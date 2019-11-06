CORRECTED-CEE MARKETS-Eyes on rate decisions as strong dollar pressures currencies

(Corrects paragraph 8 to read last Wednesday, not Friday) By Alan Charlish WARSAW, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Central European currencies weakened slightly on Wednesday, penalised by a stronger dollar on a day when two regional central banks were expected to announce stable rates. Central banks in Poland and Romania announce rates decisions on Wednesday, with analysts polled by Reuters expecting them to hold the cost of borrowing steady at 1.5% and 2.5% respectively. Faced with the conflicting currents of monetary easing in the West and inflationary pressures at home, the region's central bankers have on the whole opted for a wait-and-see policy, but Poland's monetary policy council (MPC) has seen both hikes and cuts proposed in recent months. "Neither cuts nor hikes are likely to get majority support, so interest rates are expected to remain unchanged," Santander Bank Polska analysts said in a note. At 1029 GMT the Polish zloty was bid 0.15% lower against the euro at 4.269. The Hungarian forint shed 0.11% to 331.4 while the Czech crown fell 0.04% to 25.51 and the Romanian leu dropped 0.15% to 4.76. "It is just a repricing ...the Fed decided to pause the rate cuts, the market reversed their expectation of further Fed easing so that pushed the dollar a bit stronger," said Peter Virovacz, senior economist for Hungary at ING. "Previously we've seen the same movements when the dollar started to strengthen versus the euro." The U.S Federal Reserve cut its target for the overnight bank-to-bank lending rate for the third time this year last Wednesday. However, markets reduced bets the Fed would soon cut rates again after a stronger-than-expected jobs report and comments from White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow that no discussions had taken place about ousting U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell. In Hungary, calendar-adjusted retail sales rose by an annual 5.8% in September. "The latest figures again reinforce that strong consumer consumption has continued to support economic growth," Erste Group analyst Orsolya Nyeste said in a note. Czech working day adjusted industrial output fell by a lower-than-expected 0.6% year-on-year in September, pulled down by lower machine and electronics manufacturing. In Poland, 2-year bond yields fell just under 1 basis point to 1.397% while 10-year yields rose 1 basis point to 2.021%. "On Wednesday, the MPC meeting will be the main event for bond valuations," PKO BP analysts said in a note. "Although interest rates should remain unchanged, the likely easing of monetary policy stance by the Council would support the short end of the curve." Czech 10-year yields were down 1.4 basis points at 1.419%. Stocks were mixed, with Poland's WIG 20 index falling 0.47% and Budapest's main index shedding 0.13%, while Prague's PX index rose 0.13%. The top performer in Prague was Moneta Money Bank , which rose 2.5% after its third quarter net profit beat estimates and it raised its outlook for 2019. CEE SNAPSHOT AT MARKETS 1118 CET CURRENCI ES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2019 Czech 25.5150 25.5220 +0.03% +0.75% crown Hungary 331.3500 331.3000 -0.02% -3.10% forint Polish 4.2680 4.2654 -0.06% +0.51% zloty Romanian 4.7625 4.7545 -0.17% -2.28% leu Croatian 7.4375 7.4400 +0.03% -0.37% kuna Serbian 117.2900 117.4000 +0.09% +0.86% dinar Note: calculated from 1800 CET daily change Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2019 Prague 1078.42 1077.010 +0.13% +9.31% 0 Budapest 43179.55 43236.80 -0.13% +10.32% Warsaw 2261.78 2272.45 -0.47% -0.65% Bucharest 9708.28 9678.05 +0.31% +31.48% Ljubljana 862.29 858.97 +0.39% +7.22% Zagreb 1978.29 1978.69 -0.02% +13.12% Belgrade <.BELEX15 749.04 751.45 -0.32% -1.66% > Sofia 555.21 553.06 +0.39% -6.60% BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic 2-year <CZ2YT=RR 1.2700 0.0530 +190bps +5bps > 5-year <CZ5YT=RR 1.0990 0.0240 +169bps +1bps > 10-year <CZ10YT=R 1.4190 -0.0140 +173bps -3bps R> Poland 2-year <PL2YT=RR 1.3970 -0.0080 +203bps -1bps > 5-year <PL5YT=RR 1.7560 0.0000 +235bps -1bps > 10-year <PL10YT=R 2.0210 0.0100 +233bps +0bps R> FORWARD RATE AGREEMEN T 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interban k Czech Rep < 2.23 2.22 2.15 2.18 PRIBOR=> Hungary < 0.25 0.28 0.35 0.19 BUBOR=> Poland < 1.72 1.69 1.66 1.71 WIBOR=> Note: FRA are for ask prices quotes ************************************************** ************ (Reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw and Radu-Sorin Marinas in Bucharest; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)