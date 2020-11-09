CEE MARKETS-Zloty leads CEE FX as vaccine hopes spur markets

(Updates after Pfizer vaccine news) PRAGUE, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Poland's zloty led central European currencies to multi-week highs and stocks jumped on Monday, after drugmakers Pfizer and BioNTech flagged promising progress for their COVID-19 vaccine candidate, adding to a U.S. election bounce for the region. U.S. President-elect Joe Biden's victory has boosted investors' risk appetite, with hopes of better global trade ties supporting central Europe even as the COVID-19 pandemic spreads, keeping some caution in markets. The mood was lifted on Monday when Pfizer and BioNTech said their experimental vaccine was more than 90% effective in preventing COVID-19 based on initial data from a large study. Currencies and stocks immediately advanced, with the Prague bourse hitting a more than seven-week high and sitting on course for its biggest one-day gain since early April. The zloty was up 1.1% to 4.463 to the euro at 1334 GMT, its strongest since Oct. 12. It also got a boost from Poland's central bank meeting on Friday, where rate setters held steady on policy. Before that the bank had postponed its meeting, leading some to speculate it might announce further measures to combat the effect of the pandemic. Warsaw stocks rose 3.9% to their highest in a over two months. Budapest reversed losses and rose 3.5%. The Hungarian forint also recovered and climbed 0.5% to 357.08 per euro, a one-month high. Hungary gave a reminder of the fast spread of COVID-19 seen since the summer ended, with Prime Minister Viktor Orban announcing on Monday new lockdown measures, like closing secondary schools and restaurants. The Czech Republic has had Europe's highest infection rate but showed on Monday some signs of stabilisation as its daily tally of new cases on Sunday was the lowest in four weeks. The crown jumped to its strongest since early September, testing the technical 26.40 per euro level before edging back to 26.47, up 0.5% on the day. It has gained 3.7% since Oct. 28. CEE SNAPSHO AT MARKETS T 1434 CET CURRENC IES Latest Previou Daily Change s bid close change in 2020 EURCZK Czech <EURCZK 26.4700 26.5905 +0.46% -3.92% = crown => EURHUF Hungary <EURHUF 357.080 358.925 +0.52% -7.26% = forint => 0 0 EURPLN Polish <EURPLN 4.4630 4.5109 +1.07% -4.63% = zloty => EURRON Romanian <EURRON 4.8645 4.8664 +0.04% -1.57% = leu => EURHRK Croatian <EURHRK 7.5660 7.5595 -0.09% -1.59% = kuna => EURRSD Serbian <EURRSD 117.470 117.570 +0.09% +0.09% = dinar => 0 0 Note: calcula 1800 daily ted CET change from STOCKS Latest Previou Daily Change s close change in 2020 .PX Prague 890.31 865.260 +2.90% -20.20% 0 .BUX Budapest 36645.0 35390.4 +3.54% -20.48% 0 4 .WIG20 Warsaw <.WIG20 1762.79 1697.49 +3.85% -18.01% > .BETI Buchares 9036.99 8808.33 +2.60% -9.42% t .SBITO Ljubljan <.SBITO 835.25 821.02 +1.73% -9.79% P a P> .CRBEX Zagreb <.CRBEX 1618.51 1587.33 +1.96% -19.77% > .BELEX Belgrade <.BELEX 710.61 705.47 +0.73% -11.36% 15 15> .SOFIX Sofia <.SOFIX 425.83 424.94 +0.21% -25.05% > BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic CZ2YT= 2-year <CZ2YT= 0.0250 0.0190 +077bp -1bps RR RR> s CZ5YT= 5-year <CZ5YT= 0.5930 -0.0030 +135bp -5bps RR RR> s CZ10YT <CZ10YT 1.0810 0.0400 +163bp -2bps =RR 10-year =RR> s Poland PL2YT= 2-year <PL2YT= 0.0300 0.0190 +077bp -1bps RR RR> s PL5YT= 5-year <PL5YT= 0.3600 0.0430 +111bp +0bps RR RR> s PL10YT <PL10YT 1.2450 0.0830 +180bp +2bps =RR 10-year =RR> s FRA 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interba nk Czech <CZKFRA 0.32 0.32 0.40 0.35 Rep ><PRIBO R=> Hungary <HUFFRA 0.77 0.79 0.80 0.77 ><BUBOR => Poland <PLNFRA 0.21 0.21 0.22 0.22 ><WIBOR => Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices *********************************** *************************** (Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague, Alan Charlish in Warsaw and Marton Dunai in Budapest; Editing by Mark Potter)