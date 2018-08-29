CEE MARKETS-Zloty leads easing of currencies on lira weakness

* Currencies down, lira fall fuels emerging markets risk aversion * Zloty leads weakening, also retreating from highs vs forint By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Central European currencies weakened across the board on Wednesday as a renewed fall in Turkey's lira triggered risk aversion in emerging markets. With the end of the month approaching, investors close positions in currency markets. The summer puts a lid an activity, and sentiment may remain negative when investors return from holidays in September, traders said. "Turkey has not got over its problems and there are economic risks in Italy as well," one Budapest-based dealer said. "While, if pressure from President Trump for a less strong dollar limits (Federal Reserve) rate hikes there, a rebound may come in Central European currency markets," the dealer added. The forint, which has shed more than 4.3 percent against the euro this year, may face particular stress as Hungary has the lowest central bank benchmark rate in the region at 0.9 percent. Low interest rates make it cheap to speculate against the forint, even though foreign investors already hold larget forint selling positions, the trader said. Investors sold the region's currencies indiscriminately on Wednesday as the lira hit two-week lows against the dollar. Most Central European countries do not have strong trade and financial links with Turkey, but their currencies are vulnerable due to banks in Southern Europe, including Italy, exposed to Turkey. The zloty led the fallers with a drop of 0.4 percent against the euro by 0902 GMT, drifting off 3-year lows set on Tuesday against its regional peer, the forint> The forint eased by 0.3 percent versus the euro and reached a 2-week lows, while the crown shed 0.2 percent and the leu 0.1 percent. The kuna was flat after Croatia reported a 2.9 percent annual rise in economic output in the second quarter. Poland led robust growth in the region with a more than 5 percent rise in the second quarter as a surge in wages in Central European labour markets fuelled consumption and productivity-improving investments. The wage rise contributed to a regional pick-up in inflation. Poland's annual inflation, running at 2 percent in July, has stayed well within the central bank's (NBP) target range of 1.5-3.5 percent, and is not expected to lead to interest rate hikes seen in the Czech Republic and Romania. Recent analysis from the NBP showed that growth leaves room for it to keep rates on hold at record lows until the expansion of the business cycle reaches its peak in 2019 or 2020, BZ WBK analysts said in a note. Regional stock markets were slightly in the red and rangebound. The biggest change was 0.3 percent rise in Ljubljana's main index from a 3-and-1/2-month low reached on Tuesday. CEE SNAPSHOT AT MARKETS 1102 CET CURRENCI ES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2018 Czech <EURCZK= 25.7460 25.7050 -0.16% -0.79% crown > Hungary <EURHUF= 324.7000 323.8500 -0.26% -4.25% forint > Polish <EURPLN= 4.2850 4.2680 -0.40% -2.54% zloty > Romanian <EURRON= 4.6480 4.6421 -0.13% +0.68% leu > Croatian <EURHRK= 7.4350 7.4345 -0.01% -0.06% kuna > Serbian <EURRSD= 118.3200 118.4700 +0.13% +0.15% dinar > Note: calculated from 1800 CET daily change Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2018 Prague 1077.74 1079.600 -0.17% -0.04% 0 Budapest 36771.66 36818.93 -0.13% -6.62% Warsaw 2384.23 2390.42 -0.26% -3.13% Bucharest 8348.76 8373.53 -0.30% +7.67% Ljubljana <.SBITOP 863.60 861.04 +0.30% +7.10% > Zagreb 1819.24 1820.83 -0.09% -1.28% Belgrade <.BELEX1 734.81 733.88 +0.13% -3.29% 5> Sofia 630.06 630.52 -0.07% -7.00% BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic 2-year <CZ2YT=R 1.3320 0.0390 +193bps +5bps R> 5-year <CZ5YT=R 1.7220 0.0300 +196bps +3bps R> 10-year <CZ10YT= 2.1140 -0.0020 +173bps +0bps RR> Poland 2-year <PL2YT=R 1.6020 -0.0090 +220bps +0bps R> 5-year <PL5YT=R 2.5140 0.0120 +276bps +1bps R> 10-year <PL10YT= 3.1880 0.0000 +281bps +0bps RR> FORWARD RATE AGREEMEN T 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interban k Czech Rep 1.84 1.96 2.05 1.49 <PRIBOR= > Hungary 0.43 0.61 0.81 0.17 Poland 1.76 1.80 1.83 1.71 Note: FRA are for ask prices quotes ************************************************* ************* (Reporting by Sandor Peto, editing by Louise Heavens)