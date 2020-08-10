Bonds News
August 10, 2020 / 9:44 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

CORRECTED-CEE MARKETS-Currencies stable as investors digest China data, eye U.S.-Sino tensions

Anita Komuves

8 Min Read

 (Corrects upper end of range in paragraph 4 to 348 not 383)
    By Anita Komuves
    BUDAPEST, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Central European currencies
held steady while equities were mixed as investors took stock of
data showing growth in industrial output in China, a sign of
recovery from the coronavirus pandemic. 
    At the same time, U.S.-China tensions and worries about the
further economic effects of the pandemic were also affecting
investor sentiment. Markets also looked to Washington for signs
of more U.S. stimulus.                        
    Currencies in the region edged up with the Hungarian forint
 leading gains, up 0.17% at 345.40 to the euro.
    "The exchange rate is still moving sideways in the narrow
range between 343 and 348," Erste bank said in a note. 
    The forint has been stuck in this range for about two weeks.
    "According to the technical picture, there is a chance of
the forint weakening slightly in the short term," Equilor said
in a note.
    Elsewhere, the Polish zloty edged up 0.06% to
4.406 per euro. 
    Poland's interest rates are too low and the central bank's
rate-setting panel should consider increasing them, rate-setter
Eugeniusz Gatnar said on Monday. The central bank has cut rates
three times this year to a record low of 0.1%.
    The Czech crown firmed 0.1% to 26.275 versus the
common currency. The crown retreated from a multi-month high
last week after the central bank left interest rates unchanged
on Thursday. 
    The Romanian leu was also stable, up 0.04% and
trading at 4.8365 per euro after the central bank unexpectedly
cut its benchmark rate to 1.50% last Wednesday. 
    "In view of the currently louder calls from the political
side for a further easing of monetary policy, one can hardly
avoid the impression of increasing political influence,"
Commerzbank wrote in a note. 
    "Should the latter manifest itself, this is (medium-term) no
good news for the RON."
    Most share markets in the region firmed, with Budapest's
stocks gaining 1.4% by 0829 GMT. Prague's equities
firmed 1.15% while Bucharest's blue chip index edged up
0.3%. Warsaw's main index slipped 0.13%. 

                     CEE      SNAPSHO   AT                      
                     MARKETS  T        1029              
                                       CET               
                              CURRENC                           
                              IES                        
                              Latest   Previou  Daily    Change
                                       s                 
                              bid      close    change   in 2020
 EURCZK=  Czech      <EURCZK  26.2750  26.3000   +0.10%   -3.21%
          crown      =>                                  
 EURHUF=  Hungary    <EURHUF  345.400  346.000   +0.17%   -4.13%
          forint     =>             0        0           
 EURPLN=  Polish     <EURPLN   4.4060   4.4085   +0.06%   -3.40%
          zloty      =>                                  
 EURRON=  Romanian   <EURRON   4.8365   4.8385   +0.04%   -1.00%
          leu        =>                                  
 EURHRK=  Croatian   <EURHRK   7.4600   7.4655   +0.07%   -0.20%
          kuna       =>                                  
 EURRSD=  Serbian    <EURRSD  117.500  117.600   +0.09%   +0.06%
          dinar      =>             0        0           
          Note:      calculated from            1800            
          daily                                 CET      
          change                                         
                                                                
                              Latest   Previou  Daily    Change
                                       s                 
                                       close    change   in 2020
 .PX      Prague               917.65  907.260   +1.15%  -17.75%
                                             0           
 .BUX     Budapest            36454.6  35952.5   +1.40%  -20.89%
                                    5        3           
 .WIG20   Warsaw     <.WIG20  1814.86  1817.23   -0.13%  -15.59%
                     >                                   
 .BETI    Bucharest           8601.16  8572.86   +0.33%  -13.79%
 .SBITOP  Ljubljana  <.SBITO   843.53   840.05   +0.41%   -8.89%
                     P>                                  
 .CRBEX   Zagreb     <.CRBEX  1576.87  1576.45   +0.03%  -21.84%
                     >                                   
 .BELEX1  Belgrade   <.BELEX   662.60   667.68   -0.76%  -17.35%
 5                   15>                                 
 .SOFIX   Sofia      <.SOFIX   430.70   430.87   -0.04%  -24.19%
                     >                                   
                                                                
                              Yield    Yield    Spread   Daily
                              (bid)    change   vs Bund  change
                                                         in
          Czech                                          spread
          Republic                                       
 CZ2YT=R    2-year   <CZ2YT=   0.1810   0.1270   +087bp   +13bps
 R                   RR>                              s  
 CZ5YT=R    5-year   <CZ5YT=   0.3140  -0.0320   +101bp    -3bps
 R                   RR>                              s  
 CZ10YT=    10-year  <CZ10YT   0.8280   0.0060   +134bp    +1bps
 RR                  =RR>                             s  
          Poland                                                
 PL2YT=R    2-year   <PL2YT=   0.1400  -0.0050   +083bp    +0bps
 R                   RR>                              s  
 PL5YT=R    5-year   <PL5YT=   0.6760  -0.0240   +137bp    -2bps
 R                   RR>                              s  
 PL10YT=    10-year  <PL10YT   1.2850  -0.0070   +180bp    +0bps
 RR                  =RR>                             s  
                     FORWARD                                    
                              3x6      6x9      9x12     3M
                                                         interba
                                                         nk
          Czech Rep  <CZKFRA     0.33     0.33     0.35     0.34
                     ><PRIBO                             
                     R=>                                 
          Hungary    <HUFFRA     0.60     0.59     0.58     0.60
                     ><BUBOR                             
                     =>                                  
          Poland     <PLNFRA     0.17     0.17     0.16     0.23
                     ><WIBOR                             
                     =>                                  
          Note: FRA  are for ask                                
          quotes     prices                              
          *********************************************         
          *****************                              
 
 (Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below