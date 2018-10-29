CEE MARKETS-Zloty leads easing, but stocks track European rebound

* Uncertainty over German Chancellor weakens currencies * Czech crown resists on central bank rate hike expectation (Adds deepened currency losses, new comments from market participants) By Sandor Peto and Alicja Ptak BUDAPEST/WARSAW, Oct 29 (Reuters) - The zloty led a weakening of Central European currencies on Monday as the euro was also hit by uncertainty over German Chancellor Angela Merkel's hold on her office. Merkel told leaders of her Christian Democrats that she will not seek re-election as party chairwoman in December and that her fourth term as chancellor would be her last. Germany is the European Union's biggest economy and a key trading and investment partner for its eastern members. The region's most liquid currency, the zloty, shed 0.3 percent against the euro by 1359 GMT, while the forint eased by 0.2 percent. "Germany is causing a region-wide weakening," one Budapest-based currency dealer said, adding that he did not see much downside in the forint however. End-of-month positioning may contribute to the zloty weakness, but technical analysis shows that it is unlikely to depreciate much further, said Mateusz Bieniek, chief dealer at Santander Bank in Poland. The Czech crown gave up early gains, trading at 25.855, or 0.1 percent weaker from Friday. Although it was outperforming the zloty and the forint, it was still near its weakest levels since July, even though the Czech central bank has raised rates at its past three meetings, taking the main two-week repo rate to 1.50 percent. It is widely expected to raise rates further at its meeting on Thursday to support the crown and fight inflation. Central Europe's stock exchanges shrugged off the reports on Merkel, with Warsaw's and Prague's main indices rebounding from multi-month lows as Western European shares also regained ground. Europe's auto stocks index jumped after a report said China's regulator was planning to halve its car purchase tax. In Prague, a 2.6 percent gain by state-controlled utility CEZ was a key driver of the main stock index's 2.1 percent rise. The Czech government may delay its decision on building new reactors at CEZ's two nuclear power plants, Industry Minister Marta Novakova was quoted as saying on Monday. Some minority CEZ shareholders are afraid that such an expensive project might dent dividend payouts. In the region's government bond markets, Poland's 10-year paper, boosted by a strong auction on Friday, traded at its lowest yield since August early in the session, but later rose to 3.14 percent, tracking a rise in Bund yields after the reports on Merkel. "What we can see right now is a small correction. In the future the yields should drowsily rise," said Mateusz Sutowicz, a financial markets analyst at Bank Millennium. CEE SNAPSHOT AT MARKETS 1559 CET CURRENCI ES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2018 Czech <EURCZK= 25.8550 25.8300 -0.10% -1.21% crown > Hungary <EURHUF= 324.4500 323.8300 -0.19% -4.17% forint > Polish <EURPLN= 4.3227 4.3094 -0.31% -3.39% zloty > Romanian <EURRON= 4.6670 4.6610 -0.13% +0.27% leu > Croatian <EURHRK= 7.4310 7.4323 +0.02% -0.01% kuna > Serbian <EURRSD= 118.1600 118.4500 +0.25% +0.29% dinar > Note: calculated from 1800 CET daily change Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2018 Prague 1053.13 1031.630 +2.08% -2.32% 0 Budapest 36202.10 35937.61 +0.74% -8.06% Warsaw 2105.08 2082.77 +1.07% -14.47% Bucharest 8494.46 8412.36 +0.98% +9.55% Ljubljana <.SBITOP 801.78 807.83 -0.75% -0.57% > Zagreb 1786.38 1798.00 -0.65% -3.07% Belgrade <.BELEX1 736.29 749.69 -1.79% -3.09% 5> Sofia 600.90 599.65 +0.21% -11.30% BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic 2-year <CZ2YT=R 1.6370 0.1640 +229bps +15bps R> 5-year <CZ5YT=R 1.8550 -0.0010 +204bps -4bps R> 10-year <CZ10YT= 2.1430 -0.0150 +175bps -6bps RR> Poland 2-year <PL2YT=R 1.5550 0.0290 +221bps +1bps R> 5-year <PL5YT=R 2.4240 0.0450 +261bps +1bps R> 10-year <PL10YT= 3.1320 0.0080 +274bps -4bps RR> FORWARD RATE AGREEMEN T 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interban k Czech Rep 2.05 2.20 2.35 1.79 <PRIBOR= > Hungary 0.32 0.57 0.91 0.16 Poland 1.76 1.79 1.84 1.72 Note: FRA are for ask prices quotes ************************************************* ************* (Additional reporting by Radu Marinas in Bucharest and Robert Muller in Prague, editing by Larry King and Kirsten Donovan)