February 21, 2019 / 4:25 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

CEE MARKETS-Zloty rebounds vs forint after strong Polish retail data

Sandor Peto, Alicja Ptak

    * Talk of a Polish rate cut fades as retail sales rise
    * Zloty rebounds from 16-month lows against forint 

    BUDAPEST/WARSAW, Feb 21 (Reuters) - The Polish zloty
rebounded against Hungarian forint on Thursday as investors saw
an earlier fall on a divergence in monetary policies between the
two countries as overdone.
    The Czech crown had made mild gains against the
euro by 1452 GMT from an earlier easing, but otherwise Central
European currencies were little changed against the single
currency.
    The zloty retreated after initial gains following the
release of figures showing strong 6.6 percent growth in Polish
retail sales in January. 
    But against its regional peer, the forint, it
rebounded to 73.23 in bids from 16-month lows at 72.9282.
    "The two currencies started to diverge about a month ago
when investors were encouraged (to buy the forint) by the story
that Hungary can start to tighten monetary policy if core
inflation rises," one Budapest-based trader said.
    "The zloty/forint cross was shunned for some time, but after
yesterday's zloty plunge, we saw buyers appearing who found the
zloty attractive at levels near 73.10-73.20," the trader added.
    The zloty's weakening beyond 4.3 versus the euro this month
has been caused by global factors including worries over a
slowdown in economic growth in the euro zone, dealers said.
    However, its underperformance against the forint has been
caused by diverging monetary policies in the two countries,
dealers and analysts said.
    According to a Reuters poll, many analysts expect a rise in
core inflation to push the Hungarian central bank into starting
to tighten policy in March.
    But Polish annual inflation, which ran at 0.9 percent in
January, is well below the central bank's (NBP) 2.5 percent
inflation target, does not suggest any monetary tightening at
all this year, or even longer, market participants said.
    Comments from NBP Governor Adam Glapinski on Wednesday
caused cracks in views that further rate cuts could be ruled
out, sending the zloty down against the forint.
    "Glapinski suggested that this way of thinking (about no
cut) is incorrect, as (in his opinion) there is a space to lower
the interest rates without weakening the bank sector," said
Jarosław Kosaty, fx strategist at PKO BP. 
    Glapinski said that rates were "at such relative levels that
we can cut them." 
    "If we had a catastrophic (economic) downturn, then
obviously we do still have room (for a rate cut)," he said,
quoted by the Polish news agency PAP.
    He added, though, that there was no need to change rates
because inflation was well anchored and that there will be no
need to use non-standard tools during the current MPC’s term
unless there is a "breakdown" in the surrounding of the Polish
economy, which he did not expect.
    A rate cut is not the NBP's base scenario, PKO's Kosaty
said.
    
            CEE       SNAPSHOT   AT                         
            MARKETS             1552 CET            
                      CURRENCI                              
                      ES                            
                      Latest    Previous  Daily     Change
                      bid       close     change    in 2019
 Czech      <EURCZK=   25.6350   25.6570    +0.09%    +0.28%
 crown      >                                       
 Hungary    <EURHUF=  317.7500  317.1600    -0.19%    +1.05%
 forint     >                                       
 Polish     <EURPLN=    4.3366    4.3331    -0.08%    -1.08%
 zloty      >                                       
 Romanian   <EURRON=    4.7575    4.7530    -0.09%    -2.18%
 leu        >                                       
 Croatian   <EURHRK=    7.4160    7.4145    -0.02%    -0.08%
 kuna       >                                       
 Serbian    <EURRSD=  118.1500  118.2000    +0.04%    +0.13%
 dinar      >                                       
 Note:      calculated from               1800 CET          
 daily                                              
 change                                             
                                                            
                      Latest    Previous  Daily     Change
                                close     change    in 2019
 Prague                1057.79  1068.070    -0.96%    +7.22%
                                       0            
 Budapest             40531.02  40582.83    -0.13%    +3.56%
 Warsaw                2339.70   2369.70    -1.27%    +2.77%
 Bucharest             7832.95   7749.20    +1.08%    +6.08%
 Ljubljana  <.SBITOP    849.21    844.77    +0.53%    +5.59%
            >                                       
 Zagreb                1773.53   1769.15    +0.25%    +1.41%
 Belgrade   <.BELEX1    680.63    670.79    +1.47%   -10.64%
            5>                                      
 Sofia                  578.35    576.50    +0.32%    -2.71%
                      BONDS                                 
                      Yield     Yield     Spread    Daily
                      (bid)     change    vs Bund   change
                                                    in
 Czech                                              spread
 Republic                                           
   2-year   <CZ2YT=R    1.9490    0.1320   +251bps    +13bps
            R>                                      
   5-year   <CZ5YT=R    1.7980    0.0300   +215bps     +0bps
            R>                                      
   10-year  <CZ10YT=    1.9070    0.0440   +177bps     +1bps
            RR>                                     
 Poland                                                     
   2-year   <PL2YT=R    1.5780    0.0280   +214bps     +3bps
            R>                                      
   5-year   <PL5YT=R    2.1700    0.0330   +252bps     +0bps
            R>                                      
   10-year  <PL10YT=    2.7650    0.0180   +263bps     -2bps
            RR>                                     
            FORWARD   RATE      AGREEMEN                    
                                T                   
                      3x6       6x9       9x12      3M
                                                    interban
                                                    k
 Czech Rep                2.24      2.25      2.30      2.02
            <PRIBOR=                                
            >                                       
 Hungary                  0.35      0.55      0.75      0.15
                                                    
 Poland                   1.73      1.71      1.70      1.72
                                                    
 Note: FRA  are for ask prices                              
 quotes                                             
 *************************************************          
 *************                                      
 

 (Editing by Toby Chopra)
