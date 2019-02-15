CORRECTED-CEE MARKETS-Crown leads currency gains on surprising Czech GDP pick-up

Bonds News
 (In paragraph 12, corrects to show Polish inflation fell in
January, intead of being flat)
    * Czech GDP up 2.9 pct yr/yr in Q4 vs 2.4 pct forecast
    * Zloty strengthens despite low January inflation
    * Currencies ignore dollar's gains

    By Sandor Peto
    BUDAPEST, Feb 15 (Reuters) - The crown led gains by Central
European currencies on Friday after a report showed the Czech
economy had grown more than forecast, reinforcing expectations
for more monetary policy tightening in Prague.
    Chances had already grown the Czech central bank would raise
interest rate increases further, after data released on
Wednesday showed the country's inflation had also risen more
than expected.
    Annual Czech economic growth picked up to 2.9 percent in the
fourth quarter, according to Friday's figures. Analysts had
projected 2.4 percent growth.
    The central bank said later that the crown, which was
already weaker than its forecasts, might weaken, forcing rate
increases, if Britain quits the European Union with no agreement
on the terms of its departure.
    The crown gained 0.4 percent by 1000 GMT, trading
at 25.71.
    If details in the GDP report, duet to be published later,
show that government investments caused the upside surprise,
"the impact on the rate setting will be relatively small," said
Erste analyst Jiri Polansky in a note.
     "The favorable development of the Czech economy and
increase in inflationary pressures at the beginning of this year
creates room for another hike," he said, but the global
environment posed threats to that forecast.
     The threat of slower growth in the euro zone and the United
States, suggesting their interest rates might drop, may also
weaken the Hungarian central bank's appetite to tighten policy,
analysts said.
     This week's Hungarian data added fuel to expectations that
the bank could start to reduce liquidity in forint markets in
the next months. Core inflation picked up and the economy grew
at a robust 5 percent rate in the fourth quarter of 2018.
    The forint gained 0.3 percent to 318.17 versus the euro.
    The zloty also gained 0.3 percent, to 4.325, even
though fresh figures did not change expectations for the  Polish
central bank would not raise rates, possibly for years.
    Annual Polish inflation fell to 0.9 percent in January from
1.1 percent in December, still below the central bank's 1.5 to
3.5 percent target range. Annual economic growth was 4.9 percent
in the last quarter of 2018.   
    The region's currencies ignored gains by the dollar,
which in the past often caused their weakening.
    Other emerging-market currencies, including the Turkish lira
, also shook off that correlation with the dollar.
Standard & Poor's is due to review its ratings for Turkey and
Hungary late on Friday.
    Hungary's rating may be upgraded, said Peter Virovacz, an
ING analyst in Budapest, even though a finance ministry official
downplayed such expectations earlier this week. 
    
            CEE       SNAPSHOT   AT                         
            MARKETS             1100 CET            
                      CURRENCI                              
                      ES                            
                      Latest    Previous  Daily     Change
                      bid       close     change    in 2019
 Czech      <EURCZK=   25.7100   25.8080    +0.38%    -0.01%
 crown      >                                       
 Hungary    <EURHUF=  318.1700  319.1000    +0.29%    +0.92%
 forint     >                                       
 Polish     <EURPLN=    4.3250    4.3385    +0.31%    -0.82%
 zloty      >                                       
 Romanian   <EURRON=    4.7368    4.7400    +0.07%    -1.75%
 leu        >                                       
 Croatian   <EURHRK=    7.4075    7.4055    -0.03%    +0.03%
 kuna       >                                       
 Serbian    <EURRSD=  118.0000  118.1200    +0.10%    +0.25%
 dinar      >                                       
 Note:      calculated from               1800 CET          
 daily                                              
 change                                             
                                                            
                      Latest    Previous  Daily     Change
                                close     change    in 2019
 Prague                1049.90  1048.950    +0.09%    +6.42%
                                       0            
 Budapest             39915.71  39898.65    +0.04%    +1.98%
 Warsaw                2333.25   2319.92    +0.57%    +2.49%
 Bucharest             7655.00   7642.10    +0.17%    +3.67%
 Ljubljana  <.SBITOP    829.83    834.08    -0.51%    +3.18%
            >                                       
 Zagreb                1757.36   1751.40    +0.34%    +0.49%
 Belgrade   <.BELEX1    697.78    697.78    +0.00%    -8.39%
            5>                                      
 Sofia                  579.55    580.93    -0.24%    -2.51%
                      BONDS                                 
                      Yield     Yield     Spread    Daily
                      (bid)     change    vs Bund   change
                                                    in
 Czech                                              spread
 Republic                                           
   2-year   <CZ2YT=R    1.9420    0.1430   +250bps    +14bps
            R>                                      
   5-year   <CZ5YT=R    1.7400    0.0490   +212bps     +4bps
            R>                                      
   10-year  <CZ10YT=    1.8230    0.0090   +172bps     +1bps
            RR>                                     
 Poland                                                     
   2-year   <PL2YT=R    1.5460   -0.0050   +210bps     -1bps
            R>                                      
   5-year   <PL5YT=R    2.1550   -0.0140   +253bps     -2bps
            R>                                      
   10-year  <PL10YT=    2.6810   -0.0120   +258bps     -2bps
            RR>                                     
            FORWARD   RATE      AGREEMEN                    
                                T                   
                      3x6       6x9       9x12      3M
                                                    interban
                                                    k
 Czech Rep                2.08      2.11      2.13      2.00
            <PRIBOR=                                
            >                                       
 Hungary                  0.38      0.62      0.82      0.15
                                                    
 Poland                   1.72      1.72      1.72      1.72
                                                    
 Note: FRA  are for ask prices                              
 quotes                                             
 *************************************************          
 *************                                      
 
 (Reporting by Sandor Peto, Editing by Larry King and Frances
Kerry)
