CEE MARKETS-Zloty underperforms after central bank comments on exchange rate

By Anita Komuves BUDAPEST, June 17 (Reuters) - Central European currencies rose on Wednesday, with the zloty bucking the trend after the Polish central bank signaled it preferred a weaker currency to support economic recovery. Stocks were looking for direction as markets were reacting to a rising number of new coronavirus cases in China and the United States. Poland's central bank on Tuesday left its benchmark rate unchanged at 0.1%, as expected. Poland unexpectedly cut interest rates to almost zero in May to support the economy. The bank also signaled it would have preferred the zloty to be weaker to support the economy, which weakened the Polish unit. "The pace of the economic recovery could also be mitigated by the lack of visible zloty exchange rate adjustment to the global pandemic shock and to the monetary policy easing introduced by NBP," the central bank's statement said. "EURPLN rose sharply on the remarks in the MPC statement regarding the zloty," Santander Bank said in a note. "It is hard to guess whether the zloty remark in the statement was just a one-off or shows a change in the NBP’s reaction function." The zloty was flat, trading at 4.44 to the euro on Wednesday, while other currencies firmed. The Czech crown gained 0.23%. The Czech central bank's vice governor, Marek Mora, told Reuters on Tuesday the central bank has done enough via rapid rate cuts and now could keep policy on hold through the summer. The central bank has slashed its main rate by 200 basis points in three moves since March. The Hungarian forint gained 0.56% and was trading at 343.65 to the euro. "The forint has been firming both versus the euro and the dollar, but long-term bond yields have slowly climbed back since the NBH stopped its QE," an FX trader in Budapest said. The central bank started its bond buying program in early May with the aim of bringing long-term yields down. On Tuesday, for the third time in a row, the bank said that this week it would not buy any bonds at an auction.. "There is no drama, we are still not back at the levels where we were before the QE was announced, and yields are not jumping ten to thirty basis points a day like they did in March," an FI trader said in Budapest. According to the Eikon page of the Hungarian Debt Management Agency, yields on the 10-year bond was 2.25% and it was 2.75% on the 15-year bond. CEE MARKETS SNAPSHOT AT 1007 CET CURRENCIE S Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2020 Czech 26.5600 26.6210 +0.23% -4.25% crown Hungary 343.6500 345.5900 +0.56% -3.64% forint Polish 4.4444 4.4455 +0.02% -4.23% zloty Romanian 4.8325 4.8380 +0.11% -0.91% leu Croatian 7.5430 7.5473 +0.06% -1.29% kuna Serbian 117.5200 117.5500 +0.03% +0.04% dinar Note: calculated from 1800 daily CET change Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2020 Prague 942.50 946.3500 -0.41% -15.52% Budapest 38080.86 38060.73 +0.05% -17.36% Warsaw 1799.37 1798.00 +0.08% -16.31% Buchares 8705.55 8719.25 -0.16% -12.75% t Ljubljan 862.09 862.10 -0.00% -6.89% a Zagreb 1655.93 1653.04 +0.17% -17.92% Belgrade 676.03 676.26 -0.03% -15.67% Sofia 457.61 457.53 +0.02% -19.45% BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic 2-year 0.1190 -0.0300 +077bp -4bps s 5-year 0.4870 0.0670 +111bp +5bps s 0.9720 0.0850 +138bp +7bps 10-year s Poland 2-year 0.2710 0.0010 +092bp +0bps s 5-year 0.8850 0.0060 +151bp -1bps s 1.4260 0.0360 +183bp +2bps 10-year s FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interbank Czech <PR 0.31 0.35 0.40 0.34 Rep IBOR=> Hungary <BU 0.78 0.70 0.66 0.90 BOR=> Poland <WI 0.25 0.27 0.29 0.27 BOR=> Note: are for ask prices FRA quotes (Additional reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)