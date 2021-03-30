Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
European Currency News

CEE MARKETS-Zloty recovers from 12-year low, leu steadies after sharp fall

By Reuters Staff

0 Min Read

    PRAGUE, March 30 (Reuters) - The Polish zloty rebounded from
a nearly 12-year low on Tuesday, outperforming central European
peers, even as a surge in COVID-19 infections in the region's
biggest economy limited gains.
    Romania's leu also steadied after its biggest
daily drop in two years on Monday, when it fell out of the
4.80-4.90 trading range it had sat in over the past year. It was
down 0.1% at 4.914 per euro at 0927 GMT on Tuesday. 
    A trader said a correction had been overdue, while Erste
Group Bank said recent central banker comments "suggest that
policymakers might allow the currency to move toward a new
trading band."
    "We expect the leu to depreciate toward 4.95 by the end of
the year," Erste said.
    Other central European currencies weakened a touch, staying
off multi-month lows hit this month due to surging COVID-19
cases and a strengthening U.S. dollar. Stocks were mixed, with
Prague up 0.31% and Budapest and Warsaw
falling 0.07% and 0.32%, respectively.
    The zloty touched its lowest level since April
2009 on Monday, at 4.675 to the euro, but was up 0.4% at 4.648
per euro in morning trade.
    Analysts at Bank Pekao said the currency could test the 4.68
level next.
    Central Europe has seen a resurgence in COVID-19 cases, with
Poland having seen a record high daily rise in infections last
week, and Hungary and the Czech Republic reporting the highest
number of deaths per capita over the past seven days.
    The crown edged down to 26.105 to the euro on
Tuesday, while Hungary's forint was down less than
0.1% at 363.10. 
    Shares of Hungary's 4iG gained as much as 6% 
after the company announced it signed a preliminary agreement to
acquire DIGI Group.
 
                   CEE      SNAPSHO   AT                      
                   MARKETS  T        1127              
                                     CET               
                                                              
                   CURRENC                                    
                   IES                                 
                            Latest   Previou  Daily    Change
                                     s                 
                            bid      close    change   in 2021
 EURCZK  Czech     <EURCZK  26.1050  26.0935   -0.04%   +0.48%
 =       crown     =>                                  
 EURHUF  Hungary   <EURHUF  363.100  362.865   -0.06%   -0.10%
 =       forint    =>             0        0           
 EURPLN  Polish    <EURPLN   4.6482   4.6672   +0.41%   -1.91%
 =       zloty     =>                                  
 EURRON  Romanian  <EURRON   4.9140   4.9091   -0.10%   -1.00%
 =       leu       =>                                  
 EURHRK  Croatian  <EURHRK   7.5670   7.5735   +0.09%   -0.26%
 =       kuna      =>                                  
 EURRSD  Serbian   <EURRSD  117.540  117.590   +0.04%   +0.03%
 =       dinar     =>             0        0           
         Note:     calcula                    1800            
         daily     ted                        CET      
         change    from STOCKS                                     
                            Latest   Previou  Daily    Change
                                     s                 
                                     close    change   in 2021
 .PX     Prague             1092.47  1089.08   +0.31%   +6.36%
                                          00           
 .BUX    Budapest           44584.6  44617.7   -0.07%   +5.88%
                                  5        3           
 .WIG20  Warsaw    <.WIG20  1946.73  1953.02   -0.32%   -1.88%
                   >                                   
 .BETI   Buchares           11026.8  10970.9   +0.51%   +12.45
         t                        7        6                 %
 .SBITO  Ljubljan  <.SBITO   985.55   983.89   +0.17%   +9.40%
 P       a         P>                                  
 .CRBEX  Zagreb    <.CRBEX  1864.99  1851.43   +0.73%   +7.23%
                   >                                   
 .BELEX  Belgrade  <.BELEX   751.91   757.10   -0.69%   +0.44%
 15                15>                                 
 .SOFIX  Sofia     <.SOFIX   499.78   500.24   -0.09%   +11.68
                   >                                         %
                                                              
                   BONDS                                      
                            Yield    Yield    Spread   Daily
                            (bid)    change   vs Bund  change
                                                       in
         Czech                                         spread
         Republic                                      
 CZ2YT=    2-year  <CZ2YT=   0.5850  -0.1990   +128bp   -22bps
 RR                RR>                              s  
 CZ5YT=    5-year  <CZ5YT=   1.4760  -0.0710   +209bp   -11bps
 RR                RR>                              s  
 CZ10YT            <CZ10YT   1.9130  -0.0290   +218bp    -8bps
 =RR     10-year   =RR>                             s  
         Poland                                               
 PL2YT=    2-year  <PL2YT=   0.0890  -0.0030   +078bp    -2bps
 RR                RR>                              s  
 PL5YT=    5-year  <PL5YT=   0.9340   0.0900   +155bp    +5bps
 RR                RR>                              s  
 PL10YT            <PL10YT   1.5900   0.0900   +186bp    +4bps
 =RR     10-year   =RR>                             s  
                                                              
                   FRA                                        
                            3x6      6x9      9x12     3M
                                                       interba
                                                       nk
         Czech     <CZKFRA     0.44     0.54     0.94     0.36
         Rep       ><PRIBO                             
                   R=>                                 
         Hungary   <HUFFRA     1.00     1.19     1.35     0.77
                   ><BUBOR                             
                   =>                                  
         Poland    <PLNFRA     0.24     0.27     0.33     0.21
                   ><WIBOR                             
                   =>                                  
         Note: FRA quotes                                     
         are for ask                                   
         prices                                        
         ***********************************                  
         ***************************                   
                                                              
   
    

 (Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague, Luiza Ilie in Bucharest,
Anita Komuves in Budapest and Pawel Florkiewicz in Warsaw;
Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)
