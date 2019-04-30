Bonds News
April 30, 2019 / 9:59 AM / Updated an hour ago

CORRECTED-CEE MARKETS-Currencies firm on euro rise, Polish inflation surprise

Sandor Peto

8 Min Read

 (In paras 2 and 13, corrects "March" to "April")
    * Euro rebound helps CEE currencies, Polish CPI jumps
    * Polish rate setter comments shave zloty's gain on CPI rise
    * Forint drifts off lows vs euro, crown, CPI remains a risk
    * Hungarian central bank meets, seen holding fire

    By Sandor Peto
    BUDAPEST, April 30 (Reuters) - Central European currencies
firmed on Tuesday as the euro rebounded against the
dollar and Poland released higher-than-expected inflation
figures.
    The first April 2019 inflation data from the region showed a
2.2 percent annual rise, well above analysts' 1.8 percent
forecast, partly due to an upside surprise in core components of
the index.
    "It is likely that rising inflation on both core and
non-core components, together with ongoing fiscal stimulus, will
feed into a narrative of higher rates," Morgan Stanley analyst
Pasquale Diana said in a note.
    But Diana said he would continue to downplay this narrative
"as we just do not see a majority on the NBP (National Bank of
Poland) for a rate hike to happen on our forecast horizon."
    The zloty firmed to 4.2888 versus the euro after
the figures, from 4.295.
    It retreated to 4.2905, still a shade firmer from Monday,
after central bank rate setters said they saw no need to change
interest rates in reaction to the data.            
   
    While emerging market currencies mostly dipped after soft
Chinese data hit risk appetite, currencies in the European
Union's eastern wing got support from a selling of the dollar
.
    With their reference currency, the euro, drifting off last
week's 2-year lows versus the greenback, the Czech crown
 touched a 12-day high versus the euro.
    Trading at 25.66 at 0842 GMT, it was firmer by 0.1 percent.
    The forint gained 0.2 percent, to trade at 322.85,
still near the 3-and-1/2-month lows hit versus its Czech peer
and the euro on Monday.
    It is helped by the euro's rebound, but it may come under
pressure again if the National Bank of Hungary (NBH) keeps
interest rates on hold at its meeting on Tuesday, without
indicating further liquidity tightening, as expected, ING
analysts Peter Virovacz said.
    Inflation figures often move in tandem in Central Europe,
where a surge in wages fuels domestic inflation pressure, and
after the surprise Polish jump, Hungary's own figures due on May
9 could also show a rise and cause worries, Virovacz said.    
    Slovenia's own April data showed a smaller rise in annual
inflation, to 1.8 percent.
    In Hungary, both headline and core inflation could rise
above 4 percent, the top of the NBH's 2-4 percent target range
in the next months, before some retreat, he added.
    "The market still has some confidence that the bank will do
something (to fight the rise), but this can disappear fast and
investors may start to beat the bank to make it act," he added.
    The Czech National Bank (CNB) is expected to raise its main
interest rate to 2 percent on Thursday, ending a recent pause in
a two-year tightening cycle.
    
            CEE       SNAPSHOT   AT                         
            MARKETS             1042 CET            
                      CURRENCI                              
                      ES                            
                      Latest    Previous  Daily     Change
                      bid       close     change    in 2019
 Czech      <EURCZK=   25.6600   25.6920    +0.12%    +0.18%
 crown      >                                       
 Hungary    <EURHUF=  322.8500  323.4400    +0.18%    -0.55%
 forint     >                                       
 Polish     <EURPLN=    4.2910    4.2925    +0.03%    -0.03%
 zloty      >                                       
 Romanian   <EURRON=    4.7580    4.7560    -0.04%    -2.19%
 leu        >                                       
 Croatian   <EURHRK=    7.4170    7.4163    -0.01%    -0.09%
 kuna       >                                       
 Serbian    <EURRSD=  117.8500  117.9550    +0.09%    +0.38%
 dinar      >                                       
 Note:      calculated from               1800 CET          
 daily                                              
 change                                             
                                                            
                      Latest    Previous  Daily     Change
                                close     change    in 2019
 Prague                1070.76  1070.230    +0.05%    +8.53%
                                       0            
 Budapest             42700.90  42469.84    +0.54%    +9.10%
 Warsaw                2340.88   2368.08    -1.15%    +2.82%
 Bucharest             8405.11   8416.03    -0.13%   +13.83%
 Ljubljana  <.SBITOP    888.88    884.69    +0.47%   +10.52%
            >                                       
 Zagreb                1829.09   1828.51    +0.03%    +4.59%
 Belgrade   <.BELEX1    741.55    746.26    -0.63%    -2.64%
            5>                                      
 Sofia                  572.55    573.77    -0.21%    -3.69%
                      BONDS                                 
                      Yield     Yield     Spread    Daily
                      (bid)     change    vs Bund   change
                                                    in
 Czech                                              spread
 Republic                                           
   2-year   <CZ2YT=R    1.7310   -0.0480   +232bps     -6bps
            R>                                      
   5-year   <CZ5YT=R    1.7610    0.0100   +216bps     -2bps
            R>                                      
   10-year  <CZ10YT=    1.9030    0.0340   +187bps     +0bps
            RR>                                     
 Poland                                                     
   2-year   <PL2YT=R    1.7340    0.1020   +232bps     +9bps
            R>                                      
   5-year   <PL5YT=R    2.2780    0.0100   +267bps     -2bps
            R>                                      
   10-year  <PL10YT=    2.9520    0.0030   +292bps     -3bps
            RR>                                     
            FORWARD   RATE      AGREEMEN                    
                                T                   
                      3x6       6x9       9x12      3M
                                                    interban
                                                    k
 Czech Rep                2.26      2.27      2.28      2.03
            <PRIBOR=                                
            >                                       
 Hungary                  0.33      0.48      0.68      0.16
                                                    
 Poland                   1.75      1.78      1.83      1.72
                                                    
 Note: FRA  are for ask prices                              
 quotes                                             
 *************************************************          
 *************                                      
 
    
 (Additional reporting by Marcin Goclowski in Warsaw, Editing by
William Maclean)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below