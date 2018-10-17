CEE MARKETS-Zloty leads currencies' retreat, equities lose momentum

* Equities rebound slows * Currencies give up some of their recent gains * Polish output data confirms slowdown, GDP growth still strong By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Central European currencies gave up some of their recent gains on Wednesday while government bonds firmed slightly as an equities rebound driven by global trends also lost some steam. Regional stock indices tracked a continuing strengthening in Asian shares after Wall Street was boosted by earnings reports from some U.S. companies. Optimism was tempered by clouds over the German economy, the region's key trade partner, and a cautious retreat for German shares after two days of gains. Budapest's main stock index rose by a third of a percent by 0850 GMT, set a four-month high and tested five-month peaks, with OTP Bank and drugmaker Richter shares hovering near key technical levels. OTP has been driven back several times from the 10,300 forint levels in the past months, while Richter has struggled to break through the 5,400 forint line, Erste analysts wrote. Bucharest shed 0.1 percent after getting close to a five-month high in early trade. Warsaw's blue-chip index rose half a percent, returning to levels last seen before it dropped to three-month lows a week ago as global stocks were plunging. Currencies and government bond yields failed to receive support from Polish industrial output data for September, which came in weaker than expected. Annual output growth slowed to 2.8 percent from 5 percent in August, below analysts' 4.3 percent forecast. Wage and employment figures released on Tuesday also confirmed a slowdown in Poland's robust economic growth, analysts said. The zloty led a retreat of regional currencies after a rise in the previous three sessions, easing by 0.2 percent to 4.2935 versus the euro. The forint and the Czech crown shed 0.1 percent. "I would say the figures did not influence the zloty," one Warsaw-based dealer said. "It is in very narrow ranges ... and it is firmer than last week's levels beyond 4.3." The latest Polish economic figures confirmed that the central bank is unlikely to change its loose policy stance any time soon. The trend shown by a 2.9 percent rise in Polish producer prices in September suggests "limited space for increase of inflationary pressure", Erste Group analyst Katarzyna Rzentarzewska said in a note. But Poland's economic growth, which earned a credit rating upgrade from Standard & Poor's last Friday, is expected to remain strong. The World Bank on Wednesday increased its forecast for Poland's growth this year to 4.7 percent from 4.2 percent. The data was supportive for Polish government bonds. The yield on 10-year paper shed 1 basis point to 3.192 percent by 0923 GMT, in line with a drop in the corresponding Bund yield, after euro zone inflation figures matched expectations. CEE SNAPSHOT AT MARKETS 1050 CET CURRENCI ES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2018 Czech <EURCZK= 25.8550 25.8220 -0.13% -1.21% crown > Hungary <EURHUF= 322.1900 321.8500 -0.11% -3.50% forint > Polish <EURPLN= 4.2935 4.2855 -0.19% -2.73% zloty > Romanian <EURRON= 4.6685 4.6666 -0.04% +0.24% leu > Croatian <EURHRK= 7.4150 7.4153 +0.00% +0.21% kuna > Serbian <EURRSD= 118.1800 118.1600 -0.02% +0.27% dinar > Note: calculated from 1800 CET daily change Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2018 Prague 1096.46 1088.440 +0.74% +1.70% 0 Budapest 37578.34 37445.67 +0.35% -4.57% Warsaw 2226.95 2216.80 +0.46% -9.52% Bucharest 8551.40 8560.32 -0.10% +10.29% Ljubljana <.SBITOP 811.01 818.27 -0.89% +0.57% > Zagreb 1780.62 1776.55 +0.23% -3.38% Belgrade <.BELEX1 733.68 731.14 +0.35% -3.44% 5> Sofia 609.60 609.51 +0.01% -10.02% BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic 2-year <CZ2YT=R 1.5550 -0.0080 +216bps +0bps R> 5-year <CZ5YT=R 1.8570 -0.0080 +197bps +0bps R> 10-year <CZ10YT= 2.1690 -0.0110 +169bps +0bps RR> Poland 2-year <PL2YT=R 1.5600 -0.0040 +217bps +1bps R> 5-year <PL5YT=R 2.5140 -0.0100 +263bps +0bps R> 10-year <PL10YT= 3.2120 -0.0200 +274bps -1bps RR> FORWARD RATE AGREEMEN T 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interban k Czech Rep 2.05 2.24 2.37 1.76 <PRIBOR= > Hungary 0.43 0.74 1.10 0.17 Poland 1.77 1.79 1.86 1.72 Note: FRA are for ask prices quotes ************************************************* ************* (Reporting by Sandor Peto Editing by David Goodman)