10YT   1.2450   0.0830   +180bp    +2bps
 =RR     10-year   =RR>                             s  
                                                              
                   FRA                                        
                            3x6      6x9      9x12     3M
                                                       interba
                                                       nk
         Czech     <CZKFRA     0.32     0.32     0.40     0.35
         Rep       ><PRIBO                             
                   R=>                                 
         Hungary   <HUFFRA     0.77     0.79     0.80     0.77
                   ><BUBOR                             
                   =>                                  
         Poland    <PLNFRA     0.21     0.21     0.22     0.22
                   ><WIBOR                             
                   =>                                  
         Note: FRA quotes                                     
         are for ask                                   
         prices                                        
         ***********************************                  
         ***************************                   
                                                              
 
    

 (Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague, Alan Charlish in Warsaw
and Marton Dunai in Budapest; Editing by Mark Potter)
