CORRECTED-CEE MARKETS-Crown off 3-week highs as CNB meets after weak PMI figures

(In para 12, please read publication date May 13 (rather than May 10) * CNB meets, hike is a close call; crown flat, off 3-week high * Czech, Polish PMIs stay in contraction territory * Forint touches 5-month low, regains ground after strong PMI By Sandor Peto and Robert Muller BUDAPEST, May 2 (Reuters) - The crown traded flat on Thursday, off three-week highs against the euro ahead of the Czech central bank's (CNB) meeting where it may resume its interest rate hikes. Central Europe's first April 2019 inflation data, released in Warsaw early this week, showed a continuing acceleration, adding to the odds of a Czech rate hike. But Thursday's weak April purchasing managers' index (PMI) figures from Prague and Poland argued against monetary tightening. The main indexes were below the 50 mark, which separates economic growth from contraction, and the Czech index at 46.6 was below analysts' forecast of 47.6. At 0900 GMT, the Czech crown was at 25.63 versus the euro, retreating from a 3-week high of 25.588 hit in international trade on Wednesday when domestic markets were closed due to the May Day holiday. It failed to benefit from a softer dollar unlike the forint and the zloty which firmed slightly. In a Reuters poll published on Monday, most analysts predicted a quarter percentage point rise in the CNB's main interest rate to 2 percent at Thursday's meeting. But it was still regarded as a close call as six out of 14 analysts forecast no change in the rate. [nL5N22B41X Czech forward rate agreements (FRAs) pointed towards a 40 percent chance of a rate hike on Thursday, even though the latest comments from two rate setters indicated that a hike may have a majority in the CNB's seven-member board. The CNB's new inflation forecasts will almost certainly point towards a rate rise, Komercni Banka traders said in a note. That was the case in the bank's last forecasts, too, but that time a hike was "postponed mostly due to global risks – now with the Brexit moved to autumn a few of the CNB board members seemed to have joined the hawkish camp", they added. The Czech Republic is due to release April inflation figures on May 13. Hungary's own figures are due to come earlier, next week, and could trigger further forint volatility, market participants said. The forint weakened in illiquid international trade on Wednesday and set a 5-month low at 324.85 early on Thursday. It regained some ground after strong Hungarian PMI figures came out. It has been weakening as the National Bank of Hungary did not signal any further measures to fight inflation after its meeting on Tuesday. "If inflation comes in lower than expected next week, the forint may weaken out of its recent 320-325 range," one Budapest-based trader said, adding that a high figure could reignite expectations for monetary tightening. CEE SNAPSHOT AT MARKETS 1100 CET CURRENCI ES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2019 Czech <EURCZK= 25.6300 25.6290 -0.00% +0.30% crown > Hungary <EURHUF= 324.4500 324.5500 +0.03% -1.04% forint > Polish <EURPLN= 4.2797 4.2832 +0.08% +0.23% zloty > Romanian <EURRON= 4.7585 4.7580 -0.01% -2.20% leu > Croatian <EURHRK= 7.4140 7.4120 -0.03% -0.05% kuna > Serbian <EURRSD= 117.8800 117.9700 +0.08% +0.36% dinar > Note: calculated from 1800 CET daily change Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2019 Prague 1079.79 1068.720 +1.04% +9.45% 0 Budapest 42528.89 42520.11 +0.02% +8.66% Warsaw 2330.47 2334.21 -0.16% +2.36% Bucharest 8473.30 8441.95 +0.37% +14.76% Ljubljana <.SBITOP 887.95 887.95 +0.00% +10.41% > Zagreb 1835.98 1837.98 -0.11% +4.98% Belgrade <.BELEX1 744.04 744.04 +0.00% -2.32% 5> Sofia 572.97 575.06 -0.36% -3.62% BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic 2-year <CZ2YT=R 1.7340 0.1270 +233bps +13bps R> 5-year <CZ5YT=R 1.8000 0.0360 +221bps +3bps R> 10-year <CZ10YT= 1.8960 0.0020 +188bps -1bps RR> Poland 2-year <PL2YT=R 1.7040 0.0120 +230bps +1bps R> 5-year <PL5YT=R 2.3760 0.0270 +278bps +2bps R> 10-year <PL10YT= 3.0320 0.0220 +301bps +1bps RR> FORWARD RATE AGREEMEN T 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interban k Czech Rep 2.24 2.26 2.26 2.05 <PRIBOR= > Hungary 0.33 0.49 0.69 0.16 Poland 1.76 1.77 1.82 1.72 Note: FRA are for ask prices quotes ************************************************* ************* (Additional reporting by Radu Marinas in Bucharest; editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)