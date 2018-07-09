FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
July 9, 2018 / 9:20 AM / Updated 14 minutes ago

CORRECTED-CEE MARKETS-Zloty leads forex recovery on German data, dollar retreat

Reuters Staff

8 Min Read

 (Corrects paragraph 14: "Standard & Poor's on Friday raised its
forecast for Polish economic growth this year to 4.7 from 4.5
percent" (rather than "from 4.7 percent"))
    * German export, U.S. jobs data underpin CEE currencies
    * Upcoming CPI figures in the region may show pick-up
    * Polish central bank unlikely to change loose stance

    By Sandor Peto
    BUDAPEST, July 9 (Reuters) - Central European currencies
mostly firmed on Monday as strong German export data soothed
worries over global economic growth, after Friday's U.S. job
figures did not lead to expectations of  faster Federal Reserve
interest rate hikes.
    The dollar, whose strength caused a sell-off in
emerging markets in the past months, retreated against the euro.
    Concerns that trade disputes between the United States and
other powers could hit global growth also weighed on the
region's assets in the past weeks.
    May German trade data showed a widening surplus, indicating
that Europe's biggest economy and Central Europe's key trade
partner was in robust form despite the trade tensions.

    The forint and the Czech crown firmed
0.1 percent against the euro. The zloty gained 0.4
percent, to trade at 4.3414 at 0752 GMT.
    The zloty's 3.8-percent loss since the end of 2017 is now at
par with the forint. 
    They are the region's most liquid units, and monetary policy
has been loose in both countries, even though the Hungarian
central bank (NBH) in the past weeks has given up its pledge to
keep rates at record lows for years.
    The change has helped the forint partially recover from
record lows hit beyond 330 against the euro a week ago.
    It touched a 3-week high at 322.58 on Monday, approaching
the 320 psychological level, before retreating to 323.15.
    Hungarian government bonds also firmed slightly, with their
yields dropping by 1-3 basis points from Friday's fixing,
despite forecasts that June data due on Tuesday could show the
first rise in annual inflation to above the middle of the NBH's
2-4 percent target range since January 2013.
    Czech and Romanian inflation data due later this week may
also show a pick-up in inflation.
    "The Czech koruna (crown) moved back below EURCZK 26, but
still not enough to please the central bank, which may consider
another hike in August, as the currency remains too weak to meet
the inflation target this year," Erste analysts said in a note.
    Poland already reported June inflation figures which were
below expectations, therefore are unlikely to make the central
bank give up its loose policy stance at its meeting on
Wednesday, analysts said.
    Standard & Poor's on Friday raised its forecast for Polish
economic growth this year to 4.7 from 4.5 percent, and cut its
average inflation projection to 1.7 percent from 2.5 percent.
    The improved international sentiment and the dollar's
retreat help the zloty rebound, analysts said.
    "In our opinion, the zloty will move towards the level of
4.3233 for EUR in the absence of new threats," Bank Millennium
analysts said in a note.
    It traded at 4.3414 at 0752 GMT, and Warsaw led a
rise in regional stock indices, with 0.7 percent gain.    
            CEE       SNAPSHOT   AT                         
            MARKETS             0952 CET            
                      CURRENCI                              
                      ES                            
                      Latest    Previous  Daily     Change
                      bid       close     change    in 2018
 Czech      <EURCZK=   25.8910   25.9100    +0.07%    -1.35%
 crown      >                                       
 Hungary    <EURHUF=  323.1500  323.3500    +0.06%    -3.79%
 forint     >                                       
 Polish     <EURPLN=    4.3414    4.3582    +0.39%    -3.80%
 zloty      >                                       
 Romanian   <EURRON=    4.6615    4.6600    -0.03%    +0.39%
 leu        >                                       
 Croatian   <EURHRK=    7.4050    7.3964    -0.12%    +0.34%
 kuna       >                                       
 Serbian    <EURRSD=  117.9300  118.0000    +0.06%    +0.48%
 dinar      >                                       
 Note:      calculated from               1800 CET          
 daily                                              
 change                                             
                                                            
                      Latest    Previous  Daily     Change
                                close     change    in 2018
 Prague                1078.54  1077.560    +0.09%    +0.04%
                                       0            
 Budapest             35959.72  35775.73    +0.51%    -8.68%
 Warsaw                2166.86   2152.06    +0.69%   -11.96%
 Bucharest             7869.62   7835.34    +0.44%    +1.49%
 Ljubljana  <.SBITOP    875.87    875.61    +0.03%    +8.62%
            >                                       
 Zagreb                1804.02   1803.60    +0.02%    -2.11%
 Belgrade   <.BELEX1    734.05    736.14    -0.28%    -3.39%
            5>                                      
 Sofia                  633.40    633.69    -0.05%    -6.50%
                      BONDS                                 
                      Yield     Yield     Spread    Daily
                      (bid)     change    vs Bund   change
                                                    in
 Czech                                              spread
 Republic                                           
   2-year   <CZ2YT=R    1.2790    0.0020   +196bps     +0bps
            R>                                      
   5-year   <CZ5YT=R    1.6430    0.0210   +193bps     +1bps
            R>                                      
   10-year  <CZ10YT=    2.1910   -0.0040   +189bps     -2bps
            RR>                                     
 Poland                                                     
   2-year   <PL2YT=R    1.6450    0.0020   +232bps     +0bps
            R>                                      
   5-year   <PL5YT=R    2.5280    0.0050   +282bps     +0bps
            R>                                      
   10-year  <PL10YT=    3.2070    0.0030   +290bps     -1bps
            RR>                                     
            FORWARD   RATE      AGREEMEN                    
                                T                   
                      3x6       6x9       9x12      3M
                                                    interban
                                                    k
 Czech Rep                1.40      1.60      1.74      1.17
            <PRIBOR=                                
            >                                       
 Hungary                  0.69      0.97      1.21      0.30
                                                    
 Poland                   1.75      1.79      1.86      1.70
                                                    
 Note: FRA  are for ask prices                              
 quotes                                             
 *************************************************          
 *************                                      
 
 (Additional reporting by Marcin Goclowski in Warsaw
Editing by Andrew Heavens)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.