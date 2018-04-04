CEE MARKETS-Zloty, Polish yields fall on surprise CPI decline

* Polish March annual CPI drops, well below forecasts * CPI surprise pushes zloty, Polish bond yields lower * Romanian central bank seen increasing main rate again By Sandor Peto and Anna Koper BUDAPEST/WARSAW, April 4 (Reuters) - The zloty and Polish bond yields fell after Warsaw data showed a surprise retreat in inflation, while expectations that Romania's central bank will hike its rates on Wednesday buoyed the leu. Flash figures from Poland showed a slump in annual inflation in March to 1.3 percent, below analysts' 1.65 percent forecast. The zloty weakened by a quarter of a percent against the euro to 4.2095 by 0838 GMT. Inflation figures below expectations could prompt another cut in the Polish central bank's inflation forecasts in July, Bank Pocztowy chief economist Monika Kurtek said. "This in turn will prompt the MPC to make even more assurances that interest rates will stay unchanged not only this year, but also next year," she added. Polish government bond yields dropped by 4-6 basis points, with the 10-year yield touching its lowest levels since the last months of 2016, at 3.12 percent. Yields can decline further now, and the zloty may briefly touch a low of 4.25 against the euro in the short term, said Piotr Poplawski, senior economist with ING in Warsaw. Polish bonds had been firming anyway as a low supply is expected for the coming months and data released on Tuesday showed a fall in Poland's budget deficit to record lows. Warsaw's bluechip stocks index fell 1.3 percent, leading a decline of equities in the region as China hit back at U.S. plans to slap tariffs on Chinese goods. The index of Warsaw-listed bank's shed 1.4 percent. Low central bank interest rates also force commercial banks to keep their own interest rates low. Poland's data suggest that inflation may have continued to retreat across Central Europe after a decline in its annual rates in February in the region, with the exception of Romania. While wages surge across the region, boosting consumption and efficiency-boosting investments, only the Romanian and the Czech central banks have raised their interest rates to fight the impacts which they see threatening their inflation goals. Analysts expect Romania's central bank to lift its main interest rate by 25 basis points to 2.5 percent at its meeting on Wednesday, delivering its third rate hike this year, and to increase it further to 3 percent by the end of the year. The leu was flat at 4.6605 versus the euro. Romanian government bond prices mostly eased slightly. "As today's rate hike is factored into ROMGB (Romanian government bond prices sufficiently, we maintain our Hold recommendation for ROMGBs at least for the short-term," Raiffeisen analyst Stephan Imre said a note. "In the longer-term, though, a certain increase in yields across the ROMGB curve should be factored in into expectations," he added. CEE SNAPSHOT AT MARKETS 1038 CET CURRENCI ES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2018 Czech <EURCZK= 25.3290 25.3350 +0.02% +0.84% crown > Hungary <EURHUF= 312.1000 311.9200 -0.06% -0.38% forint > Polish <EURPLN= 4.2095 4.1994 -0.24% -0.79% zloty > Romanian <EURRON= 4.6605 4.6611 +0.01% +0.41% leu > Croatian <EURHRK= 7.4330 7.4303 -0.04% -0.04% kuna > Serbian <EURRSD= 118.1500 118.1900 +0.03% +0.30% dinar > Note: calculated from 1800 CET daily change Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2018 Prague 1117.76 1116.660 +0.10% +3.67% 0 Budapest 37513.30 37867.54 -0.94% -4.73% Warsaw 2210.09 2239.15 -1.30% -10.20% Bucharest 8744.76 8764.69 -0.23% +12.78% Ljubljana <.SBITOP 821.49 819.09 +0.29% +1.87% > Zagreb 1805.68 1798.11 +0.42% -2.02% Belgrade <.BELEX1 746.60 746.98 -0.05% -1.74% 5> Sofia 651.87 653.14 -0.19% -3.78% BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic 2-year <CZ2YT=R 0.8310 -0.0070 +141bps +0bps R> 5-year <CZ5YT=R 1.2470 -0.0400 +134bps -4bps R> 10-year <CZ10YT= 1.8570 -0.0020 +136bps +0bps RR> Poland 2-year <PL2YT=R 1.4790 -0.0350 +206bps -3bps R> 5-year <PL5YT=R 2.3370 -0.0500 +243bps -5bps R> 10-year <PL10YT= 3.1280 -0.0630 +263bps -6bps RR> FORWARD RATE AGREEMEN T 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interban k Czech Rep 0.96 1.06 1.22 0.90 <PRIBOR= > Hungary 0.07 0.10 0.18 0.03 Poland 1.72 1.75 1.77 1.70 Note: FRA are for ask prices quotes ************************************************* ************* (Reporting by Sandor Peto Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg)