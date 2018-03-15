FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 15, 2018 / 10:42 AM / Updated 12 hours ago

CORRECTED-CEE MARKETS-Polish CPI eases, dents zloty, bond yields

Reuters Staff

8 Min Read

 (Corrects 4th paragraph to show normalisation is expected from
next year (not next week))
    * Polish annual CPI falls more than forecast, matches CEE
trend
    * Zloty weakens to 3-month low, bond yields drop
    * Analysts remain split over likely date of first rate hike
    * Crown firms, Czech output, retail growth remains robust

    By Sandor Peto
    BUDAPEST, March 15 (Reuters) - The zloty weakened and Polish
government bond yields fell on Thursday after fresh data from
Warsaw confirmed that inflation eased more than expected in
Central Europe last month.
    Polish annual inflation eased to 1.4 percent, below
analysts' 1.7 percent forecast, from January's 1.9 percent.
    The Polish central bank (NBP) lowered its inflation
forecasts last week. Its governor, Adam Glapinski, shocked
markets by saying any increase in the bank's record-low interest
rates should not come before the end of 2020 in his view.
    Polish markets are still pricing in the start of a 
normalisation of interest rates from next year.
    But economic figures are closely watched for guidance over
inflation trends which influence how loose monetary policy will
be.
    The zloty weakened after the inflation data to
trade at three-month lows 4.215 against the euro at 1013 GMT,
down 0.4 percent from Wednesday.
    It remains near the range of the past two weeks of around
4.2 as investors weigh the negative impact from a possible delay
in monetary tightening against the prospects for healthy
economic growth.    
    Polish 5-year government bond yields dropped 9 basis points
to 2.39 percent. The 10-year yield slipped 5 basis points to
3.26 percent.
    Erste analyst Katarzyna Rzentarzewska said she would review
her forecast that the first rate hike could come already in the
first quarter of 2019.
    "Such a development brings downside risks for our current
yield forecasts as well as supporting a weaker zloty," she said
in a note.
    A strong inflation rebound in the second half of 2018
remains likely, Capital Economics said in a note.
    "As a result, we expect the first hike in the policy
interest rate before the end of the year," the note added.
    The index of Warsaw-listed banks, which could
benefit from higher interest rates, fell 0.7 percent, while the
Warsaw bourse's bluechip index was up 0.25 percent, rising in
tandem with the region's and Western Europe's main bourses.
    The shares of Poland's leading insurer PZU rose 1.8
percent, after the company reported a more than 50 percent rise
in net profits in 2017. 
    Stocks in Prague and Bucharest firmed
slightly. Budapest markets are closed for the week due to
Hungary's March 15 national holiday.
    The Czech crown firmed slightly to 25.424 against
the euro after figures showed slower, but still strong, annual
growth in industrial growth of 5.5 percent and an 8.2 percent
surge in retail sales.
    Czech inflation also slowed below the central bank's (CNB)
target in February, but the bank's Governor Jiri Rusnok said on
Monday the trends still created room for interest rates to rise
further.
    In euro zone members Slovenia and Slovakia, government bonds
were little changed despite increased political uncertainty.
    Slovenian Prime Minister Miro Cerar resigned late on
Wednesday after the Supreme Court annulled the result of a
September referendum.
    Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico has also offered to resign
following mass protests over the killing of an investigative
journalist.
    
            CEE       SNAPSHOT   AT                         
            MARKETS             1113 CET            
                      CURRENCI                              
                      ES                            
                      Latest    Previous  Daily     Change
                      bid       close     change    in 2018
 Czech      <EURCZK=   25.4240   25.4500    +0.10%    +0.46%
 crown      >                                       
 Hungary    <EURHUF=  311.2000  311.2900    +0.03%    -0.09%
 forint     >                                       
 Polish     <EURPLN=    4.2150    4.1983    -0.40%    -0.92%
 zloty      >                                       
 Romanian   <EURRON=    4.6625    4.6630    +0.01%    +0.37%
 leu        >                                       
 Croatian   <EURHRK=    7.4445    7.4425    -0.03%    -0.19%
 kuna       >                                       
 Serbian    <EURRSD=  118.3000  118.4600    +0.14%    +0.17%
 dinar      >                                       
 Note:      calculated from               1800 CET          
 daily                                              
 change                                             
                                                            
                      Latest    Previous  Daily     Change
                                close     change    in 2018
 Prague                1118.24  1116.690    +0.14%    +3.72%
                                       0            
 Budapest             38891.24  38891.24    +0.00%    -1.23%
 Warsaw                2342.91   2335.97    +0.30%    -4.81%
 Bucharest             8628.90   8601.51    +0.32%   +11.29%
 Ljubljana  <.SBITOP    819.72    823.27    -0.43%    +1.65%
            >                                       
 Zagreb                1847.17   1850.38    -0.17%    +0.23%
 Belgrade   <.BELEX1    741.89    743.84    -0.26%    -2.36%
            5>                                      
 Sofia                  674.91    679.68    -0.70%    -0.37%
                      BONDS                                 
                      Yield     Yield     Spread    Daily
                      (bid)     change    vs Bund   change
                                                    in
 Czech                                              spread
 Republic                                           
   2-year   <CZ2YT=R    0.8670    0.1030   +145bps    +12bps
            R>                                      
   5-year   <CZ5YT=R    1.2930    0.0240   +131bps     +2bps
            R>                                      
   10-year  <CZ10YT=    1.9150   -0.0070   +133bps     -1bps
            RR>                                     
 Poland                                                     
   2-year   <PL2YT=R    1.5060   -0.0350   +209bps     -2bps
            R>                                      
   5-year   <PL5YT=R    2.3910   -0.0860   +241bps     -9bps
            R>                                      
   10-year  <PL10YT=    3.2610   -0.0460   +267bps     -5bps
            RR>                                     
            FORWARD   RATE      AGREEMEN                    
                                T                   
                      3x6       6x9       9x12      3M
                                                    interban
                                                    k
 Czech Rep                0.95      1.06      1.22      0.90
            <PRIBOR=                                
            >                                       
 Hungary                  0.08      0.11      0.18      0.03
                                                    
 Poland                   1.73      1.74      1.75      1.71
                                                    
 Note: FRA  are for ask prices                              
 quotes                                             
 *************************************************          
 *************                                      
 
 (Additional reporting by Luiza Ilie in Bucharest/Lidia Kelly in
Warsaw
Editing by Gareth Jones)
