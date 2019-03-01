Bonds News
CEE MARKETS-Zloty retreats, region seen growing despite mixed PMIs

Sandor Peto

    * Dollar's rise weighs on CEE, but only zloty weakens
    * Polish PMI below forecasts, Czech PMI meets expectations
    * Q4 GDP breakdown figures underpin growth prospects
    * OTP stocks drop on profit taking, MSCI changes

    BUDAPEST, March 1 (Reuters) - The zloty retreated from
three-week highs against the euro on Friday after Poland
released weak factory activity data and a rebound by the dollar
weighed on emerging-market currencies.
    Poland's purchasing managers' index (PMI) for manufacturing
fell for a fourth straight month in February to 47.6, below the
48.2 expected by analysts in a Reuters poll, indicating a
contraction in activity.
    The zloty slipped 0.1 percent to 4.3053 versus the
euro by 0944 GMT. Santander Bank Polska analysts said in a note
that the performance of the dollar would guide the zloty in the
session rather than the PMI figures.
    Dollar buying in global markets often caused a selling of
the region's currencies in the past year, and the dollar
gained on Friday as a rise in yields drew investors to U.S.
Treasuries.
    The forint and the crown resisted the
pressure. The Hungarian currency tested 9 1/2-month highs
against the euro. The Czech currency traded near Thursday's
five-week highs.
    Prague reported factory activity slowed in February, as
expected, while Hungary's own PMI rose to 55.7 in February,
above the 50 mark that separates growth from contraction.
 
    Fourth-quarter economic output figures, released in Warsaw
on Thursday and in Budapest and Prague on Friday, confirmed
continuing growth. Consumption and investments are diving the
gains, but a slowdown in Western European export markets
somewhat clouds the outlook.
    The Czech figures leave unclear whether the Czech central
bank will raise interest rates at its meeting on March 28, a day
ahead of Britain's planned exit from the European Union if it is
not postponed, analysts said.
    "The favourable development of the Czech economy and
increase in inflationary pressures at the beginning of this year
creates room for another hike," Erste analyst Jiri Polanski
said.
    But the bank is likely to wait for more economic data in
light of several risks, including economic slowdown in the euro
zone and possible further tariffs on imports in the United
States, he said.
    The region's main equity indices cautiously tracked gains by
their Western European peers, led by a 0.4 percent rise in
Prague
    Budapest bucked the rise. Its blue-chip index shed a
quarter of a percent as profit-taking drove OTP shares
lower, even though the region's biggest independent lender
reported record profits for 2018. 
    "MSCI is increasing the weight of Chinese shares in its
indices, and that may weigh on stocks (in the region)," said
Equilor brokerage analyst Zoltan Varga.

    
            CEE       SNAPSHOT   AT                         
            MARKETS             1044 CET            
                      CURRENCI                              
                      ES                            
                      Latest    Previous  Daily     Change
                      bid       close     change    in 2019
 Czech      <EURCZK=   25.6120   25.6150    +0.01%    +0.37%
 crown      >                                       
 Hungary    <EURHUF=  315.8500  315.8000    -0.02%    +1.66%
 forint     >                                       
 Polish     <EURPLN=    4.3053    4.3014    -0.09%    -0.36%
 zloty      >                                       
 Romanian   <EURRON=    4.7415    4.7465    +0.11%    -1.85%
 leu        >                                       
 Croatian   <EURHRK=    7.4320    7.4295    -0.03%    -0.30%
 kuna       >                                       
 Serbian    <EURRSD=  117.9800  118.0500    +0.06%    +0.27%
 dinar      >                                       
 Note:      calculated from               1800 CET          
 daily                                              
 change                                             
                                                            
                      Latest    Previous  Daily     Change
                                close     change    in 2019
 Prague                1075.93  1071.680    +0.40%    +9.06%
                                       0            
 Budapest             40235.08  40333.04    -0.24%    +2.80%
 Warsaw                2335.83   2332.23    +0.15%    +2.60%
 Bucharest             7679.01   7675.21    +0.05%    +4.00%
 Ljubljana  <.SBITOP    844.19    844.01    +0.02%    +4.96%
            >                                       
 Zagreb                1795.67   1798.98    -0.18%    +2.68%
 Belgrade   <.BELEX1    691.63    690.29    +0.19%    -9.20%
            5>                                      
 Sofia                  586.37    585.37    +0.17%    -1.36%
                      BONDS                                 
                      Yield     Yield     Spread    Daily
                      (bid)     change    vs Bund   change
                                                    in
 Czech                                              spread
 Republic                                           
   2-year   <CZ2YT=R    1.8520    0.0560   +239bps     +6bps
            R>                                      
   5-year   <CZ5YT=R    1.8160    0.0170   +212bps     +2bps
            R>                                      
   10-year  <CZ10YT=    1.9010   -0.0070   +171bps     -1bps
            RR>                                     
 Poland                                                     
   2-year   <PL2YT=R    1.6450   -0.1020   +218bps    -10bps
            R>                                      
   5-year   <PL5YT=R    2.3220   -0.0070   +263bps     -1bps
            R>                                      
   10-year  <PL10YT=    2.9480   -0.0060   +276bps     -1bps
            RR>                                     
            FORWARD   RATE      AGREEMEN                    
                                T                   
                      3x6       6x9       9x12      3M
                                                    interban
                                                    k
 Czech Rep                2.26      2.33      2.32      2.02
            <PRIBOR=                                
            >                                       
 Hungary                  0.39      0.63      0.85      0.15
                                                    
 Poland                   1.75      1.75      1.75      1.72
                                                    
 Note: FRA  are for ask prices                              
 quotes                                             
 *************************************************          
 *************                                      
 
    
 (Reporting by Sandor Peto, editing by Larry King)
