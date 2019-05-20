CORRECTED-CEE MARKETS-Forint bucks rebound, central bank not seen tightening policy

(Corrects para 3 to say the zloty pierced the 4.3 (not the 3.1) line) * Increased global risk appetite helps CEE currencies * Forint stays near 9-month low ahead of May 28 cbank meeting * Stocks mixed, Erste fall drags down Prague's index By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, May 20 (Reuters) - The forint was weak on Monday, bucking a rebound in other Central European currencies, on expectations the Hungarian central bank (NBH) will keep its benchmark interest rate at record lows next week. It traded near Friday's nine-month lows versus the euro, at 326.35 at 0848 GMT, even though easing global trade worries and election wins by incumbents in Australia and India helped stocks and currencies firm in emerging markets. The Polish zloty gained 0.1% against the euro, piercing the 4.3 line to trade at its 200-day moving average. The forint, however, quickly reversed an initial rebound. It hit its weakest level since early September on Friday amid growing expectations that the NBH would not tighten its policy at its May 28 meeting despite a rise in inflation across the region this year. Dealers said the currency was likely to weaken further in the next days as some investors test if the NBH will change its rhetoric if the forint approaches its record lows near 330. "Their latest comments did not show much worry... The question is if they have a pain threshold in terms of a weaker forint," one Budapest-based dealer said. The NBH has said that it would make policy changes only at its meetings where it discusses its quarterly inflation report. The next report is due in June. It has also said that it expected inflation, which ran at 3.9% in April, to retreat late this year. Poland's inflation has also increased, but at 2.2% it was well within the central bank's (NBP) 1.5-3.5% target range. Strong first-quarter economic growth figures released across the region last week did not prompt NBP Governor Adam Glapinski, who spoke after the bank's meeting on Wednesday, to change his prediction that rates could stay unchanged for years. The May 26 European Parliament election is a political risk in Poland as a possible opposition victory could galvanize its supporters ahead of a general election late this year. "However, due to low turnouts, these preferences (at the vote)... should not be taken as fully representative," Erste analysts said in a note. While Central European government bonds tracked a rise in Bund yields, stocks were mixed. Prague's main index shed 0.4%, driven lower by a 3.5% decline in the shares of Austria-based lender Erste. Vienna stocks fell after the collapse of the Austrian government. CEE SNAPSHOT AT MARKETS 1048 CET CURRENCI ES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2019 Czech <EURCZK= 25.7710 25.7650 -0.02% -0.25% crown > Hungary <EURHUF= 326.3500 326.3000 -0.02% -1.61% forint > Polish <EURPLN= 4.2981 4.3039 +0.13% -0.20% zloty > Romanian <EURRON= 4.7610 4.7625 +0.03% -2.25% leu > Croatian <EURHRK= 7.4250 7.4260 +0.01% -0.20% kuna > Serbian <EURRSD= 117.7900 117.9500 +0.14% +0.43% dinar > Note: calculated from 1800 CET daily change Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2019 Prague 1046.81 1050.750 -0.37% +6.11% 0 Budapest 40105.49 39877.82 +0.57% +2.47% Warsaw 2177.35 2184.35 -0.32% -4.36% Bucharest 8244.34 8223.72 +0.25% +11.66% Ljubljana <.SBITOP 867.52 869.50 -0.23% +7.87% > Zagreb 1857.18 1864.51 -0.39% +6.20% Belgrade <.BELEX1 730.70 732.14 -0.20% -4.07% 5> Sofia 566.67 568.87 -0.39% -4.67% BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic 2-year <CZ2YT=R 1.5920 -0.1790 +224bps -18bps R> 5-year <CZ5YT=R 1.6780 0.0130 +218bps +0bps R> 10-year <CZ10YT= 1.8240 -0.0120 +191bps -3bps RR> Poland 2-year <PL2YT=R 1.7210 0.0070 +237bps +1bps R> 5-year <PL5YT=R 2.2910 0.0220 +279bps +1bps R> 10-year <PL10YT= 2.9060 0.0130 +299bps -1bps RR> FORWARD RATE AGREEMEN T 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interbank Czech Rep 2.22 2.22 2.18 2.20 <PRIBOR= > Hungary 0.35 0.52 0.69 0.16 Poland 1.75 1.76 1.77 1.72 Note: FRA are for ask prices quotes ************************************************* ************* (Reporting by Sandor Peto; Editing by Susan Fenton)