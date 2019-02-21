CEE MARKETS-Zloty rebounds vs forint after strong Polish retail data

* Talk of a Polish rate cut fades as retail sales rise * Zloty rebounds from 16-month lows against forint (Recasts with Hungarian central bank poll, new comments) By Sandor Peto and Alicja Ptak BUDAPEST/WARSAW, Feb 21 (Reuters) - The Polish zloty rebounded against Hungarian forint on Thursday as investors saw an earlier fall on a divergence in monetary policies between the two countries as overdone. The Czech crown had made mild gains against the euro by 1452 GMT from an earlier easing, but otherwise Central European currencies were little changed against the single currency. The zloty retreated after initial gains following the release of figures showing strong 6.6 percent growth in Polish retail sales in January. But against its regional peer, the forint, it rebounded to 73.23 in bids from 16-month lows at 72.9282. "The two currencies started to diverge about a month ago when investors were encouraged (to buy the forint) by the story that Hungary can start to tighten monetary policy if core inflation rises," one Budapest-based trader said. "The zloty/forint cross was shunned for some time, but after yesterday's zloty plunge, we saw buyers appearing who found the zloty attractive at levels near 73.10-73.20," the trader added. The zloty's weakening beyond 4.3 versus the euro this month has been caused by global factors including worries over a slowdown in economic growth in the euro zone, dealers said. However, its underperformance against the forint has been caused by diverging monetary policies in the two countries, dealers and analysts said. According to a Reuters poll, many analysts expect a rise in core inflation to push the Hungarian central bank into starting to tighten policy in March. But Polish annual inflation, which ran at 0.9 percent in January, is well below the central bank's (NBP) 2.5 percent inflation target, does not suggest any monetary tightening at all this year, or even longer, market participants said. Comments from NBP Governor Adam Glapinski on Wednesday caused cracks in views that further rate cuts could be ruled out, sending the zloty down against the forint. "Glapinski suggested that this way of thinking (about no cut) is incorrect, as (in his opinion) there is a space to lower the interest rates without weakening the bank sector," said Jarosław Kosaty, fx strategist at PKO BP. Glapinski said that rates were "at such relative levels that we can cut them." "If we had a catastrophic (economic) downturn, then obviously we do still have room (for a rate cut)," he said, quoted by the Polish news agency PAP. He added, though, that there was no need to change rates because inflation was well anchored and that there will be no need to use non-standard tools during the current MPC’s term unless there is a "breakdown" in the surrounding of the Polish economy, which he did not expect. A rate cut is not the NBP's base scenario, PKO's Kosaty said. CEE SNAPSHOT AT MARKETS 1552 CET CURRENCI ES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2019 Czech <EURCZK= 25.6350 25.6570 +0.09% +0.28% crown > Hungary <EURHUF= 317.7500 317.1600 -0.19% +1.05% forint > Polish <EURPLN= 4.3366 4.3331 -0.08% -1.08% zloty > Romanian <EURRON= 4.7575 4.7530 -0.09% -2.18% leu > Croatian <EURHRK= 7.4160 7.4145 -0.02% -0.08% kuna > Serbian <EURRSD= 118.1500 118.2000 +0.04% +0.13% dinar > Note: calculated from 1800 CET daily change Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2019 Prague 1057.79 1068.070 -0.96% +7.22% 0 Budapest 40531.02 40582.83 -0.13% +3.56% Warsaw 2339.70 2369.70 -1.27% +2.77% Bucharest 7832.95 7749.20 +1.08% +6.08% Ljubljana <.SBITOP 849.21 844.77 +0.53% +5.59% > Zagreb 1773.53 1769.15 +0.25% +1.41% Belgrade <.BELEX1 680.63 670.79 +1.47% -10.64% 5> Sofia 578.35 576.50 +0.32% -2.71% BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic 2-year <CZ2YT=R 1.9490 0.1320 +251bps +13bps R> 5-year <CZ5YT=R 1.7980 0.0300 +215bps +0bps R> 10-year <CZ10YT= 1.9070 0.0440 +177bps +1bps RR> Poland 2-year <PL2YT=R 1.5780 0.0280 +214bps +3bps R> 5-year <PL5YT=R 2.1700 0.0330 +252bps +0bps R> 10-year <PL10YT= 2.7650 0.0180 +263bps -2bps RR> FORWARD RATE AGREEMEN T 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interban k Czech Rep 2.24 2.25 2.30 2.02 <PRIBOR= > Hungary 0.35 0.55 0.75 0.15 Poland 1.73 1.71 1.70 1.72 Note: FRA are for ask prices quotes ************************************************* ************* (Editing by Toby Chopra)