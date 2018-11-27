CEE MARKETS-Zloty outperforms as dollar strength weighs on forint, crown

* Forint hits 4-week low due to dollar rise, in slow trade * Ukraine-Russia conflict, sentiment data weigh on crown (Adds zloty strengthening, new analyst comment, Hungary's Treasury bill auction) By Sandor Peto and Alicja Ptak BUDAPEST/WARSAW, Nov 27 (Reuters) - The zloty set a six-week high against the forint on Tuesday, extending gains as Poland's tension with Brussels over the rule of law was seen easing, while a firming dollar weighed on other Central European currencies. The zloty started to firm last week as the government reversed law changes concerning the Supreme Court that the European Union had condemned. The zloty and Polish bank stocks have been also recovering as worries eased that the banking system could get harmed by a corruption scandal. Poland's anti-corruption agency detained the former head of financial regulator KNF, Marek Chrzanowski, over corruption allegations, which he had denied. "Two key local risks were normalised ...," said Mateusz Sutowicz, financial market analyst at Bank Millennium. "But each following sessions brings smaller scale of zloty appreciation. We expect that until the end of the month zloty will remain around 4.29 (against the euro)," he added. The zloty traded at 4.2933 against the euro at 1549 GMT, up 0.1 percent. The forint, meanwhile, shed 0.35 percent, to trade at 324.6. The two units' opposite movement versus the euro drove the forint/zloty cross to 75.62, the forint's weakest level since Oct. 12. The Czech crown also shed 0.2 percent against the euro as dollar buying caused some forint and crown selling in thin turnover, dealers said. The weekend's naval conflict between Russia and Ukraine and Monday's weak Czech consumer sentiment data for November also weighed on the crown, Komercni Banka analysts said in a note. The Czech central bank, which increased interest rates at each of its last four rate meetings, is not expected to hike them further at its meeting on Dec. 20. "We don't expect the crown to strengthen in the remainder of the year, that should come only in 2019," Komercni said. The forint stayed within the past six months' narrow ranges, even though continuing robust consumption has led to some decline in Hungary's trade surpluses in the past months, somewhat weakening the forint's support. A global retreat in crude prices in the past weeks has also soothed fears that inflation might reach the top of the central bank's 2-4 percent target range without the bank changing its loose policy stance, Budapest-based Erste analyst Orsolya Nyeste said. Hungary's markets are awash with money, and the central bank is unlikely to start tightening policy in the months ahead, analysts said. The yield of Hungary's 3-month Treasury bills fell deeper into the negative at an auction on Tuesday, to -0.11 percent from -0.06 percent a week ago. CEE SNAPSHOT AT MARKETS 1549 CET CURRENCI ES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2018 Czech <EURCZK= 25.9600 25.9070 -0.20% -1.61% crown > Hungary <EURHUF= 324.6000 323.4800 -0.35% -4.22% forint > Polish <EURPLN= 4.2933 4.2962 +0.07% -2.72% zloty > Romanian <EURRON= 4.6575 4.6600 +0.05% +0.48% leu > Croatian <EURHRK= 7.4250 7.4275 +0.03% +0.07% kuna > Serbian <EURRSD= 118.4000 118.3600 -0.03% +0.08% dinar > Note: calculated from 1800 CET daily change Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2018 Prague 1062.50 1065.160 -0.25% -1.45% 0 Budapest 39586.96 39598.29 -0.03% +0.53% Warsaw 2210.76 2213.57 -0.13% -10.18% Bucharest 8564.28 8515.53 +0.57% +10.45% Ljubljana <.SBITOP 820.20 818.39 +0.22% +1.71% > Zagreb 1723.75 1736.35 -0.73% -6.46% Belgrade <.BELEX1 742.55 749.38 -0.91% -2.27% 5> Sofia 583.05 584.90 -0.32% -13.93% BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic 2-year <CZ2YT=R 1.7400 0.0970 +239bps +11bps R> 5-year <CZ5YT=R 1.8400 -0.0040 +208bps +1bps R> 10-year <CZ10YT= 2.0930 0.0080 +175bps +3bps RR> Poland 2-year <PL2YT=R 1.5780 -0.0150 +223bps +0bps R> 5-year <PL5YT=R 2.4500 0.0090 +269bps +3bps R> 10-year <PL10YT= 3.1780 -0.0020 +283bps +2bps RR> FORWARD RATE AGREEMEN T 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interban k Czech Rep 2.18 2.28 2.35 2.02 <PRIBOR= > Hungary 0.29 0.51 0.80 0.13 Poland 1.75 1.79 1.84 1.72 Note: FRA are for ask prices quotes ************************************************* ************* (Reporting by Sandor Peto, Editing by Alison Williams)