CEE MARKETS-Zloty leads fx gains on Fed, crown gives up ground

* Zloty hits 5-month high vs euro, off 8-month low vs forint * Hungarian bond sale robustly bid, yield approaches Polish level * Crown retreats after firming, CNB rate hikes is uncertain * Less hawkish Fed helps leu drift further away from record lows (Recasts with Hungarian auctions, surge of zloty and leu, new analyst comments) By Sandor Peto and Jason Hovet BUDAPEST/PRAGUE, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Central European markets firmed across the board on Thursday, with the zloty leading a rise of currencies, after the Federal Reserve signalled that its interest rate hike cycle may have ended. The prospect of lower than expected U.S. interest rates made risky assets more attractive. The zloty jumped 0.65 percent to 4.2609 against the euro by 1439 GMT, after touching 5-month highs on the firm side of the 4.26 line. In the past weeks it underperformed its regional peer, the forint, which got a boost from hawkish central bank comments. Against the forint the zloty rebounded from Wednesday's 8-month lows. The forint initially rose versus the euro to its strongest levels since May, but then gave up ground. Hungarian bonds drew robust demand at an auction and a top-up tender. The government sold almost 100 billion forints ($363.24 million) worth of papers, almost twice its initial offer. The yield on Hungary's 10-year government bonds was fixed lower by 10 basis points at 2.74 percent, almost closing a gap with Poland's corresponding yield, even though the latter tested 2-and-1/2-yer lows, shedding 5 basis points to 2.72 percent. The crown gave up part of its initial gains. At 25.75 against the euro, it was still firmer by 0.2 percent from Wednesday. Czech central bank Governor Jiri Rusnok said on Czech television late on Wednesday that the bank could deliver between zero and two interest rate hikes this year. One Prague-based dealer said the crown was choppy hit by the latest comments from rate setters. "At the beginning of the year it was sure (of a rate hike)," the dealer said. "Now it is different. Nobody on the market is 100 percent persuaded of what will happen." The European Central Bank's policy course has a bigger, even though limited, impact on the CNB than the Fed, Patria Finance analyst Jan Bures said. "For now I believe the external risks connected with much weaker German figures and Brexit are more important factors that should make even the CNB to take a break in the hiking cycle for a while," he added. The leu surged 0.6 percent to 4.7219 versus the euro, drifting further away from record lows hit last week in response to worries over the Romanian government's new tax on banks. "There has been a bit of panic over the past days and now it seems that some foreign players have begun ... to throw back some euros into the market ... but nobody can estimate how long will it last," said a dealer with a foreign bank in Bucharest. CEE SNAPSHOT AT MARKETS 1539 CET CURRENCI ES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2019 Czech <EURCZK= 25.7500 25.7900 +0.16% -0.17% crown > Hungary <EURHUF= 316.2300 315.9700 -0.08% +1.54% forint > Polish <EURPLN= 4.2609 4.2884 +0.65% +0.67% zloty > Romanian <EURRON= 4.7219 4.7505 +0.61% -1.44% leu > Croatian <EURHRK= 7.4210 7.4220 +0.01% -0.15% kuna > Serbian <EURRSD= 118.4600 118.4500 -0.01% -0.14% dinar > Note: calculated from 1800 CET daily change Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2019 Prague 1040.75 1034.950 +0.56% +5.49% 0 Budapest 41034.89 40862.97 +0.42% +4.84% Warsaw 2364.87 2357.79 +0.30% +3.88% Bucharest 7028.22 7043.64 -0.22% -4.81% Ljubljana <.SBITOP 832.65 840.38 -0.92% +3.53% > Zagreb 1766.93 1762.17 +0.27% +1.04% Belgrade <.BELEX1 714.63 699.87 +2.11% -6.18% 5> Sofia 585.38 575.27 +1.76% -1.53% BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic 2-year <CZ2YT=R 1.7210 -0.0090 +228bps -1bps R> 5-year <CZ5YT=R 1.5700 -0.1190 +191bps -11bps R> 10-year <CZ10YT= 1.7020 -0.0820 +154bps -6bps RR> Poland 2-year <PL2YT=R 1.4880 -0.0130 +205bps -1bps R> 5-year <PL5YT=R 2.1380 -0.0370 +248bps -2bps R> 10-year <PL10YT= 2.7400 -0.0310 +258bps -1bps RR> FORWARD RATE AGREEMEN T 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interban k Czech Rep 2.07 2.11 2.13 1.99 <PRIBOR= > Hungary 0.33 0.58 0.79 0.15 Poland 1.72 1.71 1.71 1.72 Note: FRA are for ask prices quotes ************************************************* ************* ($1 = 275.3000 forints) (Additional reporting by Radu Marinas in Bucharest, Editing by Jane Merriman and Ed Osmond)