CEE MARKETS-Zloty, Polish bonds firm cautiously after S&P upgrade

* Zloty, Polish bonds firm, outperforming region * S&P upgrade outshines some risks, but Polish stocks drop * Concern over Italian budget, Brexit talks weigh on mood By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, Oct 15 (Reuters) - The zloty firmed and Polish government bonds outperformed Central European peers on Monday after Standard & Poor's upgraded the country's rating to 'A-" late on Friday. The last time Poland held that rating before a shock downgrade was in January 2016, months after the current government led by the conservative PiS party took power. S&P said at the time that the rating was lowered because the government had weakened the independence of key institutions. Tensions with the European Union over the rule of law including a judiciary reform have remained, thus the upgrade caused surprise even though analysts said Poland's economic fundamentals had deserved a better rating. S&P said the upgrade was justified by the Polish economy's strong growth and better-than-projected state budget performance. Polish government bond yields dropped 2-3 basis points, with the 10-year paper trading at 3.2065 percent at 0915 GMT, while yields elsewhere in the region mostly rose slightly or were unchanged. The zloty touched this month's strongest levels at 4.2835 versus the euro in early trade, before retreating to 4.2938 by 0913 GMT, still firmer by 0.14 percent from Friday. "(The upgrade from) S&P may support the zloty at the beginning of the week," Santander Bank Polska analysts said in a note on Monday. "Nonetheless, the appreciation potential could be capped by poor global moods," they added. Central European stock markets were calmer than their Asian peers which fell amid worries over China's economy and the U.S.-Sino trade war. The region's main stock indices were a touch above Friday's close, except for Warsaw where the bluechip index fell by 0.85 percent, near the past three months' lowest level. Local European factors, which knocked the pan-European STOXX 600 index to a 22-month low, weighed on the Warsaw bourse, Central Europe's most liquid stock exchange. The key concerns were Italy's government meeting which was due to approve an increased budget deficit target for 2019 and fears that a European Union summit this week will not result in a much-awaited deal on Britain's exit from the bloc. Millions of workers from Central Europe work in Britain. "The S&P upgrade was good news... but Europe remains gloomy, and a rise in U.S. Treasury yields continues to weigh on equities," said Noemi Holecz, chief analyst of Equilor Brokerage in Budapest. The euro and Central European currencies have priced in "a lot of bad news... in connection to Brexit," said Per Hammarlund, chief EM strategist at SEB. "I think there is a bigger risk on the upside than on the downside," he added. CEE SNAPSHOT AT MARKETS 1113 CET CURRENCI ES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2018 Czech <EURCZK= 25.7910 25.8090 +0.07% -0.97% crown > Hungary <EURHUF= 324.2000 324.4000 +0.06% -4.10% forint > Polish <EURPLN= 4.2939 4.2997 +0.14% -2.74% zloty > Romanian <EURRON= 4.6660 4.6650 -0.02% +0.29% leu > Croatian <EURHRK= 7.4160 7.4125 -0.05% +0.19% kuna > Serbian <EURRSD= 118.0900 118.2500 +0.14% +0.35% dinar > Note: calculated from 1800 CET daily change Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2018 Prague 1082.07 1079.610 +0.23% +0.36% 0 Budapest 36393.34 36347.89 +0.13% -7.58% Warsaw 2168.02 2186.62 -0.85% -11.91% Bucharest 8401.52 8393.90 +0.09% +8.35% Ljubljana <.SBITOP 829.89 823.32 +0.80% +2.92% > Zagreb 1774.14 1772.68 +0.08% -3.73% Belgrade <.BELEX1 743.08 732.29 +1.47% -2.20% 5> Sofia 612.41 610.40 +0.33% -9.60% BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic 2-year <CZ2YT=R 1.6810 0.1430 +228bps +16bps R> 5-year <CZ5YT=R 1.8880 0.0340 +204bps +5bps R> 10-year <CZ10YT= 2.1520 0.0000 +167bps +1bps RR> Poland 2-year <PL2YT=R 1.5670 -0.0250 +217bps -1bps R> 5-year <PL5YT=R 2.5230 -0.0140 +268bps +0bps R> 10-year <PL10YT= 3.2090 -0.0260 +272bps -1bps RR> FORWARD RATE AGREEMEN T 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interban k Czech Rep 2.03 2.22 2.35 1.75 <PRIBOR= > Hungary 0.46 0.79 1.12 0.17 Poland 1.78 1.81 1.86 1.72 Note: FRA are for ask prices quotes ************************************************* ************* (Additional reporting by Aaron Jude Saldanha in Bangalore, editing by Ed Osmond)