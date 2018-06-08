CEE MARKETS-Zloty leads currency weakening, Hungarian inflation picks up

By Krisztina Than BUDAPEST, June 8 (Reuters) - Central European currencies eased on Friday as risk appetite ebbed across world markets and Hungarian data showing higher-than-expected May headline inflation injected a further element of uncertainty in jittery local markets. The region's bonds have already been hit by comments from European Central Bank Chief Economist Peter Praet, who said on Wednesday that inflation was on its way back to target and that the ECB might reveal more about the end of its asset buying programme next week. Less stimulus from the ECB could be negative for assets in Central European markets, while interest rates in the United States are on the rise. "Sentiment has soured today," a Budapest-based dealer said. The region's main currencies already hit multi-month lows against the euro last month as investors reshuffled positions amid a global dollar rally. "EEMEA has suffered from the recent strengthening of the dollar and this remains a key driver of near-term performance. Risks also remain in the form of higher US rates," analysts at Bank of America Merrill Lynch said in a note on Friday. Risk appetite waned after U.S. jobless claims pointed to a further tightening in labour market conditions, cementing expectations the Federal Reserve will raise benchmark U.S. rates next week and twice again later in the year. On Friday the forint and the zloty both weakened, by 0.3 percent and 0.5 percent respectively. The crown also eased half a percent by 0813 GMT. Hungarian inflation rose to an annual 2.8 percent in May from 2.3 percent year-on-year in April and came in above analysts' 2.7 percent forecast. A rise in fuels prices played a big role in boosting headline inflation. Peter Virovacz, an analyst at ING, said the CPI data had no substantial market impact but the National Bank of Hungary (NBH) will be closely watched at its next meeting on June 19 when it is due to publish its fresh inflation forecasts. "The central bank is between a rock and a hard place," he said. Virovacz said the NBH had calculated with lower crude prices when it prepared its previous forecast, so he expected the NBH's CPI projections to rise. The NBH has pledged to keep monetary conditions loose for an extended period, and has so far not reacted to a weakening of the forint and rising government bond yields. But Virovacz said markets were more and more positioned towards some kind of tightening move by the NBH. "I think the way the NBH has been trying to sit out the market turbulence so far, it will not react to the rising fuels prices either," he said. Reuters surveys showed on Thursday that the dollar's dominance could soon fade, while Central Europe's most liquid units could strengthen over the next year. In Romania, investors will watch a decision by Romania's top court expected on Friday in the trial of Social Democrat leader Liviu Dragnea on charges of abuse of office -- a case that could weaken the country's most powerful politician and open cracks in the ruling party if he is convicted. Stock markets fell across the region, tracking other European markets. CEE SNAPSHOT AT MARKETS 1013 CET CURRENCI ES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2018 Czech 25.8390 25.7215 -0.45% -1.15% crown Hungary 319.5400 318.5600 -0.31% -2.70% forint Polish 4.2905 4.2694 -0.49% -2.66% zloty Romanian 4.6600 4.6584 -0.03% +0.42% leu Croatian 7.3830 7.3853 +0.03% +0.64% kuna Serbian 117.9100 118.0300 +0.10% +0.50% dinar Note: calculated from 1800 CET daily change Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2018 Prague 1078.22 1078.380 -0.01% +0.01% 0 Budapest 36837.21 37401.25 -1.51% -6.45% Warsaw 2251.12 2270.75 -0.86% -8.54% Bucharest 8193.05 8284.58 -1.10% +5.67% Ljubljana 902.48 899.45 +0.34% +11.92% Zagreb 1833.41 1830.83 +0.14% -0.51% Belgrade <.BELEX15 738.79 740.81 -0.27% -2.77% > Sofia 632.48 631.71 +0.12% -6.64% BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic 2-year <CZ2YT=RR 1.0020 -0.0030 +167bps +3bps > 5-year <CZ5YT=RR 1.5100 0.0970 +173bps +16bps > 10-year <CZ10YT=R 2.0610 0.0000 +165bps +7bps R> Poland 2-year <PL2YT=RR 1.5960 0.0010 +227bps +3bps > 5-year <PL5YT=RR 2.5030 0.0260 +272bps +9bps > 10-year <PL10YT=R 3.3200 0.0290 +290bps +10bps R> FORWARD RATE AGREEMEN T 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interban k Czech Rep < 1.15 1.30 1.41 0.00 PRIBOR=> Hungary < 0.22 0.30 0.39 0.12 BUBOR=> Poland < 1.74 1.77 1.83 1.70 WIBOR=> Note: FRA are for ask prices quotes ************************************************** ************ (Reporting by Krisztina Than; Editing by Toby Chopra)