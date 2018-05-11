CEE MARKETS-Zloty retreats as dollar firms vs euro, Polish bond yields dip

* Polish central bank seen reaffirming loose policy next week * Polish government bonds slightly extend Thursday's gain * Earnings rise boosts OTP Bank shares, Budapest index By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, May 11 (Reuters) - The zloty fell against the euro on Friday as the dollar regained some appeal in markets worldwide, triggering selling in the European Union's emerging markets most liquid currency. The Polish currency extended this month's sell-off in Central European markets, fuelled by a strengthening dollar. The zloty eased 0.4 percent versus the euro by 0918 GMT, to trade at 4.2565, after a rebound on Thursday as U.S. figures showed a smaller-than-expected increase in inflation in April. Poland 10-year government bond prices, however, extended their gains in line with euro zone and U.S. peers, with yields dropping 2 basis points (bps) to 3.206 percent, drifting further off the 7-week highs they reached two days ago. The Polish central bank is expected to reaffirm at its meeting next Wednesday that it could keep interest rates on hold for years, similar to a commitment by its Hungarian peer. "This correction (Thursday's zloty firming) may not last for long, as next week MPC (the central bank) may again soften its rhetoric, and questions about (possible) rate cuts may appear," ING Slaski senior economist Piotr Poplawski said. Geopolitical tensions are keeping a lid on Central Eastern European assets, with Washington withdrawing from the Iran nuclear accord and talks of Italy's populist election winners forming a government in particular focus, analysts said. First-quarter economic output figures to be released across the region next week could show some slowdown, but growth is still robust, a factor that could provide some support for regional currencies. A Reuters poll of analysts showed on Thursday that the zloty and the Czech crown could strengthen in tandem over the next year. The zloty is seen strengthening to 4.17 versus the euro, and the crown, which traded steady at 25.479 on Friday, could firm to 24.844, the poll showed. In regional equities markets, Budapest's main index rose 2.2 percent, drifting off Wednesday's six-month low, driven by a hefty 4.4 percent gain by OTP Bank shares. Investors pushed the price above the psychologically significant 11,000-forint level after the region's biggest independent lender reported a 23-percent annual surge in its first-quarter earnings. CEE SNAPSHOT AT MARKETS 1108 CET CURRENCI ES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2018 Czech <EURCZK= 25.4830 25.4850 +0.01% +0.23% crown > Hungary <EURHUF= 314.4200 314.4000 -0.01% -1.11% forint > Polish <EURPLN= 4.2565 4.2413 -0.36% -1.88% zloty > Romanian <EURRON= 4.6360 4.6420 +0.13% +0.94% leu > Croatian <EURHRK= 7.3910 7.3885 -0.03% +0.53% kuna > Serbian <EURRSD= 118.0200 118.2300 +0.18% +0.41% dinar > Note: calculated from 1800 CET daily change Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2018 Prague 1102.50 1096.380 +0.56% +2.26% 0 Budapest 37540.34 36740.21 +2.18% -4.67% Warsaw 2305.43 2302.71 +0.12% -6.33% Bucharest 8822.59 8811.22 +0.13% +13.78% Ljubljana <.SBITOP 882.98 877.04 +0.68% +9.50% > Zagreb 1840.71 1831.08 +0.53% -0.12% Belgrade <.BELEX1 737.58 738.19 -0.08% -2.92% 5> Sofia 649.36 649.29 +0.01% -4.15% BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic 2-year <CZ2YT=R 0.8750 0.1020 +145bps +11bps R> 5-year <CZ5YT=R 1.3210 -0.0050 +139bps +0bps R> 10-year <CZ10YT= 1.8480 -0.0050 +130bps +0bps RR> Poland 2-year <PL2YT=R 1.5520 -0.0090 +213bps -1bps R> 5-year <PL5YT=R 2.4750 -0.0090 +255bps +0bps R> 10-year <PL10YT= 3.2060 -0.0240 +266bps -2bps RR> FORWARD RATE AGREEMEN T 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interban k Czech Rep 0.99 1.12 1.25 0.90 <PRIBOR= > Hungary 0.12 0.10 0.18 0.05 Poland 1.73 1.75 1.78 1.70 Note: FRA are for ask prices quotes ************************************************* ************* (Additional reporting by Luiza Ilie in Bucharest and Warsaw editorial)