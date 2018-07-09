CEE MARKETS-Zloty leads recovery despite expected CPI pick-up in region

* German export, U.S. jobs data, yuan rise underpin CEE currencies * Upcoming CPI figures in the region may show pick-up * Polish central bank unlikely to change loose stance (Recasts with extended zloty gains, new comments, graphics) By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, July 9 (Reuters) - The zloty led Central European currencies higher as strong German export data and a rebound in the yuan encouraged the closing of short positions in the region's oversold markets. Some countries in the region are expected to report a rise in inflation in June this week, but that was less of a worry after Friday's U.S. job figures did not lead to expectations of faster Federal Reserve interest rate hikes. The dollar, whose strength has caused a sell-off in emerging markets in the past months, retreated against the euro. The zloty had strengthened 1 percent against the euro to 4.316 by 1247 GMT, while the Czech crown and the forint gained 0.2 percent. "There has been a strong zloty sell-off in recent weeks. I do not expect it to rise past 4.2 in the coming weeks, though," said Piotr Poplawski, senior economist with ING Slaski in Warsaw. The forint and the zloty have been the region's top losers in the past two months' drop in emerging markets, caused by the dollar's rally and worries that a trade war between the United States and its partners could hit global growth. Monetary policy has been loose in both countries, even though the Hungarian central bank (NBH) has in the last few weeks given up its pledge to keep rates at record lows for years. With investors selling in all liquid markets outside the United States in the second quarter, worry over a pick-up in inflation contributed to a fall in the forint to record lows beyond 330 to the euro by last week. It traded at 322.65 on Monday. A Reuters poll indicates that Hungary will on Tuesday report the first rise in annual inflation to above the middle of the NBH's 2-4 percent target range since January 2013.. The zloty jumped, even though the Polish central bank (NBP) is unlikely to change its loose policy stance at its meeting on Wednesday, analysts said. Poland has already released its June inflation figures, which were below expectations and the NBP's target. Czech and Romanian inflation data due later this week may also show a pick-up in inflation. "The Czech koruna (crown) moved back below EURCZK 26, but still not enough to please the central bank, which may consider another hike in August, as the currency remains too weak to meet the inflation target this year," Erste analysts said in a note. CEE SNAPSHOT AT MARKETS 1447 CET CURRENCI ES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2018 Czech <EURCZK= 25.8570 25.9100 +0.20% -1.22% crown > Hungary <EURHUF= 322.6500 323.3500 +0.22% -3.64% forint > Polish <EURPLN= 4.3160 4.3582 +0.98% -3.24% zloty > Romanian <EURRON= 4.6565 4.6600 +0.08% +0.50% leu > Croatian <EURHRK= 7.4125 7.3964 -0.22% +0.24% kuna > Serbian <EURRSD= 117.9500 118.0000 +0.04% +0.47% dinar > Note: calculated from 1800 CET daily change Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2018 Prague 1080.09 1077.560 +0.23% +0.18% 0 Budapest 35782.41 35775.73 +0.02% -9.13% Warsaw 2146.12 2152.06 -0.28% -12.80% Bucharest 7855.15 7835.34 +0.25% +1.31% Ljubljana <.SBITOP 879.94 875.61 +0.49% +9.12% > Zagreb 1797.72 1803.60 -0.33% -2.45% Belgrade <.BELEX1 732.47 736.14 -0.50% -3.60% 5> Sofia 628.78 633.69 -0.77% -7.18% BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic 2-year <CZ2YT=R 1.2300 -0.0480 +190bps -5bps R> 5-year <CZ5YT=R 1.6180 -0.0030 +191bps -1bps R> 10-year <CZ10YT= 2.1890 -0.0060 +188bps -2bps RR> Poland 2-year <PL2YT=R 1.6480 0.0050 +232bps +0bps R> 5-year <PL5YT=R 2.5270 0.0040 +282bps +0bps R> 10-year <PL10YT= 3.1810 -0.0230 +287bps -4bps RR> FORWARD RATE AGREEMEN T 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interban k Czech Rep 1.40 1.60 1.74 1.17 <PRIBOR= > Hungary 0.62 0.87 1.11 0.29 Poland 1.76 1.78 1.85 1.70 Note: FRA are for ask prices quotes ************************************************* ************* (Additional reporting by Erika Yip and Marcin Goclowski in Warsaw Editing by Andrew Heavens)